Prince Charles posted his first message to Instagram, thirst-trap to follow shortly

I’ve always followed the royals on social media, first on Twitter and then on Instagram. I’m not an expert on Royals’ IGs, but I’ve seen various people analyze the usage of social media over the years, and I’ve definitely noticed subtle and not-so-subtle changes too. Clarence House has traditionally used social media like you would expect – as just another way to do press releases and professionally highlight charitable work, tours and royal work. Kensington Palace used to do that too – there was a distance to the posts on IG and Twitter, because they were simply being done by the Communications team. Then the Duchess of Sussex came to town and she quickly added personal touches to the SussexRoyal IG. It was clear that she wrote many of the captions herself, and that she had a big say in what got posted and how things were presented and which accounts were followed.
Kensington Palace and Clarence House both took notes. Suddenly, KP’s social media was no longer so distant or so half-assed. They began posting longer captions, giving people more info and cuter or more artsy photos. There was a personal touch. Well, Prince Charles has watched all that and he wanted to get in on it too. So he posted his first personal Instagram message on the Clarence House IG. He’s highlighting his relationship with the Sikh community ahead of his trip to India:
As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all – hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others. In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world.
This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time.
.
- HRH The Prince of Wales
#RoyalVisitIndia #Gurupurab550
Do I think that Prince Charles sat there with an iPhone and typed this out? Of course not. My guess is that he wrote this – by hand – and handed it to an assistant, who dutifully typed it in and published the post. And that’s fine. I like the personal touch. I wonder if Clarence House or Kensington Palace will give credit to Meghan for changing the way they approach their social media engagement though? Also, I would love it if Charles started thirst-trapping on the ‘gram. Can you even imagine??
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Wow, all I see is Philip now.
I dream of this, of him thirst trapping on the Gram. I want him on Tik Tok THE MOST 😍
They’re a very unhealthy-looking couple.
Charles especially doesn’t look like he’s in the best of health. He has really swollen hands and I’ve wondered what’s up with him for a while.
He looks like he has rosacea on his face – the swollen hands can be caused by lots of things from scleroderma to lymph or kidney issues to side effects of certain medications. Camilla has severe osteoporosis.
I wonder about his health, too. He is always flushed, regardless of the whether he’s out in the weather or inside a nice cozy theater.
This is interesting but Royals becoming more active and better at using Instagram isn’t really surprising. It would be more surprising if they didn’t. While I think Meghan deserves a break, I think it feels like a reach to say that Charles is Instagramming because of her.
the style of the instagramming is the point. It’s become less formal, more open, more “curated looking” (Gah, hate that word curated outside of museums!). The style of social media has changed since Meghan. It’s pretty notable.
Can’t even think why she was brought into this.
(Well I can!)
I’m hoping he becomes a fashion influencer! He sure knows how to put patterns and colors together and I’m a sucker for old-timey British/Scottish menswear!! *Followed!!
Hahahaha!
I’m using the KP Instagram to comment on Prince Andrew as the mood strikes me. Someone told me that I was writing about something unrelated and that I should write on Andrew or Fergie’s social media. Why? They don’t care about the trafficked young women. I wrote in reply that I will know how the Prince really feels if I am blocked. My words were respectful, and I just pointed out that all of the fluff is hard To love while the family willfully ignores the evidence that is presented to the public every time Andrew denies some allegation.
All of this just feels so wrong. Charles loves engaging with the public, but he didn’t do it on social media until Meg came along. And he’s using it to promote himself now. It’s a powerful tool. He should use it to validate his brother’s victims. The RF has to acknowledge it. All of these promoted stories from them just feel like BS knowing what Andrew did.
Thanks for covering the fluff. It draws attention to how horrible they are.
Why is Prince Charles’ face always so florid? It’s very strange.
I think he has rosacea.
Well Kate has been Keen- trapping us for years, so yeah it would be a welcomed change.