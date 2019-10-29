Kanye West: ‘The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible’

I avoided watching Kanye West’s Airpool Karaoke for hours and hours. I didn’t want to watch it because Kanye is not well and his political opinions upset me. We don’t need to normalize Kanye or his thoughts. We don’t have to pretend that his perspective is somehow legitimate. It is not. But… people enjoy yelling at him and about him, and he continues to say f–ked up sh-t, so here are some quotes from his Airpool Karaoke thing with James Corden.
On his marriage to Kim: “Marriage years are different than human years. Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years,” he teased, adding that it feels like he’s been married for “500 years. People thought it would be uncool to be married. Then I got married and people were like, ‘Oh, that’d be cool. It’s more than cool. It’s more than cool as hell. It’s heavenly. It’s great. It’s magnificent. Nobody thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian.”
He wants more kids: “[I want] seven kids. The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.”
He reads the Bible at night: “I don’t like going out at nighttime. I like being at home with my family at night as much as possible. We’ll eat dinner and we’ll play with the kids and then we’ll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed. And then my wife watches Dateline [and] I read the Bible.”
God’s plan: “When I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote in the hospital, ‘Start a church in Calabasas.’ It’s something I had a feeling I needed to do that God put on my heart. And now, He just keeps taking me to new levels and taking us to new levels that we just didn’t imagine before. God’s always had a plan for me and he’s always wanted to use me, but I think He wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas on me and have me go through all the human experiences. So now when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience. If it was just, ‘We grew up with this guys music and now he’s a superstar,’ it’s less compelling than, ‘Oh, this guy had a mental breakdown, this guy’s in debt …”
He was all the way gone when he stage-rushed Taylor Swift: “A lot of people have been praying for me. When I was all the way gone, at the MTV Awards, holding a Hennessy bottle running on stage, it was people on my family who was praying for me. But they couldn’t call me and scream at me. I’m a grown man, I made my own mind, I actually made it this far by not listening to anybody. So I don’t want advice from people. But it’s God that came and put this thing on my heart and said, ‘Are you ready to be in service to Him?’”
He has no regrets & no shame: “That’s the biggest thing, me being a perfectionist. That’s such a blasphemous statement to think as a man you can perfect anything. God is the only thing that’s perfect. So the only thing that can be perfect is God’s plan.”
On money: “Last year, I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year, I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns. People say, ‘Oh don’t talk about these numbers.’ No, people need to hear that someone that had been put into debt by the system talk about these kind of numbers now that they’re in service to Christ… [God’s] showing off. He’s just showing out. Yeezy worth $3 billion. It’s the No. 1 Google search brand in the world.”
First off, I can’t. Secondly, I won’t. Third, come on, stop it. This religious awakening is just his mental illness. That’s all it is. It’s his broken brain’s way of understanding itself. It can’t be that he is so mentally broken that he needs to be seriously medicated. It has to be “God’s plan” that he hears God’s voice telling him to do this and that and to never question himself. Plus, he’s got the Evangelical “gospel of wealth” thing going on, where suddenly Jesus Christ cares about tax returns and whether someone can afford the private jet. Also: “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.” I’m sorry, but that’s revolting. Kanye is basically a f–king Duggar.
Can we please stop giving this man a platform?
Can we please stop reasoning all the awful things he says with “it’s his mental illness”? Yes, his mental illness probably has a lot to do with how his speach escalated quickly, but it’s hard on people with mental illness, it’s prejudicial. Not everybody who has mental illness go out there saying things as “slavery was a choice”, that happens when you already think like this and has nobody to say to you “you are wrong”. Britney probably has something similar to Kanye, is she out there creating a cult and defending less human rights? No. Kanye has always been problematic, but people let it slide and guess what? That’s who he always was.
Yeah but to ignore that would be to ignore a huge part of what’s going on with him. His religious fervor is CLEARLY tied to his mental illness. Specifically someone who is off of their meds. I get what you’re saying but if we are going by to talk about him at all (and at this point I honestly dont think we should be) it would be irresponsible to NOT talk about that.
I think the fact that he’s a misogynist asshole with some internalized racism is why he’s suddenly a Bible thumping Republican who thinks women should have less rights and who thinks his wealth will protect him from being attacked and hated for being black. I think his manic phase is why he’s acting on it (creating a church) and speaking about it so often.
I’m also creeped out by the parallels that he’s creating between himself and Jesus. They both were sent to live a fully human life full of struggling and being second guessed, because then they’d be able to spread the word better. He thinks he IS Jesus. He thinks he IS God. He thinks he’s some kind of holy prophet that is being directed by God and is being rewarded with cash (and google searches apparently), for suddenly becoming a religious nut case out loud.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he thinks of Kim and the whole Kardashian koven as his very own set of Mary Magdalenes for him to love and reform and save from their prostituting ways.
@Valiantly Varnished I’m not saying his mental illness isn’t connected to his new found love for Christian Fundamentalism, I’m just trying to say it isn’t a 100% fault. Kanye was this person, someone who proudly showcased his ignorance (he said he doesn’t read anything), who thought he was a genius, who was mysoginist and had internalized racism issues. Now it’s just louder to the point people can’t brush off his fascist comments. I just think it’s unfair to blame it all on the disease because millions of people are out there, fighting their mental illness and trying their best, they don’t need more prejudice than the ones they face.
Tin foil hat theory: Kanye is broke. He spends way too much money and we all know Kim (and PMK) is too smart not to protect her assets for herself and the kids.
This newfound role as mouthpiece for the GOP is a paid for shilling thanks to the people he’s net through Trump.
He’s also mentally I’ll, and that’s being taken advantage of, by the GOP backing him and the Koven. But he is also an awful man selling out to make money.
