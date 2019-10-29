Selena Gomez: First love can be ‘a little toxic, you have this codependency’

I didn’t watch or listen to Selena Gomez’s entire interview on the Zach Sang Show. I just found the quotes and we discussed that. Basically, Selena wouldn’t say that her new songs are about Justin Bieber, even though she left a million clues that of course they’re about Bieber. And then she said that she hopes that the guy she’s singing about actually listens to the music. I found it… difficult, you know? As I said, Selena has every right to make music and sing songs about her exes. But to constantly make all of these allusions to Justin, who is now a married man, in music and in interviews, it just doesn’t seem healthy. Well, Selena had more sh-t to say in that one interview, plus she had some sh-t to say to Ryan Seacrest. Some assorted quotes:
First love can be toxic: “You’re in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be just a little toxic. You have this codependency that you think is love and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think, ‘Oh, that’s love,’ or fighting or doing all this stuff, ‘Oh that’s love,’ and I believed that for a long time.
She’s been single for two years & she’s looking forward to having a boyfriend: She knows she wants her next relationship to be “real” and doesn’t want it to be “messy” or feature codependency or a lack of communication. “I think you know when you get older, you find people that are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength. I’m chillin right now, you guys. Honestly that [dating] is so stressful so I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.’ Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome.”
Her lyric about an ex who moved on after “two months”: “I’ve actually experienced that a million times before…And that’s the unfortunate part about what I do. It’s all very real to me and I’m sure it’s all just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it. And it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt, because it would be inauthentic, because it’s everything I claim to be and do.”
“I’ve actually experienced that a million times before…” Like, twice? Justin Bieber moved on from Selena in a few months. The Weeknd went back to Bella Hadid rather quickly after Selena dumped him… to get back with Justin. I mean, once again, it just doesn’t seem healthy. But I think that’s the point? Selena and Justin were unhealthy from the beginning, and they would cycle in and out of each other’s lives constantly and it was always toxic drama and then… he tried to move past all of it. And she’s still stuck in the cycle a bit? Or maybe I’m just being ungenerous. Maybe she’s really moved on and she’s truly happy being single. Yeah. I don’t know.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She looks so pathetic putting out an album and going on a publicity tour about a guy that just got married to someone else… I typically like Selena just fine, but this is so weird.
She seems miserable, heartbroken and still can’t let go. She and Justin were addicted to each other.
I don’t know why it’s bad for her to talk about it? Pretending you’re out of it or pretending it didn’t matter and jumping into other relationships is a lot more unhealthy. I don’t know how admitting your relationship was unhealthy is unhealthy?
They haven’t even been broken up for that long … her songs are not about how she’s still in love with him or revealing some kind of secret between them. I don’t find it disrespectful, it’s her position. If she’s still on about it in three years, then we can talk about whether she’s moved on correctly.
It also just feels like we can pick and choose when we support women. This is not a miley situation, this is a woman who has struggled with her mental health and physical health stepping back out into the spotlight and being incredibly honest. I feel like that’s a situation where the words “pathetic” and “desperate” should be left out.
I feel sometimes people share too much and some things should be discussed with a therapist. She does not seem to be over Justin and that’s too bad. She needs to practice the fine art of erasing exes and pretending they don’t exist.