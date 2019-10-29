A microfiber towel to save hair drying time and a unique lint brush to erase pet hair



I’ve ordered a few things off Amazon we’ve featured in the past couple of weeks because writing these posts just feeds my Amazon addiction. I still really like the bioidentical progesterone however the bioidentical estrogen is not something I would buy again. I didn’t follow the dosage recommendations of just a 1/4 teaspoon, I used a full pump twice on the first day and then the next day my hair was coming out! So I stopped using all hormones for a few days and then resumed the progesterone, at just 1/4 teaspoon once a day. It definitely was the estrogen as I only had good results from the progesterone.

I bought the medicine cabinet organizers! They sort-of worked but I still have too much junk in the medicine cabinet so of course everything couldn’t go on those. They did help me to throw some stuff out and reorganize so I give them a B. The phone holder does what it’s supposed to, it makes it possible for me to watch shows in bed. However it’s bulkier than I expected and feeds my bad habit of falling asleep to YouTube videos. That’s a B+. Here are some things I found on those “best of Amazon” sites which look useful. Credit to Bustle and 22 Words. In some cases I picked better products in the same category of items.

A portable spice rack for taming spice jar clutter



I recently moved all my spices from the crowded lazy susan, where I could never find them, to a drawer where I still have to dig, but not as much. With this device you can keep all my spices at hand and visible, so it may remind you to season more. This stainless steel spice rack comes in silver or dark brown an in 18, 24 and 30 bottle sizes, all under $34. It has 4.5 stars, 70 ratings and a respectable B from Fakespot. It has slide-out drawers for your spices and even comes with blank and pre-printed labels with common spice names! So many products in this category have Ds or Fs from Fakespot. I found another high-rated spice rack from Rubbermaid (pictured at the bottom of this post) which has tiers to keep your spices visible and easy-to-find. It fits right in your cupboard. That one has 4.4 stars, 373 ratings and an A from Fakespot! That would be a great alternative if you like to store your spices in a cabinet.

A microfiber hair towel that reduces frizz and saves drying time



I didn’t realize this was even possible, but reviewers say this hair towel reduces drying time by 50%! I am sold on it already. The DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Anti-Frizz Microfiber Hair Towel is just $10.99 for the 41 by 19 inch version. You may want to get the larger version though as some people say that’s rather small. This has 4.4 stars, over 4,000 ratings and an A from Fakespot! Reviewers say this works so much better than other microfiber hair towels, that it’s “amazing” at reducing frizzy hair, that it “definitely works,” that it “leaves my curls softer and more natural looking,” and “when I take the towel off, my hair is almost dry.”

A pet hair remover that works wonders on furniture, blankets and more



I watched my friends’ beautiful dogs, a border collie and papillon, for about a week. Although they left a couple of weeks ago and I deep cleaned afterward I am still finding their hair in random places. Cat and dog owners love this unique reusable pet hair remover, which they say works better than standard velvet and sticky rollers. It has material like the velvet lint removers, but with a half-rolling design that captures hair in a receptacle you can then empty. This does not have a high Fakespot rating however it does seem to work, which is why I’m featuring it. In a video with the listing the inventor explains how to use it, which is quickly and in a back and forth motion. Reviewers call it “amazing,” “much more effective than any lint roller I’ve ever purchased” and rave about fast it is to use, and how clean their furniture and blankets look after using it. Some say it works better on flat surfaces and that traditional lint rollers are better for clothing.

A dual lip and cheek cream for on-the-go application



Every day I put on eye makeup but I don’t always bother with foundation, blush and lipstick because I’m busy. Unless I’m going somewhere special I don’t put on a full face. This dual cheek and lip color by Stila can easily fit in a purse or even in your car for simple application on the go. Plus your cheek and lip color will effortlessly match! This lip and cheek cream by Stila has 4.2 stars, 195 ratings and an A from Fakespot. It comes in six different colors to complement every complexion and look. Women say it “goes on like silk,” that it “looks flawless with minimal effort,” that the color is buildable to create day or night looks, and that “it looks very natural and flattering.” (H/t to US Magazine for featuring this.)

A device similar to the one that doctors use to remove impacted ear wax



I once got my ears cleaned out at the doctor as a teenager. I remember it vividly because it got so much wax out and solved my problem immediately. This looks just like the thing they used for that, which shot water into my ear from a hose. The Elephant Ear Washer Bottle System was designed by a doctor to let you remove impacted ear wax at home. It has 4.1 stars, over 3,300 ratings and a B from Fakespot. The user photos are really gross, but they show that this works. People say this solved their vertigo, that it got out so much junk from their ears, and that it works so much better than the other ear wax removal devices like the sucker. You will need to use lukewarm water with it and carefully read and follow all instructions so that you do not damage your ears. This is not meant to be medical advice and you should consult your doctor if you or a loved one are having issues with your ears.

Bottle cleaning tablets that will clean coffee stains and odors



I have a set of six reusable bottles, similar to these, which I fill with filtered water and keep the fridge in order to remind myself and my son to drink enough. I wash them after each use, but they still get cruddy. These bottle cleaning tablets by Bottle Bright are all natural, unlike the bleach-type tablets, and can remove caked-on stains and eliminate the weird smell that bottles can develop over time. They’re also great for cleaning the small parts of blenders, personal shake makers and other containers which have little nooks and crannies that can get nasty. These have 4.7 stars, over 1,700 reviews and an A from Fakespot! They work great to remove stubborn stains on tupperware, coffee mugs, and other food and drink containers. Reviewers say that their thermoses now look “sparkly” clean, that this got all the caked-in coffee out in clumps, that “the black sludge rinsed out completely,” and that it removes smells and stains without leaving any kind of smell behind.

A little brush that gets in hard-to-reach spaces between tiles



Speaking of nooks and crannies, it’s such a pain to clean the tiles in my bathrooms. I use Clorox clinging bleach gel toilet cleaner for that after watching this video from Do It On a Dime. You have to let it sit for a while, it really stinks so I crack a window, and have to press hard on a scrubber sponge to get the mold out. There are still some areas I can’t get. That’s about to change now that I know this brush exists! The Fuginator scrub brush is specifically designed to reach the tiny areas in between tiles. It comes in three different colors and there’s even a handle version so you use it without bending over too much. It has 4.5 stars, over 600 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers call it “the best grout brush I’ve used,” and a “great cleaning brush” which gets the smallest spaces. They also recommend the Black Diamond grout cleaner.

