Donald Trump got massively booed at a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden

If I were to pick some sports which I thought Donald Trump would receive the best reception, I would choose professional football, professional baseball and anything to do with wrestling and/or UFC. Those are the sports that seem to have primarily white-dude fans and those seem to be the sports which attract the least “woke” people. But… when Trump went to a World Series game last week, the bitch got booed. Booed by (mostly) white baseball fans, can you imagine. But then it got even worse last night: Trump went to Madison Square Garden for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) thing and… bitch got booed again. By what felt like the ENTIRE MSG. A cacophony of boos, we have to stan UFC fans?? NSFW for the cathartic language used:

Trump and Jr getting booed at Madison Square Garden tonight. pic.twitter.com/jbi6sl9Icz — Cheryl (@Cheryl88795324) November 3, 2019

Here’s another one where – if I’m being honest – I hear cheers mixed with boos. I would say the UFC crowd was *mostly* booing, but there were some people there cheering.

Trump got the welcome he deserved today as he was greeted by protesters outside MSG and with loud boos inside as he entered for #UFC244. pic.twitter.com/6oBlxOhguo — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) November 3, 2019

So what does this all mean? Does it mean that Trump’s go-to demographic – white dudes aged 18 to 50 – are no longer ride-or-die for him? Does it mean that sports fans just hate when a politician shows up? Does it mean that Barack Obama could walk into any sports arena or stadium and get a massive cheer? I don’t know. But it’s certainly interesting on a lot of levels. It also takes some next-level delusion for Trump’s staffers to continue to put him in this position, right? You would think that after the bitch got booed at the baseball game last week, his staffers would have put the kibosh on sending him to any sporting events for a while. But maybe that was the point – they thought Trump would get a really good reception at this UFC match and that a crowd “cheering” for him would stop the story about him getting booed. Well, that blew up in his fat orange face.

Chuck Schumer’s tweet was about how Trump is changing his residence from New York to Florida, but it could easily be about the MSG booing!!

New York, New York. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere… Trump can’t. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 2, 2019

