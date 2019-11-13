Prince Charles posted his first message to Instagram, thirst-trap to follow shortly

I’ve always followed the royals on social media, first on Twitter and then on Instagram. I’m not an expert on Royals’ IGs, but I’ve seen various people analyze the usage of social media over the years, and I’ve definitely noticed subtle and not-so-subtle changes too. Clarence House has traditionally used social media like you would expect – as just another way to do press releases and professionally highlight charitable work, tours and royal work. Kensington Palace used to do that too – there was a distance to the posts on IG and Twitter, because they were simply being done by the Communications team. Then the Duchess of Sussex came to town and she quickly added personal touches to the SussexRoyal IG. It was clear that she wrote many of the captions herself, and that she had a big say in what got posted and how things were presented and which accounts were followed.

Kensington Palace and Clarence House both took notes. Suddenly, KP’s social media was no longer so distant or so half-assed. They began posting longer captions, giving people more info and cuter or more artsy photos. There was a personal touch. Well, Prince Charles has watched all that and he wanted to get in on it too. So he posted his first personal Instagram message on the Clarence House IG. He’s highlighting his relationship with the Sikh community ahead of his trip to India:

As I depart for India, on my tenth official visit, I did just want to convey my warmest best wishes to all of you in the Sikh Community in the United Kingdom, and across the Commonwealth, on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The principles on which Guru Nanak founded the Sikh religion, and which guide your lives to this day, are ones which can inspire us all – hard work, fairness, respect, and selfless service to others. In embodying these values, Sikhs have made the most profound contribution to the life of this country, and continue to do so, in every imaginable field, just as you do in so many other places around the world. This week, as Sikhs everywhere honour the founder of your faith, my wife and I wanted you to know just how much your community is valued and admired by us all, and that our thoughts are with you at this very special time.

- HRH The Prince of Wales #RoyalVisitIndia #Gurupurab550

[From Clarence House IG]

Do I think that Prince Charles sat there with an iPhone and typed this out? Of course not. My guess is that he wrote this – by hand – and handed it to an assistant, who dutifully typed it in and published the post. And that’s fine. I like the personal touch. I wonder if Clarence House or Kensington Palace will give credit to Meghan for changing the way they approach their social media engagement though? Also, I would love it if Charles started thirst-trapping on the ‘gram. Can you even imagine??