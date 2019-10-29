Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon premiere ‘The Morning Show’ in New York

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of The Morning Show, the Apple+ show about, you got it, a morning show. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were in New York all day doing press on Monday, and it’s clear that Apple really wants these two women to be the “faces” of the Apple+ launch (which happens on Friday). Entertainment journalists have already gotten to see the first few episodes and the reviews are good-to-mixed. Something that’s been bugging me – which a few critics have pointed out already – is that Aniston’s morning show anchor is supposed to be the aging “diva” and Reese is supposed to be the younger upstart, All About Eve-style. But in real life and on camera, it’s clear that the age difference is negligible (about seven years). Which makes me wonder if the show is actually sort of miscast.

Anyway, the premiere. Jennifer wore a black James Galanos gown in a different kind of high-neckline style than we’re used to seeing from her. She looks refreshed, but not obviously so. Whatever she’s getting done – and it is something – it’s good, expensive work. Reese is wearing Celine by Hedi Slimane. We’ve seen her in different versions of that dress for decades. I’m including bonus pics of Mark Duplass (who is in the show) and Wendy Williams.

Reese and Jennifer stopped by Good Morning America and they tried their hand at “news reading” and they were…good?

Can Jennifer Aniston and @ReeseW do Pop News with us every morning?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/qiNr35aYmC — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 28, 2019