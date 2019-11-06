Solange Knowles on the rumor that she cheated with her ex-manager: it’s ‘so untrue’

As we discussed this week, Solange Knowles announced her separation from her husband Alan Ferguson. Solange said the separation began “early this year.” Which is no surprise to anyone following her on social media – she’s been behaving like a single woman for most of the year, and she was posting a lot of “Hot Girl Summer” photos and IG Stories a few months ago. In her Goop-esque separation announcement, she made no explicit mention of another man, but the internet had recently spied some photos of Solange walking with her ex-manager John Bogaard, and those people created a narrative of “Solange dumped her husband for a white guy.” There was something about how she was a hypocrite for curb-stomping Jay-Z for cheating too. Well… Solange wanted us to know that she’s not living THAT life.

A very unfounded pet theory soon emerged from the internet’s den of inequity: that Solange must have cheated on Alan Ferguson—with her former manager, nonetheless. “‘My body left me with no choice’ Solange just raised the excuse bar high for cheating,” wrote one Twitter user (h/t BuzzFeed). The buzz was loud enough to provoke Solange to respond in a series of now-deleted tweets. “Yo, John [Bogaard] is my former co-manager y’all gotta chill. I’m not about to be silenced into letting complete lies narrate my life,” she wrote. “To take my words ‘my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still’ after speaking about my health journey…which has already been painful enough and turn [it] into an interpretation of unfaithfulness is just…wow.” “I hate to even give this energy, but I will not let something so untrue follow me when I’ve tried to lead my life in truth,” Solange continued. “I hope y’all spread this with the same conviction and energy that [you] did that false narrative. Much love.” Solange also tagged Bogaard in a photo and apologized to him for the “unkind” and “lying” comments being posted.

My question is… if Solange felt that strongly about it, why not leave those tweets up? I mean, if you’re mad enough to respond to internet peeps tweeting @ you, might as well leave ‘em up. That being said, I sort of believe her – she probably didn’t cheat on Alan Ferguson with John Bogaard. Maybe. Maybe it was someone else. Maybe she didn’t consider it cheating because she was already separated. Or maybe she’s truly been having some health issues and bangin’ randos isn’t on her agenda. What do I know.