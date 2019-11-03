Donald Trump got massively booed at a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden

If I were to pick some sports which I thought Donald Trump would receive the best reception, I would choose professional football, professional baseball and anything to do with wrestling and/or UFC. Those are the sports that seem to have primarily white-dude fans and those seem to be the sports which attract the least “woke” people. But… when Trump went to a World Series game last week, the bitch got booed. Booed by (mostly) white baseball fans, can you imagine. But then it got even worse last night: Trump went to Madison Square Garden for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) thing and… bitch got booed again. By what felt like the ENTIRE MSG. A cacophony of boos, we have to stan UFC fans?? NSFW for the cathartic language used:
Trump has entered the building lol #UFC244 #UFC #TRUMP pic.twitter.com/DhQqiU8Z18
— Joe Mastoloni (@JJMast1) November 3, 2019
Trump and Jr getting booed at Madison Square Garden tonight. pic.twitter.com/jbi6sl9Icz
— Cheryl (@Cheryl88795324) November 3, 2019
Here’s another one where – if I’m being honest – I hear cheers mixed with boos. I would say the UFC crowd was *mostly* booing, but there were some people there cheering.
Trump got the welcome he deserved today as he was greeted by protesters outside MSG and with loud boos inside as he entered for #UFC244. pic.twitter.com/6oBlxOhguo
— Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) November 3, 2019
So what does this all mean? Does it mean that Trump’s go-to demographic – white dudes aged 18 to 50 – are no longer ride-or-die for him? Does it mean that sports fans just hate when a politician shows up? Does it mean that Barack Obama could walk into any sports arena or stadium and get a massive cheer? I don’t know. But it’s certainly interesting on a lot of levels. It also takes some next-level delusion for Trump’s staffers to continue to put him in this position, right? You would think that after the bitch got booed at the baseball game last week, his staffers would have put the kibosh on sending him to any sporting events for a while. But maybe that was the point – they thought Trump would get a really good reception at this UFC match and that a crowd “cheering” for him would stop the story about him getting booed. Well, that blew up in his fat orange face.
Chuck Schumer’s tweet was about how Trump is changing his residence from New York to Florida, but it could easily be about the MSG booing!!
New York, New York. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere… Trump can’t.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 2, 2019
This is patriotism. Peaceful protests that everyone sees and that cannot be spun. This is where we hit him, loudly and publicly, and everywhere he goes. The court of public opinion is the only one 45 cares about. BOOOOOOOOOOOO mofo, BOOOOOOOOOOO
Right on, Luna. This isn’t Twitter or Fox and Friends where Trump continually retreats to his safe spaces full of fawning Deplorables. This is real life and I hope he and Junior felt terrible.
And Schumer’s tweet made me cough up some Grape Nuts, lol.
Who knew Chuck had such a great sense of humor, right?? Standing O for Sen. Schumer!!
Junior is not capable of feeling terrible, imo. Nothing can penetrate his bubble of ignorance. He will be spewing that ignorance on CBS Morning Show on Tuesday.🤮🤮🤮🤮Why, why, why?
I think I read once that baseball demographics skew higher income and more educated (also whiter) than football or baseball. And that it has more Jewish fans than the other two. (Just dropping this info here to add another layer to the context of the baseball booing).
I’m surprised his bastard son, Drunk Gaetz, wasn’t there grinning his fat face off. Oh well, maybe next time.
Who is Drunk Gaetz?
Matt Gaetz from Trump’s home state of Florida.
I’m so happy! Hope these people don’t just boo- make sure you vote!
They thought he would be welcomed as a hero but he got the Bronx cheer. Eric and Junior are trying to spin it as a positive but those videos say otherwise. And he looked livid. They encased him in a bubble for too long and he had no idea how despised he is. Truth hurts.
Yeah, I just made the mistake of looking at Junior’s Twitter and he insists the boos are “fake news.” By the BBC. And I just noticed his book title is called “Triggered.” When I thought it wasn’t possible to loathe his punk ass any more than I already do.
Junior’s spin was laughable—you can see the truth in Trump’s expression. He got booed, he’s mad and he can’t do anything about it.
Eric is having a tantrum on twitter. They really had no idea how hated they are.
I’m a baseball fan and I take offense to being thought of as a Trump supporter because of it.
If we’re going to generalize a sport’s fan, NASCAR fans are his people.
Yeah I forgot about NASCAR, because I forget that NASCAR is considered a “sport” tbh
Well, there are always child pageants and Klan rallies.
Lol child pageants!
And he hates NASCAR. It’s glorious. The only people who like him are the ones he hates.
@Nic919 that’s exactly it. The people who have always and will always hate him are the ones he craves approval from the most.
IMO the booing has absolutely nothing to do with the sport rather it’s the geography. I wonder if he’d get the same reaction in one of the states he won in 2016…?
It also shows how dishonest Trump is about moving from NY to FL. He trashed NY left and right on his way out the door, yet he clearly still longs to be accepted there.
I want to go to one of these events and bring a bullhorn to amplify my booing.
