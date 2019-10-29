Boris Johnson is getting an early general election: good news or bad news?

By now I hope it’s clear to everyone that I am but a simple, gauche American trying to figure out other countries’ political dealings and I often get it wrong. I’ve tried to do Canada things and I’ve tried to do Brexit things, with mixed results. I’m not coming at these conversations from a place of arrogance or American exceptionalism – America is super-screwed up right now and we don’t have the franchise on shambolic politics. So… I still don’t really understand what’s happening with Brexit, but I *think* this is possibly bad news, maybe? For weeks now, Boris Johnson has been trying to get a general election so he can consolidate Tory power and push through some kind of Brexit deal. The EU just gave Britain another three-month extension. And now that everyone has some room to breathe, Jeremy Corbyn will back a general election in about six weeks’ time.
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said on Tuesday that he would support an early general election, most likely paving the way for a vote in December. Mr. Corbyn made the announcement during a meeting of his leadership team, setting the stage for a general election to be held as the country prepares for its departure from the European Union.
“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen,” Mr. Corbyn said in a statement. “This is a once in a generation chance to build a country for the many, not the few. It’s time.”
It was unclear whether there were any unresolved issues, such as the exact date, that would prevent an election from becoming a certainty. Mr. Corbyn, at a news conference, said the party’s key condition for supporting an early election — that the possibility of Britain’s exiting the European Union without a deal should be removed — had now been met, and that he was looking forward to a campaign.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a vote on the issue on Monday, when Mr. Corbyn’s party refused to back a motion for a Dec. 12 general election, denying the government the two-thirds majority required under British electoral law. Mr. Johnson immediately announced plans to introduce a bill to get around that requirement, so that approval for the general election would only need a simple majority vote in Parliament. On Monday, the European Union extended the deadline for Britain’s departure from the bloc by three months, pushing the date back from Oct. 31 to Jan. 31. Mr. Johnson formalized the extension, clearing the way for his plans to call for a general election, something he has been angling for since taking office in July.
So… it seems like Corbyn is finally willing to go ahead with the general election because he thinks there’s a good chance Labour could win a majority? Is that true? Because from where I sit, Corbyn is possibly the reason why Britain keeps running through these terrible Tory prime ministers – first David Cameron, then Theresa May and now BoJo. The Conservative Party is extremely unpopular and Brexit is extremely unpopular too. So why aren’t people voting for Labour when they get a chance? Anyway, that’s just me trying to understand WTF is happening with British politics. Enjoy your December election, British peeps.
Why *aren’t* people voting Labour when they get the chance? Especially if you’re facing possible medicine and dood shortages with Brexit.
Can British commenters weigh in? The last general election was in 2017. Does Labour have a chance this time around?
Corbyn is pro-Brexit so Labour is deeply divided and riddled with accusations of anti-semitism, racism etc. People distrust him as a true leader for the anti-Brexit cause and he has been very slow and confusing in his stances.
Moreover the Lib Dems are getting more voters (I know a lot of young people who moved on to them) and therefore splitting the left.
Additionally, the climate change consciousness is making us vote Green and deeply distrusting politicians.
In Portugal the leftist parties are open to deals with the socialist party and for the first time there is real diversity in Parliament with lots of little left (and some to the right) new parties that put ecology on the forefront of their campaigns and issues to fight for. It truly is a political oasis for the left in Europe (I fear it won’t last but this is the second mandate so there is hope).
There will be no winners in the general election.
Nobody likes Jeremy Corbyn, not even lifelong Labour supporters. And that was before all the racist, anti-semitic stuff blew up.
The Conservatives are swallowing their own tails at this point. Boris Johnson will probably retain the PM-ship, if for no other reason than no one except for/better than Boris wants the job right now.
Only young people will maybe support the Lib Dems, as the rest of us remember the last time they were given votes, formed a coalition with David Cameron’s Conservatives after promising they would never do that, and promptly folded on every issue they could have influenced.
Corbyn is the wrong man for the job plus he has been anti-EU his whole career which goes against the Labour party stance – his dithering over where his loyalties lie has turned soo many voters off him, as well as the fact that he is just plain incompetent and will do anything to become PM.
Scotland won’t vote Labour has both he and McDonnell have pretty much said they will get into bed with the SNP who will only back Corbyn if he gives them another indyref – he’s made it clear he will sell the people of Scotland out to get into No. 10. Labour are dead and even when they lose badly Corbyn will still cling to power. Labour will be extremely lucky to get enough votes to form a coalition and lets face it that’s the only way they will remain the opposition.
This is all on top of the bullying and anti-semitism that has engulfed that party since he and his cultists took power. Labour have some good policies that people can get behind but he is the wrong man to lead the party. He can’t even lead the opposition never mind the country, esp through Brexit.
As a Brit, I don’t really know why people don’t vote for Corbyn. I don’t think he’s great but he’s the best of a bad bunch and Labour could make some real differences. People are slow to get over Labour’s issues from the past (of which there were a lot) and I think that there are a huge amount of untruths that have been published by the tabloids and a smear campaign against Corbyn. People aren’t great at fact-checking and this is a great example of how the tabloids and stupid posts doing the rounds on facebook can change things.
Corbyn is unelectable. The left wing hate him because he’s a Brexiteer and known massive antisemite, the right wing hate him because he has a rep for being a woolly far-left liberal.
The fact the left in the UK have become so associated with systemic racism is a major problem.
There really is no viable alternative to Tory until Corbyn steps down or is ousted.
