Mackenzie Davis shared a very bad sketch she made and it was endearing

Embed from Getty Images

I know Mackenzie Davis, 32, from my favorite Black Mirror episode, the Emmy-winning “San Junipero.” I also saw her in the forgettable Blade Runner 2049 and she’s in the new Terminator: Dark Fate movie, where she also plays half-human, half-android. She was on Jimmy Kimmel where she was surprisingly funny and quirky, but just naturally so. Do you know how some people, specifically celebrities, act wacky and it seems like a put on? Mackenzie seems genuine and like she owns her quirkiness. She told a lot of cute stories about working on Terminator with Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom she knows primarily from Twins. She said that Arnold will just say his famous lines from his movies, like “get to the choppa,” which she actually didn’t know before she heard him say that. She also told this complicated story about seeing extras on Dark Fate who looked like Danny DeVito and Arnold’s Twins characters. She shared a sketch she drew of them and it was ridiculously bad. She knew how inept it was and it was like she was shrugging at herself, which I found cute. She didn’t overplay that. Here’s some of what she told Kimmel and you can see the interview below.

“At the beginning of this movie you drop out of the sky and you’re fighting naked. What’s that like?”

It’s cool because you can’t get tripped up with anything. You understand your limitations. There’s a lot of adrenaline about being naked in front of people so that affects the weight of your punches. They’d be like ‘do you want this disgusting underwear?’ It’s like trussing a turkey. It’s so much better to just be nude and not embellish it with these weird lines. On seeing extras who looked like the Twins characters and how she ended up making that bad sketch

I was looking through the crowd and I saw this enormous man in this tan oversized suit and then next to him this very small round man in this oversized tan suit. I thought that the [crew] had this Twins Easter egg in the movie. I spent most of the day trying to get a picture of them but they were elusive. I never got a picture of them. I told your producer the story. She asked if I had a picture, ‘no let me sketch one up quickly.’ This was my second try. So that’s Arnold and that’s Danny Devito. He doesn’t have any shoes. It’s about essence.

[From Jimmy Kimmel via YouTube]

That sketch is bad and potentially embarrassing but she owned it and shared it and that’s cool! Here it is.

Over the summer I took a drawing class which was intimidating because I didn’t think I could draw at all. It turns out that there are tricks you can learn, like shading and perspective, and that I was better than I thought I was. (Here is an example.) It was super scary to do though and I got that butterfly adrenaline feeling. You feel exposed when you do something you’re not good at! I guess that’s like being naked in a way, which you can also just own like MacKenzie did. People who can’t draw don’t seem odd to me as I can’t draw either. I do judge people who can’t spell however, maybe because I’ve always been a good speller. I should have more sympathy for them.

Here’s that interview!



Look at her arms. I’m jealous.

