Terry Crews: ‘I’m always nervous, but you do it anyway’

Terry Crews had a brief interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at an NBC and Vanity Fair event. He was asked about his work on America’s Got Talent and he talked about how it compares to working on Brooklyn 99. I was so impressed by what he said about working, feeling excited and being nervous. It really rang true to me and I wanted to talk about it. He managed to sound lighthearted while discussing some deep topics and that must be part of the reason he’s so successful.

On what he loves most about AGT

I’m the biggest ham of all time. I love the energy of the audience. The reason we play in the NFL is for the cheers. You really get energized by the crowd. I like that and AGT provides that thing for me that I haven’t had since I was in the NFL. Do you ever get the host jitters?

I’m always nervous. I’m nervous right now, but you do it anyway. If you’re not nervous you probably don’t care. I got to reframe it. I’m actually excited. If you know that you’re excited you have a positive spin on what those nerves feel like. Just think being excited and being nervous feel exactly the same. I just tell myself ‘I’m really excited.’ Then I go out there and make it happen.

Read what he said about putting a positive spin on being nervous and making it work to your advantage. That’s such a great way to think about it and I’m going to use that the next time I’m scared about something. I’m actually trying to do that, I’m trying to face my fears and do new things. It’s energizing and motivating, as long as it’s not too scary, you know?

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall also asked Terry about his fashion and he said his closet was “world famous” and “billionaires don’t have what I have in my closet,” which was awesome.

