Celebrity Halloween looks: Ariana Grande’s Twilight Zone to Kevin Hart’s fanny pack

Round two for Halloween costumes and there are some really impressive submissions. Kaiser and Quimby have both posted some of my favorites, like Ciara And Russell Wilson’s. But CB and I are truly wowed by Ariana Grande’s take on a Twilight Zone episode about plastic surgery (reference clip here). Ariana updated the look by glamming it up, of course, and she just looks amazing:

Ariana gets bonus points for doing a suspenseful multi-day lead up to her reveal. On the flip-side, Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Ariana with much success:

While Halsey did a great send up to Marilyn Mason:

Normani channeled Naomi Campbell circa 1991- and nailed it:

Nicki Minaj and her husband did their interpretation on Harley Quinn and the Joker:

I think they both look great. Mr. Minaji’s pants are making me giggle, given his dubious aura, but I am all about that red long coat he’s wearing.

Her Majesty Missy Elliott recreated her first album cover from 22 years ago and it seriously looks like mirror images:

Rounding out our musical portion, Tracee Ellis Ross posted a shot of herself as DJ Quick and she killed it not only on costume but attitude as well:

And I know it’s professionally done for her TV show Blackish, but seriously, their Us group costume is amazing:

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes dressed as Sexy (her words!) Rick from Rick & Morty. It’s a great interpretation, I love it:

Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington looked shockingly like Casey Becker from Scream:

And Christina Hendrick’s made a great Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter, although I barely recognized her:

They all look amazing. And honorable mention goes to Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson because they were able to work Halloween into their promotion for Jumanji 2, coming out next year. These boys never quit working (plus it’s pretty cute):