‘Anonymous’ dude is here is explain how Donald Trump is a cruel idiot, shock

I wonder if a major publishing house would give me a book deal if I pitched a book where I, writing anonymously, described how water is wet, the sky is blue and Donald Trump is a cruel idiot. Probably not. But someone did get that book deal. A Warning by Anonymous will be released soon, and the Washington Post has an early excerpt:
Senior Trump administration officials considered resigning en masse last year in a “midnight self-massacre” to sound a public alarm about President Trump’s conduct, but rejected the idea because they believed it would further destabilize an already teetering government, according to a new book by an unnamed author.
In “A Warning” by Anonymous, obtained by The Washington Post ahead of its release, a writer described only as “a senior official in the Trump administration” paints a chilling portrait of the president as cruel, inept and a danger to the nation he was elected to lead.
The author — who first captured attention in 2018 as the unidentified author of a New York Times opinion column — describes Trump careening from one self-inflicted crisis to the next, “like a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport.”
The book is an unsparing character study of Trump, from his morality to his intellectual depth, which the author writes is based on his or her observations and experiences. The author claims many other current and former administration officials share his or her views. The 259-page book — which was published by Twelve, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group, and goes on sale Nov. 19 — does not re-create many specific episodes in vivid detail, which the author writes was intentional to protect his or her identity.
“I have decided to publish this anonymously because this debate is not about me,” the author writes. “It is about us. It is about how we want the presidency to reflect our country, and that is where the discussion should center. Some will call this ‘cowardice.’ My feelings are not hurt by the accusation. Nor am I unprepared to attach my name to criticism of President Trump. I may do so, in due course.”
I don’t really give a sh-t about this dude’s need for anonymity. Unlike the whistleblower on the Ukrainian call, there’s no evidence that Mr. Anonymous is actually doing work to thwart Donald Trump and Trump’s true-believer Nazi minions like Stephen Miller. Mr. Anonymous is just publicly stating sh-t we already know. I get that senior staffers are concerned about how sh-tty it could get if they weren’t there to say “no” to Trump sometimes. But I hope to God all of those motherf–kers are lining up to spill all the treason tea during the public impeachment hearings.
As for the Ukrainian-call whistleblower, he’s literally sending cease-and-desist letters to Donald Trump because Trump keeps breaking laws and targeting this poor dude.
A lawyer for the Ukraine whistleblower has sent the White House a cease and desist letter to stop Trump's attacks.
"Your client, the President of the U.S., is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client and their family in physical danger." https://t.co/hVFdohsFvw
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 8, 2019
What’s the expression? Say it with your chest?
If he’s such a threat to this country, say it. Use your name. Tell us who you are (my guess is John Kelly? but who knows.) Name the others who agreed with you.
I believe folks that have inside information and reveal it in detail, are at risk from the zealots. It’s ridiculous that people are being threatened and such..
He won’t be happy till the whistleblower is dead or changes his story. This is criminal witness tampering, imo.
Are we sure this anonymous person is a male? My bet would be KAC. It’s someone who wants to have their cake and eat it, too.
The real heroes are the career staff who are going to hearings and testifying, not writing a book and claiming they will give away “most” of the profits.
A lot of people are guessing Kellyanne. I don’t know. I can’t see it. But I really don’t know. I can’t stand this anonymous stuff though. It’s meaningless until you put your name and face on it. And like we didn’t all know he’s cruel, unstable, and childish? Hello!
I agree that it’s a woman. It’s either KAC or Kirstjen Nielsen.
Ooh Kellyanne could be a good guess, this could be her way of keeping peace in her marriage, lol. But if it is, what a hypocrite, because she helped to create this monster.
Honestly I think a lot of these people are okay with his actions now (sure he may be erratic, but they’re getting what they want out of him), but want it known that they aren’t really okay with him and that they did try to stop him and they had to stay for the good of the country and when he’s not in office REMEMBER THAT TIME SOMEONE WROTE A BOOK AND IT WAS ME AND I’M NOT ALL BAD!!!!!!
But history will remember.