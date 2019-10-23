The ‘Facts of Life’ cast is reuniting for a Lifetime holiday special

The Facts of Life Cast Reunites for Lifetime's Holiday Special You Light Up My Christmas https://t.co/OIDNKMSToA — People (@people) October 21, 2019

Admit it, you likely started humming (or singing) the theme song from The Facts of Life when you saw the post’s title. In an era of television reboots, I wondered whether The Facts of Life would be revisited. Kim Fields got her castmates (save the beloved Charlotte Rae, who passed away last year) to come together for a Lifetime Christmas movie. If you are a fan of the show, as you try to plan out your viewing of Lifetime and Hallmark’s 3748593 Christmas offerings, you’ll want to make time for this one:

The stars of The Facts of Life are coming back together, just in time for Christmas! Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn and Nancy McKeon will reunite in the Christmas movie You Light Up My Christmas, premiering Dec.1 on Lifetime as part of the channel’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” programming. The holiday movie’s executive producer and star Kim Fields — who describes these cast members as her “sisters” — is the one who invited her fellow child actresses to get on board. “It’s been amazing to work together again and have the ladies’ input on their characters from their wardrobe to names, as well as provide fun inside jokes for fans,” Fields, 50, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I also had the production name the ice-skating rink in the movie after our dear friend, Charlotte Rae, who passed away last year (and played Edna Garrett on both The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes). We truly are a family so it was great to work together on something new!” You Light Up My Christmas, inspired by true events, tells the story of Emma (Fields), who returns to her hometown, built around her family’s pioneer Christmas factory, two weeks before Christmas. To her horror, she finds that the lights in the once festive town have gone dim — prompting her to reconnect with a former flame (Adrian Holmes) and reignite the town with holiday cheer.

[From People]

Yep, this sounds like the quintessential fluffy feel-good holiday movie that will be right at home on Lifetime (and if I can find someone to DVR it for me, I will watch it without shame). I admit, I wouldn’t mind finding out what Blair, Tootie, Natalie, and Jo are up to today, but I think I think that this a great way for the cast to reunite. Reboots can be tricky or impossible to pull off successfully. As much as I think fans miss characters, I think they are also happy to see casts together again. (I love the “Reunions” issue of EW for that reason.) It’s so nice to hear that the women are still in touch, and the tribute to Charlotte Rae is sweet. (Since it’s nearly Halloween, I have to watch The Worst Witch in all its cheesy ’80s glory soon!) After a year that has been bonkers, I am all for the ridiculous Christmas-movie season (which seems to be starting earlier every year).

