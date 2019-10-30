Would you buy ‘Maleficent’-inspired pajamas, robes, dresses & loungewear?

Did you hear the good news? As it turns out, those “box office analysts” were wrong about Joker reclaiming the #1 spot at the box office last weekend. Early reports said that Joker overthrew the dark witch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, but as it turns out, Maleficent was the #1 film for the second week in a row. It wasn’t the most robust box office victory, but I’m still happy for Angelina Jolie and Disney.
Honestly, I was a little bit surprised by the lack of cross-promotion for the Maleficent sequel. When the first film came out, Disney really leaned hard into the promotion for mothers-and-daughters, and there were all kinds of toy horns and Maleficent-themed gear. I would have expected more of that, especially given the fact that they released Mistress of Evil close to Halloween. They should have fully stocked Maleficent costumes in every drug store, grocery story, party store, etc. But instead, Disney signed off on a Maleficent-inspired… loungewear collection? *adjust glasses*
All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner, but you can channel one particular mistress of darkness or snooze like a sleeping beauty year-round with fashion designer Olivia Von Halle’s new collection inspired by Disney’s Maleficent, which stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. London-based Von Halle (whose fans include Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Rihanna, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss) worked with Jolie while designing the range’s moodier pieces: “We discussed the complexities of Maleficent and Aurora’s characters which really helped us to create a collection that explores and celebrates these two powerful heroines, and what they would wear if they were women in 2019.”
The result: a 15-piece range ($90 to $900) comprised of eye masks for sleeping, floor-length black silk kimono robes and embroidered pajama sets, silk lurex slip dresses in pink and black and a 1930s-inspired black gown finished with Swarovski crystal buttons and a detachable feather collar. Available online at oliviavonhalle.com and net-a-porter.com and at the designer’s boutique in London’s Sloan Square.
You can see the collection here at Von Halle’s site. The loungewear is super-cute, quite honestly. The Aurora-inspired robe & PJs are lovely and the Mistress of Evil robe-and-PJs set are quite goth-glam. There are party dresses too, so it’s not JUST Maleficent loungewear. But now I can’t stop thinking about what Maleficent-inspired sweatpants would look like. Anyway, I think this kind of cross-promotion is fine and on-brand for Disney, for Angelina and for the Maleficent franchise. I just wish they had also leaned harder into the kid stuff too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yeah if it was a target line. I’d indulge in a sweet pair of boots for that kind of money before pajamas,even though they’re nice.
The movie is not a flop as most analysts have said. It has grossed over $300miliion in just two weeks it’s going to have long Legs overseas just at the home front that it won’t do well and Disney have no one to blame but themselves they barely promoted it in North America and people who have seen it prefer this to the first one word of mouth will also help the movie stay long at the box office.
To answer the question – would I buy Maleficent inspired pajamas, lounge wear, dresses – no, I would not, but I especially would not at that price point. 90 dollars for a sleepmask inspired by the movie? I’ll pass, thanks.
The only things there that I could see myself buying if I had a more generous clothing budget was things like that black velvet dress, but that’s because its pretty simple and classic.
@Becks1, thank you!!! I didn’t see your comment when I was posting but I so agree. That’s almost on par with what my wedding dress cost.
I wish they would leaned harder into making this a bit more affordable. I would have thought they would aim for the more “general” public.
True who ever advised them to go this root failed it should have been targeted at the general public