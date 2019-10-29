Adele lost so much weight with Pilates & a personal trainer: ‘She never looked back’

Last week, Adele stepped out in LA for Drake’s big birthday party. Adele is sort of like Beyonce, in that she’s friends with everyone and she really doesn’t “do” beefs. I’m sure Adele and Beyonce can’t stand some cracker-eating bitches, but within the music industry, they keep everything professional and friendly. Anyway, that’s not the point. The point is that when photos of Adele came out at Drake’s party, people were like “holy hell, Adele is THIN.” It’s true. Adele has been thin for months now – remember over the summer, there were photos of her at a Spice Girls concert and she looked very sleek and slender? Yeah, it’s still happening. Back then, we heard that she’s been doing “Reformer Pilates.” Now People Mag has more:

Adele is becoming a gym rat — and surprised herself by loving it. The superstar singer, 31, is “incredibly dedicated” to her new fitness routine, which includes regular sessions with a private trainer, Pilates classes and workouts at the celeb-favorite Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-like class. “After Adele started working out, she never looked back. She was instantly a changed person with a different mindset,” a source close to the Grammy winner tells PEOPLE. But according to the source, Adele wasn’t sure if this new lifestyle would work for her, initially. “At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it,” the insider says. “But she has been incredibly dedicated. She continues to work out with a trainer. And she looks fantastic.” Adele, who recently split from her longtime partner Simon Konecki earlier this year, wanted to up her fitness game for her 7-year-old son Angelo. “For her, it’s not about losing weight,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.” According to another entertainment source, Adele is also “watching what she eats. She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time.”

I think it was a combination of things – once her son was born, Adele (mostly) stopped smoking and she started with the weight loss journey, making smaller choices and then bigger choices, like not drinking endless cups of tea with milk and sugar, and then exercising more and now she’s at the point where she loves the endorphins of a good workout. Plus, I bet you anything that she really started focusing on gym time when her son started going to school full-time AND her marriage started falling apart. Anyway, good for her. She didn’t *need* to lose weight, and it’s clear that this is something she’s doing for herself, to get healthier. Good for her.