Lili Reinhart is representing Covergirl and did her own makeup for the photoshoot

Lili Reinhart just landed herself a Covergirl contract. She will be the face of their relaunched Easy, Breezy, Beautiful campaign in 2020. When the campaign came out back in the day, it was supposed to appeal to the ‘everywoman’ who did it all and looked fabulous doing it. I remember their commercials featured a lot of striding women, like Easy Breezy, Beautiful women don’t walk, they stride. And they always looked back over their shoulder and smiled while doing it. Lili is a great choice for the job. She was so excited to get it, she even did her own Easy, Breezy, Beautiful makeup for the photoshoot.

Covergirl is bringing back its iconic tagline, “Easy, Breezy, Beautiful,” and has enlisted the help of a Hustler to bring a modern meaning to the slogan. Actress Lili Reinhart was just named the new face of the legendary beauty brand, Covergirl, joining the ranks of fellow spokesmodels Issa Rae and Aysha Curry. As a fan of the brand and its makeup since her early teenage years, the 23-year-old actress will help Covergirl relaunch its infamous slogan, “Easy, Breezy, Beautiful,” and act as the face of its new collection coming in Spring 2020. “I am so honored to partner with COVERGIRL, an iconic brand that is inclusive of anyone who finds the joy in playing with makeup,” the Riverdale star says of the partnership. “Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us.” With that said, Reinhart opted to do her own makeup for her Covergirl announcement photo to embrace her natural beauty. “I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin,” she explains.

[From People]

The makeup job in question is the one at the top. It looks fine to me. I’m sure you pick up a trick or two when a professional does your makeup all the time. I guess my skepticism about the setup is more about motivation. She does have professionals to do this so why is she doing her own? I know actors and actresses always want to seem so relatable so they post Just Woke Up selfies or #unfiltered shots, which really do nothing more than remind us how beautiful they are. But they also want us to know they cook and clean and run their own errands, even though they can afford to have others do that for them. Fine, run your home however you like. But for an ad campaign?

To give Lili the benefit of the doubt, because I like her, this could very well be a brand thing promoted by Covergirl. The whole ‘Easy, Breezy, Beautiful’, if I remember correctly, was the idea that any woman could look like a fresh-faced cover model with their products. Ease of application was a part of this. So I could see getting Lili to apply it herself, especially since she’s been up front about her insecurities with cystic acne. The message being that even a person with skin challenges can look this “breezy,” or something. It’s a nice idea, even if maybe I don’t totally buy it. But honestly, the spokespeople get a lucrative contract for their efforts, we can let the hair and make-up folks do their jobs.