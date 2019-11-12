Gwen Stefani denies wearing a wedding or engagement ring to the PCAs

As you can see in some of these photos, Gwen Stefani wore a big ring on her left hand as part of her gloved Vera Wang ensemble at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. In videos, this might just look like a blur of diamonds, but in these photos, you can see that it just has a cocktail ring vibe, especially with its placement above the glove, you know? But still, because it’s Gwen and because she walked the carpet with Blake Shelton, there were engagement rumors. Gwen shut it down:

Gwen Stefani can’t escape these rumors! Whenever the lead singer of No Doubt steps out with her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, pop culture fans can’t help but keep their eyes on her finger. After all, you never know when a ring will appear. It certainly was the case Sunday night when the Fashion Icon recipient attended the 2019 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. So what’s the deal with this weekend’s piece of bling? Let’s have Gwen explain. “It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it’s not a wedding ring. No, no,” the singer shared with E! News’ Jason Kennedy exclusively. “It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?” Good? More like stunning! “When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” Gwen assured fans backstage at the star-studded awards show.

[From E! News]

It’s sort of weird to think about, but I get why Blake and Gwen are constantly getting engagement rumors at this point. They’ve been together for years now, they live together (mostly), he’s super-close to her sons. I think Gwen wants to get remarried, and I think Blake adores her. So why aren’t they engaged? I still don’t know. Do you think Gavin Rossdale has an issue with it? Reportedly – and take this was a grain of salt – Gavin is fine with Blake and he doesn’t mind that the boys are close with Blake. Maybe Gwen really is waiting to get her first marriage annulled. Hm.