Eventually PMK has got to do something with him.
I know that any attention is good attention for this family, but this is becoming borderline insanity.
Go away Kanye. Go away.
They are paving the way to get rid of Kanye. On the lastest episodes of KUWTK (I still watch, I know), they were already throwing some shady, albeit light, comments about Kanye. They don’t need him to validate them anymore.
I think so too. That’s why the family is now showing fights Kim and Kanye have ON CAMERA ! Kim would never allow that before but now she wants us to see it all. It also could be because their ratings are tanking every season. Who knows…I mean I watched their recent episode and Trump was on it.
Wow, better start lining up the surrogate mothers then!
Maybe Kanye can form a club with today’s fellow right wing thumbnail, father of nine Sean Duffy.
Turd
Hasn’t Kim said in the past that Kanye goes through stages of being an involved father? But he wants more kids so he can parent them occasionally when he feels like it….okay
In a world that is severely overpopulated as it is, having a sh*tton of kids IMO is irresponsible. But I guess “rich” is a good description in this case if you think of “rich” as spoiled and completely out of touch with the real world.
Can we stop giving Kanye this much attention? He thrives off of it and I would think being under such a microscope is unhealthy for his mental state, no matter how much he thinks different.
The world isn’t over populated, there is a serious problem with distribution of goods and wealth. Its a fascinating subject to explore and can branch into other subjects such as history and economics.
Dear Kaiser,
Well said. Completely agree. And, yes please stop giving him a platform to spout this bs.
Also, stop all this nonsense talk about more kids, more kids.
Help the humans already born and struggling!
Have children if its your choice. Fine but, you must be prepared to raise and provide for these children, come whatever.
Far too many kids do without love, care, support and basic human needs being met.
If anyone wants to “feel rich/the richest thing” is help another person however way you are able.
Religion is fine if it’s your choice, it’s your business.
But, please stop that prosperity preaching bs!
And, please seek help from a qualified medical professional for assistance as needed.
He is having one of his episodes and the fact that people at his service and all around him make him believe he is the voice of reason is disturbing.
“ Last year, I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year, I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns” Can he and his privilege just go away now?
There are enough kids in the world without a loving and stable home and enough kids who are homeless and living with their families on the street.Help them first Kanye.
Yikes! Kanye’s mental health mantra seems to me it’s just like everything the Kardashian-Jenners do “fake it till you make it”. Fuck off Kanye I live in Calabasas and I can tell you no one around here is going to your church for the gospel . If anything it’s just to see you have a mental breakdown and your wife’s family who are really just an old fashion freak show. In fact his whole life is one big fucking side show carnival.
We need to stop talking about Kanye. Period. Half of what he says is related to his poor mental health and the other half is due to his own sense of self-importance and his ignorance on major subject matters. Either way. We need to stop giving every crazy thing he says a platform.
One of the richest things you can have… is a parent who tries to help you & your siblings see through and resist misogyny. Sigh. Racism too.
Because nobody was getting married until Kanye made it cool. We all just imagined all those weddings we attended and a large chunk of the population filing lawsuits at the Supreme Court so they could get married.
Kanye and the Kardashian/Jenners seem to think they invented everything. It’s funny how he also seems to think becoming a “religious man” got him out of debt. Yeah ok. Maybe it’s just the big tax exemptions Trump is giving the rich lol. Anyways like I keep saying, his “rants” and “crazy outbursts” only happen when he has an album/clothing/shoe line to promote.
Starting a church is the quickest way to amass wealth. Unfortunately his crazy ass simply happens to know that. He’s “crazy” not stupid.
@ lightpurple : exactly. He sounds just like his buddy Trump when he talks like that – “biggest, coolest, best EVER”.
Heavens to Betsy. I love how he said people weren’t into marriage until HE got married. Careful Kanye, your narcissism is showing. Another thing that irks me about all of this is how he seems to have embraced the furthest right, most fundamentalist/evangelical version of Christianity. I know plenty of rational, progressive Christians who don’t adhere to these crazy, flat-earth ideologies. Kanye is just regurgitating the same garbage you can hear from a late-night televangelist.
I hope they adopt instead of having more biological children. That would really be god showing off though Kanye. Not a $68 million tax return.
I hope they don’t do either. Children deserve a safe, healthy environment and need stability. I don’t see either of those parents providing that.
The system put him into debt. He didn’t get himself in to debt. C’mon now.
I can’t and won’t even BEGIN to diagnose him, not just because I don’t treat him, but because there’s SO MUCH to parse here. So so much.
He never takes responsibility for anything. It’s always someone else’s fault.
Someone check on Kim. Yikes. Never thought I would feel sorry for her but here I am. Regardless of wealth or actions or fame whoring, no one deserves this level of crazy in a partner.
Children ruin lives. I’ve had to have any and I contemplate it often. Maybe having unlimited wealth where nannies do all the work is a different story. We peasants raise our own children
I thought he meant literally rich, as I’ve noticed a trend that only the really wealthy families are having 4 or more children (in my area).
But he meant it more religious, repopulate the earth with more zealots way.
Eliza, I have noticed that trend also. It’s as if children are the new status symbol?! I mean my only issue is have more kids if your heart wants them….not to one up the mom next door. “Oh you ONLY have three….i have five!” Ugh. More kids doesn’t make you a better mom. People are so weird. I have two healthy, small toddlers and we are finished. Two is a lot. 😂 I’m very busy and stay home with them.
This is a trainwreck in slow motion. That’s all I’ve got.
Wow. I didn’t know Kanye grew a uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries and a vagina…in this case, he gets to make this decision FOR HIMSELF.
Instead of “What Would Jesus do”…he may need to be asked, “What would your Mother think about this?” because clearly, I highly doubt his mom would approve.