A ‘Saved by The Bell’ revival is coming with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley

I am not ashamed to say that I’m enjoying reboots of shows. I don’t expect high art, so I’m not disappointed, even if I don’t think the quality of the show is great. I’m looking for something relaxing that doesn’t require a ton of thinking. It might have to do with what a sh-tshow everything is right now, too. The shows are comforting because they involve familiar characters in predictable situations. I watched all of BH90210. I’ve seen a chunk of Fuller House and Will and Grace, and I’ll probably tune in to the first episode (at least) of Punky Brewster. Designing Women is coming, too! I missed Murphy Brown, so maybe I am partially responsible for its non-renewal. (I particularly love One Day at a Time, and am glad it’s going to get a fourth season on Pop TV.)

If you have been hoping to revisit Bayside High, you’re in luck, because NBC is bringing a reboot of Saved By the Bell to its streaming service! TVLine has more:

Saved by the Bell is getting revived at NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service. Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will be back for the new episodes, which will hail from Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, The Mindy Project). As for the plot, the revival will find California governor Zack Morris (!) in hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. When he suggests sending the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High — the influx of new students “gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality,” the logline reads. Despite Zack’s presence in the show description, there’s currently no word on the potential return of his portrayer, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (who is about to star in ABC’s black-ish spinoff mixed-ish).

[From TVLine]

I find it odd that Zack seems to be the linchpin in this show, but Mark-Paul Gosselaar isn’t signed yet? And, I wonder if he does sign on, whether the producers will also be able to get Tiffani Thiessen to come back to play Kelly Kapowski-Morris. I doubt Dustin Diamond will participate. I haven’t heard much about Lark Voorhies since her mother revealed that Lark has bipolar disorder, but I hope that she’s doing well and that if she wants to participate, she does.

The show’s premise is strange and makes me cringe a bit. It sounds like the existence of privilege and who has it (Governor Zack and the Bayside kids) and who doesn’t (the students from low-income districts) is going to be played for laughs (but also serious drama!) so that the Bayside folks and Zack Learn Important Lessons. Ugh. Maybe it will be a lot more nuanced, but I doubt it. I also wonder how well the show will do on a streaming service. The Punky Brewster reboot is also going to be on Peacock, but are people going to shell out money for one more streaming account?