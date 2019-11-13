Dolly Parton still orders cassettes off eBay to record songs she’s working on

Embed from Getty Images

National treasure Dolly Parton has a new 8-episode Netflix series, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, that will be released on November 22, and each episode explores one of her songs. She sat down with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts for an ABC News special, “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!” for a wide-ranging chat about her music and her life, which she refers to as “a country Cinderella story.” Here are some highlights:

Dolly has no idea how many songs she’s written, and she orders cassettes for recording on eBay.

“When people say ‘How many?’ I say, ‘I don’t know. I don’t count them’… I’ve written thousands of songs.”

“I still write [songs]. I still have to have my yellow legal pads and my cassette player, and I have to order them off eBay.”

Dolly told Robin that she had a “complete breakdown” in the 80s.

“I could totally relate to how people do get on drugs or alcohol, how people do commit suicide, because when you’re a tender, loving, caring, sensitive person, you feel like you can only stand so much heartache and sorrow.”

Dolly doesn’t call herself a feminist, but she’s a vocal supporter of equal rights.

“I still believe that women should get paid equal and should be treated with respect. I’m all about that. And like I say, I don’t get out and have to preach it or march in the streets. I write about it.”

Dolly wants to support younger artists.

“[I'm] Aunt Dolly, I’m like that mother figure… I’m the one that’s older now to kind of look down on the kids and say, ‘OK, come on, you can do it and you’re doing great. I’m proud of you.’”

Dolly loves butterflies.

“They tell stories about me getting lost in the woods, and getting in trouble chasing butterflies,” she said. “I wrote a song called ‘Love Is Like a Butterfly,’ and it became a big hit in my early years.”

Parton loves butterflies so much that she admitted she has some butterfly tattoos, even though she doesn’t show them off publicly.

“I got them to cover scars or things… If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can kind of get rid of that purple look. So I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever.’”