Tim McGraw is super fit at 52, decided to ‘be in the best shape of my life’

I love Tim McGraw’s song Live Like You Were Dying. I read an interview about how the song got written and why McGraw connected to it so much right after his dad, Tug McGraw’s death, and I loved the message. I even wrote a short story based on it. Unfortunately the story was crap, so I never submitted it to my editor. McGraw is 52-years-old and he’s just written his first book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. McGraw, who has been on a personal health journey for the last 10 years, shares how he improved his overall health, which encompasses mind, body and spirit. His journey started in 2008 when he cut all alcohol out of his life due to his friends concerns. Since then, he’s started working out to feel better and lost 40 pounds in the process.

In March, McGraw spoke to PEOPLE about his new health and lifestyle book that will be released on Nov. 5, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, where he shares his transformation story. “I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” he said. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.” McGraw continued: “That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.” Grit & Grace will delve into McGraw’s personal health journey. It will also share his exercise tips and mental approach so readers can improve their own wellbeing. Rather than following a set routine, McGraw explained that each person needs to create a personal vision and commit to it, which he did for himself 10 years ago. McGraw used to drink before every show to alleviate his nerves. That all changed in 2008, when he decided to cut alcohol out of his life entirely after friends voiced their concern. Instead of drinking, McGraw began to workout twice a day, he told PEOPLE in 2013.

“That’s where my workout program came into play,” he said. “It took the place of alcohol and it is really important.” Within two years, McGraw had unintentionally lost 40 lbs. “It wasn’t like I was trying to lose 40 pounds, I was just wanting to get healthy,” he said. “For me, it is more about feeling good and being where I want to be physically and on stage. When I am on stage in 98 degrees out there, you want to feel good. And my show isn’t stand out there and not move around.”

[From People]

Isn’t just like a man to accidentally lose 40 pounds? No, I’m joking. I understand what McGraw is trying to say and I do think it’s very important. Not only is he saying it’s never too late to make adjustments to your health routine, he’s also promoting the idea that one improvement can lead to another. Like how he replaced drinking with working out and that helped him get in shape, but it also helped him clear his head. Plus it allowed him to do his job better, which helped maintain his popularity as an artist. As for the “personal vision” he committed to, McGraw said he wanted to be here for his three daughters with Faith Hill, Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17, and any kids they might have. I’m at the age that my friends and I all have aging parents and I can attest, there is a huge difference between just ‘being alive’ and ‘living’ into the autumnal years. There is nothing selfish about working on yourself in any capacity because it truly does benefit everyone around you. Although, if you look at the photos below, McGraw is clearly pleased with his physique. That’s cool, he’s earned it, but – yeah.

Maybe I should rewrite that short story based on Live Like You Were Dying. After all, McGraw said it’s never too late. His book comes out next week.