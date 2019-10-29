Selena Gomez: First love can be ‘a little toxic, you have this codependency’

I didn’t watch or listen to Selena Gomez’s entire interview on the Zach Sang Show. I just found the quotes and we discussed that. Basically, Selena wouldn’t say that her new songs are about Justin Bieber, even though she left a million clues that of course they’re about Bieber. And then she said that she hopes that the guy she’s singing about actually listens to the music. I found it… difficult, you know? As I said, Selena has every right to make music and sing songs about her exes. But to constantly make all of these allusions to Justin, who is now a married man, in music and in interviews, it just doesn’t seem healthy. Well, Selena had more sh-t to say in that one interview, plus she had some sh-t to say to Ryan Seacrest. Some assorted quotes:

First love can be toxic: “You’re in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be just a little toxic. You have this codependency that you think is love and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think, ‘Oh, that’s love,’ or fighting or doing all this stuff, ‘Oh that’s love,’ and I believed that for a long time. She’s been single for two years & she’s looking forward to having a boyfriend: She knows she wants her next relationship to be “real” and doesn’t want it to be “messy” or feature codependency or a lack of communication. “I think you know when you get older, you find people that are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength. I’m chillin right now, you guys. Honestly that [dating] is so stressful so I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.’ Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome.” Her lyric about an ex who moved on after “two months”: “I’ve actually experienced that a million times before…And that’s the unfortunate part about what I do. It’s all very real to me and I’m sure it’s all just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it. And it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt, because it would be inauthentic, because it’s everything I claim to be and do.”

[From ET & Cosmo]

“I’ve actually experienced that a million times before…” Like, twice? Justin Bieber moved on from Selena in a few months. The Weeknd went back to Bella Hadid rather quickly after Selena dumped him… to get back with Justin. I mean, once again, it just doesn’t seem healthy. But I think that’s the point? Selena and Justin were unhealthy from the beginning, and they would cycle in and out of each other’s lives constantly and it was always toxic drama and then… he tried to move past all of it. And she’s still stuck in the cycle a bit? Or maybe I’m just being ungenerous. Maybe she’s really moved on and she’s truly happy being single. Yeah. I don’t know.