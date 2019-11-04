Solange Knowles separated from her husband Alan Ferguson earlier this year

I first saw the rumor that Solange Knowles had left her husband, Alan Ferguson, on Twitter. Apparently, it was something Black Twitter had been tracking for a while, especially as Solange’s social media seemed to be detailing her Hot Single Girl 2019. There was very little actual reporting on it, there was just social-media gossip, some photos of Solange out with a white guy, and as of a week ago, a Lipstick Alley thread. But I guess that was enough to get Solange to confirm it: she and Alan separated earlier this year. They got married in 2014. They didn’t have any kids together, but Alan was helping her raise her son Daniel Julez Smith Jr. from her first marriage. Her first marriage happened when she was just 17/18. She seemed older and wiser with this one, but I guess Solange just didn’t want to be tied down. From her Instagram:

the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a n-gga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!

[From Solange’s Instagram]

If that strikes you as somewhat overwrought for an announcement for a separation that happened months ago, yeah, same. I think that’s just who Solange is though? A bit overwrought. Plus, I think she’s trying to throw a lot of words out there because she might already have a sidepiece? That’s another Twitter rumor, let’s see what happens in the next few months.