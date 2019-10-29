Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon premiere ‘The Morning Show’ in New York

Premiere of Apple The Morning Show

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of The Morning Show, the Apple+ show about, you got it, a morning show. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were in New York all day doing press on Monday, and it’s clear that Apple really wants these two women to be the “faces” of the Apple+ launch (which happens on Friday). Entertainment journalists have already gotten to see the first few episodes and the reviews are good-to-mixed. Something that’s been bugging me – which a few critics have pointed out already – is that Aniston’s morning show anchor is supposed to be the aging “diva” and Reese is supposed to be the younger upstart, All About Eve-style. But in real life and on camera, it’s clear that the age difference is negligible (about seven years). Which makes me wonder if the show is actually sort of miscast.

Anyway, the premiere. Jennifer wore a black James Galanos gown in a different kind of high-neckline style than we’re used to seeing from her. She looks refreshed, but not obviously so. Whatever she’s getting done – and it is something – it’s good, expensive work. Reese is wearing Celine by Hedi Slimane. We’ve seen her in different versions of that dress for decades. I’m including bonus pics of Mark Duplass (who is in the show) and Wendy Williams.

Reese and Jennifer stopped by Good Morning America and they tried their hand at “news reading” and they were…good?

Premiere of Apple The Morning Show

Premiere of Apple The Morning Show

Premiere of Apple The Morning Show

Premiere of Apple The Morning Show

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon premiere ‘The Morning Show’ in New York”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:43 am

    They both look good- I like Reese’s dress.

    Reply
  2. Snowslow says:
    October 29, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Aniston’s dress is soooo good. It’s still a black dress but the styling is perfect and it really fits her body type.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      October 29, 2019 at 7:55 am

      I like it a lot, too, except the length seems a little off. (In a different color it might have been spectacular, but I always like black).

      I also really like her hair wavy – it softens her just the right amount.

      Reply
  3. Roo says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:08 am

    They both look great and I love Jen’s hair like that! It suits her. I am not a huge fan of either, but I want their show to succeed.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 29, 2019 at 8:20 am

    They both look great – typical looks for them, but they look great.

    And yeah the age difference gave me pause too. Jen is 50, Reese is early 40s. I imagine in the show its meant to be more significant?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment