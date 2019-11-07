Queen Elizabeth’s clothes and coats will only use fake fur from here on out

Queen Elizabeth II has been on my sh-t list for months now. She’s not some sweet old lady with a fabulous brooch collection. She’s a nasty piece of work who protects her favorite son from the consequences of his shady, stupid, criminal and rape-y actions. She also had a hand in attempting to prorogue Parliament. And she’s done nothing about the incessant bullying and racist smearing of her granddaughter-in-law. And all of that has happened in just the past four months or so. So… I really don’t want to talk about these cutesy little “fashion updates” from the Queen, but here we are. This is the story the palace wants us to discuss as opposed to how the Queen and her men shut down stories about Jeffrey Epstein.
The Queen no longer uses fur in her outfits, having switched to fake fur this year, her senior dresser has revealed. Angela Kelly, the head of state’s personal adviser and confidante, made the disclosure in her book about her close relationship with the monarch, The Other Side Of The Coin. She wrote: ‘If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm.’
Buckingham Palace today confirmed the move to FEMAIL, saying: ‘As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake.’
The palace ‘would not speculate’ on whether any fur coats already owned by the Queen could still be worn, or if the change will extend to the monarch’s historic robe of state, which consists of an ermine and velvet cape, and is worn at the State Opening of Parliament.
The move is believed to make the Queen the first member of the royal family to publicly shun real fur.
Yeah, most royal women wear fur, don’t they? I know Princess Diana had some fur coats, and Camilla has some coats with fur collars and cuffs. I think the Duchess of Cambridge has some fur-collared coats, although it wouldn’t surprise me if Kate’s coats were already fake fur. While most women don’t wear real fur these days, I get the feeling that it’s just a different vibe in the British upper classes entirely. They all still go on fox hunts and they all wear fur. I wonder why the Queen has suddenly changed? Oh well.
Took long enough…
Seriously! Like 30 years ago when everyone ditched fur, she was like “Let’s set up a committee to consider this for an entire lifetime”.
That top picture is so perfect. It should be the only pic used for her from now on.
@Rapunzel: agreed. It best shows who she truly is.
These fluff stories are so insanely transparent. I would be insulted if I was a British person reading this; they’re publishing this nonsense while avoiding the elephant in the room. They must think their readers are incredibly stupid.
Great for the animals but she is still a horrible human being.
Great, now stop hunting for fun.
Yeah, I really can’t applaud this when we know the entire family hunts for “sport.” Give me a break.
Yep. I will never understand this. Recently I had an argument with a family member who saw a video of black bear with 2 cubs that another family member recorded while deer hunting. This family member was asking all the details about where to find the mama bear because hes always wanted to bag a bear. Are you kidding me?? She has cubs! I cannot wrap my brain around it, I just cant.
The pelt everyone wants is Andrew’s but ok.
Spot on, Lori. I”m one of them.
Good for the animals. The Queen gets no respect from this American who doesn’t matter anymore. The girls in Paris and New York and Florida who Epstein victimized, and who it’s clear Andrew spent lots of time around and USING FOR SEX, don’t matter to the Queen of England.
You win, Lori. 😂
So what? Not wearing fur is supposed to rehab her rep? F-the Queen… She belongs in jail for her work to keep her sexual predator son free.
If you are a good mother, you TURN IN YOUR KIDS WHEN THEY ARE PREDATORS. You allow them to feel consequences. If you don’t, innocent people are effected. People do it all the time. It’s painful, but we are supposed to live in a society with rules that keep vulnerable people safe, but that’s apparently just BS.
It changed because she’s losing favor, and they’re hoping a puff piece about no longer using fur will give people a dose of the warm fuzzies. But people are smarter than this. Okay, so going forward they’ll use fake fur in her wardrobe. but what about the rooms full of furred clothing she already has? I mean the evils of the fur trade isn’t exactly breaking news. I can’t give her much credit for this at the end of her life, when she’s spent decades wearing fur and engaging in all kinds of sport hunting.
Wearing fake fur will not appease those who are outraged by the gross indecencies done to others by her and her family. She can shove it.
Yeaaahhhhhh…because that was the problem.
Sorry. Don’t care about her not wearing fur. Nothing will distract from her shielding Andrew.
Oh, you mean like how they campaign against the ivory trade but have ivory souvenirs all over their palaces? Sure, Queen.
wow after 90 some odd years what a great stand from the Queen 🙄
@S808 this made me laugh out loud. Too true.
With the fabulous work of Claire Foy in the Crown, everyone warmed up to the Queen. But the real one is a mean old woman.