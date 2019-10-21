Lizzo accused of plagiarism & copyright infringement for ‘Truth Hurts’ & ‘Juice’

I’ve said before that I love Lizzo, I love her vibe, I love her voice, I love her music and I love that she’s succeeding. But… is Lizzo not really who she appears to be? Is she actually the kind of artist who takes credit for other people’s work? Plagiarism and copyright infringement issues are all over the place these days in music, and Lizzo is being hit with accusations that several of her songs are not SOLELY hers. Justin Raisen (a songwriter/producer) wrote this on his Instagram:
The Truth about “Truth Hurts”: On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time.
Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand.
Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works.
All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen
I’m including the Instagram video below. It’s… fairly damning. It’s also damning for Lizzo that the Raisens have apparently been TRYING to handle this quietly for two years and that she refuses to even acknowledge them. In addition to that, CeCe Penistan has also made a claim that Lizzo copied a hook for “Juice.” I’m including that Instagram below as well. I don’t think that is AS strong of a case, but the Raisens’ situation seems pretty clear-cut. Lizzo needs to pay them.
View this post on Instagram
@bendaworld sent me this video and this is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out and btw I love her music #tbt #juice #absolutvodka #finally #thetea #royalties #atlanticrecords #umpg #lizzo #lizzojuice #intellectualproperty
Photos courtesy of WENN, videos courtesy of IG.
I love Lizzo but this truth HURTS ; (
+1
+1
sigh … this is a reach, a long reach around a dumb conner. Can you even own a noise? To be perfectly honest I hear two different sounds, Ya yah (CeCe), then ya ya eeee (Lizo)!
Damn. I love Lizzo. Love. Her. But it was foolish not to deal with it privately, right away. Perhaps her management team was giving her bad advice on the lyric boost. She might have written it, not realizing where/that she’d heard it before.
As far as Cece, I would have to hear the clips next to each other. As my musician friends say, there are only so many chord progressions. So, who knows?
Edit: Got to hear it, and unless she’s claiming lyrics violation for “ya ya” I can’t see it. The chord progressions are not the same.
But Lizzo got it going on, so she should be fair to other artists, if her songs incorporate their works. Sampling is a thing, but it doesn’t sound like either of these cases are about sampling.
I hope she does the right thing, and that this doesn’t make folks fall out of love with her. We need her positivity and joy SO MUCH right now.
Oof.
Dude, I love that Cece Penistan song!
I love Lizzo. I’m really bummed if this is true.
Sheesh, someone dropped the ball on this. That’s a great line and credit should have been given a long time ago.
This sucks, I love Lizzo
The Juice one is a total reach. There’s nothing similar about the songs besides the “ya ya”.
The other one is inexcusable, especially if Lizzo was involved herself in the composition of “Healthy” and is well aware of who should be credited for the song.
Song writing on this level can be touchy. This could be a dispute about who saw the meme first and copied it into Healthy. The songwriter who did that would be credited, and the only people who know are the people who were in the room. They recorded her singing Healthy, but the lyric was lifted from social media and added during the writing process, not in the clip shown.
As for Cece, she may have a case, too. It depends on what their union says and the arbitrator or judge who eventually gets this. They were/are both big enough to be in the songwriter’s union. It was still stupid to fight it, but she may be trying to do this on principle. In the world of public perception that Lizzo now lives in, she will need to pay now to be free going forward. Her former collaborators haven’t struck it rich, and neither has she until she pays off the distribution money artists are loaned by record companies to launch their careers.
The only way to prove that she can write is to pay these folks off and not end up here again, but pop borrows from everything. Look at Beyonce.