Kanye West will go to Houston to appear at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

This just feels so fitting. For those of you unfamiliar with Joel Osteen, he’s a pastor/preacher based in Houston, Texas. He has a massive mega-church there and no, he’s not going to open the church’s doors to people escaping flooding or any natural disasters, so stop asking. Osteen preaches the Prosperity Gospel, which is basically “if you pray hard enough, God will make you rich, or at the very least, God will make your pastor rich.” Osteen lives large in Houston, with a fleet of foreign cars and private planes and thousands of worshipers tithing every Sunday. Well, Kanye West has been preaching some vague version of the Prosperity Gospel too, although to be fair, the Gospel of Kanye is mostly a collection of random thoughts, sexism, bragging and a sliver of religion, all mixed together with mental illness. Now Kanye and Joel Osteen will be working together. At least for one Sunday:

Kanye West may have his biggest audience yet for a Sunday Service, because we’ve learned he’s agreed to take the stage for Joel Osteen’s incredibly popular Sunday ritual. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ye and Joel have been talking fairly regularly recently … they’ve become friends, especially since Kanye has doubled down in his devotion to God. We’re told the plan is for Kanye to show up at Joel’s 11 AM service in Houston this coming Sunday at the Lakewood Church. Kanye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel that will last between 20 and 30 minutes. Our sources say Joel wants his congregation — which stands 45,000 strong — and his TV audience — which stands at 10 million in the U.S. alone — to hear how Kanye has overcome significant adversity in his life. As one source put it, “Kanye used to be about nothing greater than himself. Now it’s all about a higher power.” BTW, Kanye has echoed this sentiment before. We’re told Joel will ask Kanye to contrast his life then and now. We’re told Kanye will not perform at the 11 AM service, but Joel has other services later in the day so it’s possible Kanye would stick around. He doesn’t seem to go anywhere on Sundays without his choir, so it would not be at all surprising if they show up in H-Town this weekend! BTW … the service will be broadcast live on SiriusXM.

[From TMZ]

This is going to be a disaster! Even if Kanye is lucid enough to sit for 30 minutes straight and talk about his faith and his interpretation of God, it will still be a disaster. This is just… you know, I grew up surrounded by this sh-t. The Southern Baptists who need to perform their “faith.” Osteen is problematic enough, and it feels like he will be using Kanye. Of course, it feels like everybody is using Kanye these days. And Kanye isn’t lucid enough to understand that.