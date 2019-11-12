Gwen Stefani denies wearing a wedding or engagement ring to the PCAs

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

As you can see in some of these photos, Gwen Stefani wore a big ring on her left hand as part of her gloved Vera Wang ensemble at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. In videos, this might just look like a blur of diamonds, but in these photos, you can see that it just has a cocktail ring vibe, especially with its placement above the glove, you know? But still, because it’s Gwen and because she walked the carpet with Blake Shelton, there were engagement rumors. Gwen shut it down:

Gwen Stefani can’t escape these rumors! Whenever the lead singer of No Doubt steps out with her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, pop culture fans can’t help but keep their eyes on her finger. After all, you never know when a ring will appear. It certainly was the case Sunday night when the Fashion Icon recipient attended the 2019 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. So what’s the deal with this weekend’s piece of bling? Let’s have Gwen explain.

“It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it’s not a wedding ring. No, no,” the singer shared with E! News’ Jason Kennedy exclusively. “It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?”

Good? More like stunning!

“When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” Gwen assured fans backstage at the star-studded awards show.

[From E! News]

It’s sort of weird to think about, but I get why Blake and Gwen are constantly getting engagement rumors at this point. They’ve been together for years now, they live together (mostly), he’s super-close to her sons. I think Gwen wants to get remarried, and I think Blake adores her. So why aren’t they engaged? I still don’t know. Do you think Gavin Rossdale has an issue with it? Reportedly – and take this was a grain of salt – Gavin is fine with Blake and he doesn’t mind that the boys are close with Blake. Maybe Gwen really is waiting to get her first marriage annulled. Hm.

2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

E! People’s Choice Awards Arrivals

9 Responses to “Gwen Stefani denies wearing a wedding or engagement ring to the PCAs”

  1. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    November 12, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Eh.

    If it’s a cocktail ring, why not on her middle finger? Or her right hand?

    It looks like a big, old, gaudy, embellished heart-shaped stone to me.

    Reply
  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 12, 2019 at 11:00 am

    I dont think it has anything to do witj Gwen wanting to get her marriage to Gavin annulled and everything to do with Blake not wanting to get married again. It would be his third marriage. I could totally understand him not wanting to do it again. And I cam also see Gwen wanting to marry him but staying with him even if he doesn’t want to. She did the same with Gavin who she was with for seven years before he finally popped the question.

    Reply
  3. Lila says:
    November 12, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Gwen is painful to look at unless she has the combo of the exact right angle/correct lighting/best filters. It makes me sad as she was pretty in her youth and now we’ll never know what she could have looked like, had she let herself age naturally.

    Reply
    • Scarlett says:
      November 12, 2019 at 11:29 am

      Agreed. She was such a symbol of female empowerment to me! But as a mom to a girl I can’t get behind all the ‘work’. Still, you never know someone til you walk in their shoes. As long as she’s happy I guess. #sadface

      Reply
      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        November 12, 2019 at 11:39 am

        Last time I checked female empowerment was about doing what makes you happy. And not living your life based on other’s judgements. Seems to me considering how many people bash her for getting botox that she’s doing just that.

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      November 12, 2019 at 11:40 am

      I honestly dont get comments like this. Yes she has had botox and probably some fillers. But she’s not unrecognizable! She doesn’t look like Madonna with a whole new face! She still looks like Gwen to me and when I look at old pics of her the changes aren’t all that dramatic. 🤷🏽‍♀️

      Reply
    • huckle says:
      November 12, 2019 at 11:43 am

      Personally, I think Gwen looks pretty gd great.

      Reply

