Regina King’s favorite snacks: popcorn, Raisinets, Doritos & Chocolate Chip Dunkers



Regina King is covering Marie Claire to promote her starring role in Watchmen on HBO, which is getting good reviews. Apparently the scope is sweeping and it’s an excellent and entertaining show that has important things to say about the history and the state of race relations in the US. We just talked about Regina’s very entertaining appearance on Kimmel, where she enthused about shopping at the dollar store. In Marie Claire she talks about how women and women of color are held to account more, and how sometimes you have to fight back. She talked around these issues somewhat, but it was clear what she was saying and it was a good interview. I’m also quoting her pop quiz video, which you can see on Marie Claire.

Regina was seven when she saw Eartha Kitt on stage

I remember thinking “I want to feel like this and make people feel like this.” I wanted to be part of this feeling over and over again She keeps moving forward

What’s next, you know? I’m very good at choosing what needs to stay with me and what things need to be let go of. Sometimes we can get so caught up in the moment and we don’t ever leave that moment, and that’s how some people get stuck. I don’t know if you ever heard me say, ‘Comfort zones are where dreams go to die. She’s constantly asked about her speech at the Globes pledging to produce work with 50% women

That speech was six months ago. Goddamn. I’m held to account. Not having as many of the opportunities or resources as a white man or a white woman in the industry, but now that I’m the one that’s decided to say that I’m going to use what I’ve been given to do more, it needs to have been done yesterday? On turning the other cheek

Turn the other cheek? I don’t quite believe that. I do believe that sometimes you’re supposed to turn the other cheek, sometimes they’re supposed to get smacked back, sometimes they’re supposed to get knocked the f-k out, you know? And taking that moment to assess the situation will help you. Favorite couch snack?

Who can narrow it down to just one? Popcorn and Raisinets or Doritos or Chocolate Chip Dunkers from – no plug – Trader Joe’s. The list goes on and on. I like snacks. Word that makes you cringe?

I don’t know if this one makes me cringe but I don’t like it. The word is coochie. Last song that you got stuck in your head?

Anderson Paak, Bubblin. Something people would be surprised to know about you?

I really don’t like cats.

I love stories about how people were inspired to pursue certain careers, especially when they know the exact moment from childhood that inspired them, like Regina seeing Eartha Kitt on stage. Stories about how everything changed in one moment are amazing too. As for not always taking the high road, I agree with her. Remember when Michelle Obama said “we go high?” That only works in certain cases, you know? Sometimes you have to fight back and bring it to them as low as they brought it to you.

As for her favorite snacks, I've never tried Chocolate Chip Dunkers from Trader Joe's. The nearest one is an hour from me and it's always crowded. My weakness is the Speculoos Cookie Butter! Judging from the Google image search results, Chocolate Chip Dunkers are rectangular slivers of chocolate chip cookies which are shaped for dunking in milk.