Music to my ears!
“🎶 It’s a beautiful day in the neighbourhood….”.
God bless New Yorkers!
wanted to say the same thing:) this sound gives me hope, at least a little…..
He’s wearing the same thing he wore to the World Series—his gigantic dark suit, white shirt and clownish long red tie—to (he thinks) hide his fat a**. Obama used to dress in cool casual at sporting events.
Trump only does suits or golf outfits. I can’t even imagine him in anything cool casual.
And he only does golf outfits because he has to, he can’t wear a suit coat while golfing. He hates showing his pudgy physique.
Seriously, have we EVER seen him in anything other than either a suit and tie or his golfing clothes? The man is just bizarre in every possible way a human being can be.
NASCAR is the Trumpiest sport, imo.
His facial expressions and the telling fact that he again left early (and sent Jr. to lie) shows he clearly didn’t see it as a friendly welcome, like at his rallies.
Eric tweeted lies too, claimed there were chants of “USA”
LP- i didn’t mention Eric cause Eric A) is too dumb to be given any real task, and probably just copies daddy and big bro to fit in
And
B) is dumb enough to have maybe actually thought boos were cheers.
I was really surprised about this. Could it be that even white dudes don’t like presidents who collude with foreign dictators? You’d never know it from the elected GOP’ers but could it be patriotism is not dead??
NY residents HATE him! Always have. I have family who still live up there and people have no problem saying “F@ck your father!” anytime they see one of his spawns.
I live on LI and that’s not true in Suffolk County, which is trump country. I honestly don’t have a feel for whether or not that’s turned. Because I dropped trump supporters from my life.
Suffolk County is positively full of Trump supporters. Most people (oh god I sound like him) wouldn’t think so since it’s so close to NYC, but it’s a different universe. There are liberal patches, mostly out east, but there’s quite a bit of trash.
I think Bluesky means NYC residents, not NYS.
My father is from two counties north of NYC and definitely like him. He is wealthy and lives in a wealthy city and therefore, wants to hang onto his money. That’s why he supports Trump. It is disgusting.
@Sara,Yep I’m referring to NYC. I know it’s a little different upstate NY.
There are a lot of wealthy people who despise him; not all wealthy people think “taxes are bad”, “taxes are terrible”, etc…..there is a fair level we need to reach of course but all loopholes have to be closed; that’s the problem and always has been. Taxes can be at x% but if there are loopholes to avoid them, people will take advantages of them; that’s what VERY GOOD tax experts are for……….
He’s retweeting people spreading the lie that he was mostly cheered. So we know it’s not true. Hilariously, the one retweet with a video is full of- you guessed it- boos. Some Magimbo (MAGA bimbo) thought she was proving he was cheered, by posting a video of him.. not being cheered.
If he wasn’t actually in power, this would be comedy gold.
Could someone please convince him to drop the puck at a Philadelphia Flyers game?
Oh my Goddess, that would be a golden moment. It would be balm for the soul, amiga, BALM FOR THE SOUL.
Palin thought she would be safe there because she brought little kids. They proved her wrong. They have a reputation to uphold. Trump would spontaneously combust and leave an orange mark on the ice.
Good. I hate that f-cker well and truly. Loved the dig Andrew Cuomo gave him when he announced he’d be moving to Florida (where many other criminals have fled) instead of New York when his tenure as president is over (please, God, make that soon). Why the jerk had to come to NY during the marathon, I think, was pure spite, to make the logistics for this day even more impossible and stressful for New York government. This turd destroys everything in his path and makes bank from it. Motherf-cker.
Love it. Only problem is the use of the word “bitch” to describe him. There are so many better insults that don’t drag a pejorative for righteous women into it.
What lovely news that gteeted me this morning! Orange orange prick face didn’t lie.
Lololol. Bitch needs to stay home. 😂😂
I know, the guy in the first video with his simple, ” F— YOU! ” is giving me life.
“The bitch got booed”
😂😂😂😂😂
My husband told me this morning that I swear too much. I am now going to use the phrase “cathartic language” in my defense. And I spent my extra hour this morning watching these videos over and over. Best use of time ever, imo.
HA! My husband says the same thing, because I can’t resist yelling “F**ker” every time I see him in his orange lard-ass glory on our TV. I recently bought a t-shirt for my wonderful 3 year old grandson. It said “In My Defense I Was Left Unsupervised.” My husband said he is going to have one made for me in adult size!
NYC has hated Trump for decades. DC is largely a Democrat city. None of this is surprising. It is however music to my ears. Duck Frump.
“Well, that blew up in his fat orange face.”
😂😂😂😂😂
Who carved that pumpkin’s frowny face? UFC fans, thats who! I wonder if Melania calls him “pumpkin” as a passive aggressive endearment.
Someone smarter than me answer this. If 45 moves his residence from NY to Florida, does that have any impact on criminal investigations by the NY Attorney General? Is he avoiding potential prosecution because he feels “safer” and less threatened by criminal probes in Florida?