People Mag’s reader-chosen ‘sexy men’ included Henry Golding, Prince Harry

I’m not going to say that I’m disappointed with the choice of John Legend for People’s Sexiest Man Alive, but I will say that I am underwhelmed. Legend is a nice guy, a sweetheart and yes, he’s attractive. But sexy? Not really. I hoped that People Mag would do a bigger list of their other “sexiest men” of 2019, and finally, they did. And the list is really bad as well. Here’s how they broke it up, and just know that People readers “voted” on this mess too:

Sexiest Dad: Fatherhood looks good on all of these guys who welcomed babies in 2019, but Prince Harry’s dad bod beat out competition from Ryan Lochte, Steven Yeun, Ryan Reynolds and Kobe Bryant. Sexiest Reality Star: Making your dreams a reality! Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski was deemed “sexiest” over a crop of reality TV hotties that included The Bachelorette‘s “Air Force” Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron, Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Sandoval and Dancing with the Stars’ Val Chmerkovskiy. Sexiest funny guy: These guys all may make us crack up, but this competition was no laughing matter: The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was the readers’ pick for cutest comedian over fellow funnymen Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Rob Delaney and Kumail Nanjiani. Sexiest Athlete: The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry was a slam-dunk to take home the title of Sexiest Athlete, besting the competition (clockwise from top left) Mike Fisher, Rafael Nadal, Michael Phelps and Bubba Wallace. Sexiest Funky Fashion Sense: Though 2019 was a banner year for guys letting their fashion flag fly on the red carpet, readers thought Henry Golding was a tailored cut above fellow fashionistos A$AP Rocky, Donald Glover, Eddie Redmayne and Jeff Goldblum.

[From People]

Yeah… Prince Harry would have been a good choice for SMA, quite honestly. Someone also suggested Keanu Reeves, given the year he’s had, although I doubt Keanu would agree to an interview (same with Harry). And I’m sorry, but are there really people who think Steph Curry is SEXY? He’s crazy-talented, he’s funny, he’s a total pro. But sexy? Not so much. Henry Golding, I’m fine with, but that list of “funky fashion sense” bros is a bad list. And those reality stars… ugh. The only dudes I care about on this list are Harry, Henry, Rafa Nadal and Donald Glover. But mostly, I think People Mag really phoned it in this year.