Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume was even more terrifying than usual

My town rescheduled Halloween to Friday due to wind and storms. (Kaiser and I talk about that on the podcast that’s coming out Monday!) I had to eat some mini Reeses to make up for the fact that I didn’t see a single kid dressed up for Halloween yesterday! I went to about three different costume parties and another kids trick or treating event this month though so I got my fill ahead of time. Plus tonight I will get trick or treaters and it’s not a school night so they’ll probably clean me out.

That brings us to Heidi Klum, the queen of Halloween! Every year her epic costumes take hours to create and this year was no exception. She got ready in full view of the public at an Amazon book store (they have book stores?) in Manhattan. You can see a photo of that here. None of the major outlets have the official word on what Heidi was supposed to be exactly (how is that possible?) so I’ll just say she’s some kind of half android half alien creature. (Kaiser always tells me to say Amelia Earhart.) I got nothing and I’m not watching her entire IG stories to figure it out. Sorry! This whole thing was livestreamed on Alexa devices too. It took ten hours for Heidi to get ready and surely countless more to create the custom prosthetic she was wearing. She posted a video getting into it. It’s a little dizzying and you can almost see all her business so I’m just linking it. The FX team at Prosthetic Renaissance, whom she’s worked with multiple times, created this look. Heidi’s new husband Tom Kaulitz was a dead astronaut. So I guess Heidi’s creature killed him. Am I reading too much into it by thinking that doesn’t bode well for their relationship? Not that Heidi killed him, but that he phoned it in compared to her.

Here’s her face in the costume. This is so creepy!

Here’s the final look. OK.

The video below of Heidi getting some final touches makes it look insane. I would not have the patience to do 1/3 of this. I don’t like sitting still to get a haircut and a blowout.

Oh and Heidi shared this video of her cake, which featured her Halloween costumes through the years! This is the 20th anniversary of her Halloween party. Of course it’s only Heidi on the cake, but remember when Seal was part of her Halloween costumes? Given what we’ve heard about him, I am no longer team Seal in that divorce.

Look at Mariah Carey. She can’t NOT be sexy.

