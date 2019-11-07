Queen Elizabeth’s clothes and coats will only use fake fur from here on out

Queen Elizabeth II has been on my sh-t list for months now. She’s not some sweet old lady with a fabulous brooch collection. She’s a nasty piece of work who protects her favorite son from the consequences of his shady, stupid, criminal and rape-y actions. She also had a hand in attempting to prorogue Parliament. And she’s done nothing about the incessant bullying and racist smearing of her granddaughter-in-law. And all of that has happened in just the past four months or so. So… I really don’t want to talk about these cutesy little “fashion updates” from the Queen, but here we are. This is the story the palace wants us to discuss as opposed to how the Queen and her men shut down stories about Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen no longer uses fur in her outfits, having switched to fake fur this year, her senior dresser has revealed. Angela Kelly, the head of state’s personal adviser and confidante, made the disclosure in her book about her close relationship with the monarch, The Other Side Of The Coin. She wrote: ‘If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm.’ Buckingham Palace today confirmed the move to FEMAIL, saying: ‘As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake.’ The palace ‘would not speculate’ on whether any fur coats already owned by the Queen could still be worn, or if the change will extend to the monarch’s historic robe of state, which consists of an ermine and velvet cape, and is worn at the State Opening of Parliament. The move is believed to make the Queen the first member of the royal family to publicly shun real fur.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, most royal women wear fur, don’t they? I know Princess Diana had some fur coats, and Camilla has some coats with fur collars and cuffs. I think the Duchess of Cambridge has some fur-collared coats, although it wouldn’t surprise me if Kate’s coats were already fake fur. While most women don’t wear real fur these days, I get the feeling that it’s just a different vibe in the British upper classes entirely. They all still go on fox hunts and they all wear fur. I wonder why the Queen has suddenly changed? Oh well.