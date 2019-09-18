Jamie Spears will not be charged with abusing his 13-year-old grandson

In late August, Britney Spears’ two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, were visiting her and her dad Jamie Spears. At some point, Jamie told his grandson Sean to do something and Sean told him “no.” Sean then went to his room and locked the door. Jamie broke down the door and grabbed Sean. Jamie shook Sean violently and screamed at him. Jayden witnessed it, and Britney either witnessed it or she witnessed the aftermath of the assault. Sean was only 13 years old, just shy of his 14th birthday. Britney removed her sons and contacted Kevin Federline. K-Fed and his lawyer contacted the police and immediately sought and received a restraining order/protective order for the boys. After that, Jamie temporarily stepped down from Britney’s conservatorship too. Well… now it’s looking like Jamie will not face any criminal charges.

Britney Spears‘ dad Jamie Spears has been cleared of child abuse charges following an alleged altercation with his 13-year-old grandson. On Tuesday, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced that criminal charges will not be filed against Jamie Spears as there was “insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed.” Jamie, 67, made headlines earlier this month after Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline and his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan filed a police report, alleging that the singer’s father physically abused Sean during a visit at his home on Aug. 24. According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Britney’s 12-year-old son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight. The Blast reports that Jamie allegedly “violently shook” Sean after breaking down a bedroom door to reach him. “Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” said Kaplan, who added that Federline, 41, still wants his ex-wife to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.” A source previously told PEOPLE, “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset. Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie,” the source said.

[From People]

This just made me think about how few times criminal charges are brought against men who abuse children and women. There was a child making a complaint, a child who was completely traumatized, and his brother was a witness to his assault. The boys’ mother believed them and she was upset about it to the point where she immediately removed them. The boys’ father also believed them and sought a full criminal investigation and legal protection for the boys. And now the police are like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. “Who can even say what really happened when we have a victim and a witness and two parents who believe their children?” Ugh.