I’ve been wondering what it would take for Corbyn to step down as Labour leader. I’m not even sure losing this general election will be enough to persuade him, and if he does go he might just be replaced by one of his friends.
There are very interesting people in the party but they don’t have any relevance except Sadiq Khan. I think we will have to wait until Khan steps up (after his sting as a Mayor).
Corbyn, to me, is exactly like his counterparts in the other parties: clinging to power and to old values that no one is interested in anymore. He is a politician in the old sense of the word, power-driven, demagogic and self-serving, It pains me to write this but I’ve come to a point where I don’t see any differences between all these real-life removed people. He has this image of being done to earth and with the people but he could not recognise a leftist person if he/her/they were painted red with a Corbyn sign between their teeth.
I do however believe that there has been a smear campaign against Labour. There are racists and anti-semites in every party. One just needs to dig.
Also, between Corby and Johnson to me there is no real hesitation as to choosing the first of the two evils.
Corbyn is a puppet of Momentum and the Union leaders like McClucksey who, along with Seamus Milne (someone who LOVES the Soviet Union and has written many articles promoting that way of life in the UK), are pretty much running the show. Corbyn does NOT make ANY decisions without their say so. He’s gone from a man who when first elected leader was like a rabbit in the headlights but has gotten a taste for power and he likes it and its clear he will work with however to ensure that he stays where he is.
The majority of voters see Corbyn for what he is, a silly old stuck in the past dithering fool who couldn’t run a piss up in a brewery – someone who has stood back and allowed others in his party to be bullied and racially abused by his cultists and has repeatedly said and done nothing to stop it. His silence and inaction speaks volumes about him as a person. Look at the stunt they tried to pull on Tom Watson, all because he wasn’t kissing their Dear Leaders ass and I say this as someone who does not like Watson.
This whole thing is completely baffling to me. As much as I try to understand UK politics I just can’t.
UK Celebitchies, what do you think will happen? Is there any chance of a second referendum now that the terms of the exit deal are actually known? From my surface reading, it seems like Corbyn is a bit of a nightmare and is pretty unpopular, but he’s the only one who would actually re-open the leave debate? Do the Liberal Democrats have even a remote shot?
The Lib Dems don’t have a real shot just yet but I do think the tendency is for the old parties to slowly be eaten away and be replaced by new ones. However, if they have some relevance in certain parts of the country, they are very young still.
Some people are saying that Brexit is never going to happen. For starters, it’s too expensive for both sides. There are real economic struggles to come if it happens from the water cleaning to basic supplies. The US could not care less and will net be the UK’s allies and economical buddies. The only ones who cannot see this are Johnson and his buddies who are completely removed from the UK’s economic realities.
I don’t know honestly, what will happen with Johnson. He is completely unpredictable, but he is also very much contained because of the internal chasms in the Tory party and the opposition of course.
Sadiq Khan proposed a re-election with a question about the second referendum (or the Brexti question imbedded in the vote, can’t remember which). At least these elections would be good for something. Otherwise, it will be the same of the same, with even less of a government than we have now.
I do follow one Corbynista on twitter (and older gent), and he seems convinced Labour would call for a second referendum, if they did well enough in the election, for what it’s worth! But then this same gent is basically a UK Berniebro do an unfollow might be in order :/
Well considering how often Corbyn changes his mind I wouldn’t count on him staying true to his word, he’s pedalled back on so many things am sure he’ll be at John O’Groats soon. Corbyn only promised a 2nd ref if he got into power and the party practically pushed him into saying that but we all know he’ll bottle on that, he wants out of the EU.
I really like you condensed view on politics Kaiser. And you get it right!
Yes Corbyn is super unpopular and a very divisive figure with his pro Brexit stance.
Labour has been unable to produce a decent leader for quite some time now. This has given a lot of power to the Tories who have in the process consistently withdrawn funding from public services, school, NHS and the most needy.
The crime rate has hit the roof as a result!
I have the feeling also that Corbyn doesn’t want to become prime minister. He’s been pushing these early elections for some time.
Horrible times I have to say.
We’re trying to sell our place in London to upsize and the market is very slow.
The mood in England is so gloomy. Normally we hear a lot of amateur firecrackers in the nights leading to Guy Fawkes night, but this year, it’s all so much quieter. No one is in a celebratory mood!
I totally agree with your comment that Corbyn has been giving power to the Tories but Labour have tried to get rid of him but Momentum and certain Union leaders have pretty much blackballed and bullied anyone who tries.
The party themselves have a good manifesto that will a good leader they CAN win elections but as you say the keep electing the wrong people. I often wonder what would have been if they have elected David Milliband instead of his twatty brother.
Yes, and Kaiser said it first! The Tories have been fuelled by a weak Labour party.
I think indeed David Miliband was such a stronger candidate. And I hoped that more recently, Chuka Umunna would become the next leader, but he has now joined the Lib Dems. He’ still young, we’ll see!
I’m an EU citizen, living in the UK, and have done for the last 18 years. Just to state that up front.
We have no anti-brexit champion. Corbyn is a brexiteer. I really don’t know who all my anti brexit peeps are going to vote for, since they are not represented at all.
I reckon Labour could well win this election, IF they come up with a different leader who is clearly anti-Brexit.
It’s such a sad, anxiety-provoking and infuriating mess. I’ve lived here for 18 years, studied hard and always worked in the NHS.
Rant over, you can have your soap box back now.
Ah Roserose! I too am an EU citizen that has been in the UK for 2 decades!
The Lib Dems were the solution to this mess but have I read right that they now support the Tories?
This is the second time it has happened! What a betrayal on their part.