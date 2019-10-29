Boris Johnson is getting an early general election: good news or bad news?

By now I hope it’s clear to everyone that I am but a simple, gauche American trying to figure out other countries’ political dealings and I often get it wrong. I’ve tried to do Canada things and I’ve tried to do Brexit things, with mixed results. I’m not coming at these conversations from a place of arrogance or American exceptionalism – America is super-screwed up right now and we don’t have the franchise on shambolic politics. So… I still don’t really understand what’s happening with Brexit, but I *think* this is possibly bad news, maybe? For weeks now, Boris Johnson has been trying to get a general election so he can consolidate Tory power and push through some kind of Brexit deal. The EU just gave Britain another three-month extension. And now that everyone has some room to breathe, Jeremy Corbyn will back a general election in about six weeks’ time.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said on Tuesday that he would support an early general election, most likely paving the way for a vote in December. Mr. Corbyn made the announcement during a meeting of his leadership team, setting the stage for a general election to be held as the country prepares for its departure from the European Union. “We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen,” Mr. Corbyn said in a statement. “This is a once in a generation chance to build a country for the many, not the few. It’s time.” It was unclear whether there were any unresolved issues, such as the exact date, that would prevent an election from becoming a certainty. Mr. Corbyn, at a news conference, said the party’s key condition for supporting an early election — that the possibility of Britain’s exiting the European Union without a deal should be removed — had now been met, and that he was looking forward to a campaign. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a vote on the issue on Monday, when Mr. Corbyn’s party refused to back a motion for a Dec. 12 general election, denying the government the two-thirds majority required under British electoral law. Mr. Johnson immediately announced plans to introduce a bill to get around that requirement, so that approval for the general election would only need a simple majority vote in Parliament. On Monday, the European Union extended the deadline for Britain’s departure from the bloc by three months, pushing the date back from Oct. 31 to Jan. 31. Mr. Johnson formalized the extension, clearing the way for his plans to call for a general election, something he has been angling for since taking office in July.

[From The NY Times]

So… it seems like Corbyn is finally willing to go ahead with the general election because he thinks there’s a good chance Labour could win a majority? Is that true? Because from where I sit, Corbyn is possibly the reason why Britain keeps running through these terrible Tory prime ministers – first David Cameron, then Theresa May and now BoJo. The Conservative Party is extremely unpopular and Brexit is extremely unpopular too. So why aren’t people voting for Labour when they get a chance? Anyway, that’s just me trying to understand WTF is happening with British politics. Enjoy your December election, British peeps.