Duchess Kate’s private secretary Catherine Quinn is leaving after two years

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at the EACH opening of The Nook hospice on Friday. While Kate barely has to lift a finger these days to get glowing press, the Kensington Palace press office made sure that everybody dutifully reported that Kate is “just like us” in that she took the train (the peasant train!) to Norfolk for this hospice opening and there were bystander photos and everything. The director of EACH even noted that when he first met Kate, she was a bit meek when it came to public speaking but now she’s all grown up and she gives big-girl speeches and everything. I mean, I found his comments a bit patronizing, but whatever. I’m sure they were on-message from the palace.
Meanwhile, did you know that Kate lost another staffer? Just a few months ago, Kate fired a personal staffer just after the woman came back from her honeymoon. The gossip around it was shady too – the woman’s position was made redundant because something something, the split up of the Sussex and Cambridge offices, something something it’s probably Meghan’s fault. It didn’t make any sense. Well, now Kate’s private secretary (“chief of staff” in American-public-office terms) Catherine Quinn is leaving. Quinn wasn’t fired. She doesn’t have another job lined up. She’s just been working with Kate for almost exactly two years and Quinn is done.
The Duchess of Cambridge is set to lose her ‘gatekeeper’ after just two years – but the pair are said to be parting on the ‘best of terms’. Royal right-hand woman Catherine Quinn has worked as Kate’s private secretary since October 2017, a role that is similar to a chief of staff. She is responsible for everything from organising Kate’s diary and meetings to accompanying her on engagements. But she has also been instrumental in helping the future queen develop her ‘early years’ project, working with organisations to better support children in order to avoid issues such as addiction, social exclusion and crime in later life.
The high-flying Oxford-educated mother-of-one’s appointment was seen as sign of the duchess’s determination to ‘beef up’ her office and public profile as a working royal and future Princess of Wales. Her six-figure salary was met by Prince Charles, through his private income from the Duchy of Cornwall. But now Lancashire-born Miss Quinn has decided to quit the role in search of new challenges. She will be leaving just after Christmas. Her decision to go after just two years is unusual. The job is considered a plum one and private secretaries can often stay in the role for a decade or more. But sources insist the parting is amicable and Miss Quinn simply wants to take a step back from what is a demanding, full-time job and return to her charitable roots, working part-time.
‘Catherine is a thoroughly lovely lady and has achieved a lot working for the duchess. But she simply wants to take a step back and focus again on her charity work,’ a source said. ‘Working for the duchess was actually never a job she had ever thought of taking on as she was scaling down her commitments, but then it came up and she couldn’t resist. She has done an incredible job but just wants some more time for other interests and feels she has helped the duchess create a solid platform in order to move forward. Catherine has helped to created such a strong team around the duchess, sources say, that she feels it is a good time to move on. They are parting on the best of terms.’
Kate, who is due to make some major announcements on her work with young children early next year, is now having to look for a new right-hand woman at a crucial time.
When Quinn first came on, I predicted that she would last about a year, long enough to see that her main job was pushing the “keen” narrative. As in, Kate is keen to learn, keen to try, keen to be keen. The point is never to lock Kate into actually doing much of anything, but to merely be keen and exist. Well, I was wrong about the timing – Quinn lasted a whole two years. I wonder if she considers those two years a waste of time? I mean… they were? And I truly wonder if we’ll get any stories about Diva Kate losing all of these staffers for being so unhinged. *waits patiently*
Also: “Kate, who is due to make some major announcements on her work with young children early next year…” Suddenly the Early Years initiative isn’t coming out by the end of the year?? Funny.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I mean, that forever jutting gurning jaw would absolutely give credence to the “unhinged” narrative. Ahem.
Shame because Quinn seems to have worked her socks off to try and achieve minor miracles with this lazy lump of a duchess. My username here is also a reference to her
..this doesnt seem shady to me?
I’ve left jobs after feeling as though my work was done and I’ve done all I can, I will say though that Kate will not receive the nasty press that Meg did, which I’m not going to say is a shame because she doesnt deserve it – it’s to say, neither of them deserve it.
As for the Early Years project, I think they would have gotten more excitement out of it if they let the launch be a surprise and kind of just launch it without announcing it, because now it seems really not ready to get off the ground and poorly planned because the dates keep getting pushed back. I think Kate really loves children and is committed to the cause but like all royals they are not experts in anything and need to rely heavily on experts – which is fine as long as they give them the credit where credit is due.
“but like all royals they are not experts in anything and need to rely heavily on experts” —- really? how do Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan manage to get things done then?
This is not an accurate representation of reality…lack of skillset, interest, drive and passion is still lack of interest, interest, passion and drive.
A future princess of Wales…..what a disappointment with such a huge potential platform!
VS – I think all royals rely on experts for their causes.. that’s how i think they get things done. I think they are probably good at forming ideas but rely on experts ( as they should) to produce and create the project and they mostly just promote because isng that their job? To show support and represent?
This isn’t to say what they do isnt important, but none of them are subject matter experts.
You still haven’t answered my question of how others are able to present complete projects while others seem unable to?
1) Meghan did the cookbook (she didn’t write it) but she organized everything around it ——- there is no expertise needed there, except to be driven
2) Meghan did the capsule collection. She didn’t design the clothes but she had the idea, gathered people, made the right calls —-boom done
3) Meghan did the September Vogue #ForcesForChange; she asked, was told yes, and made sure to contact the right people to help and visit the right places to highlight (Luminary Bakery)
All of that in less than 2 freaking years!!!
I cannot even list everything Prince Charles or Prince Harry has done
a) Creating and running the Prince trust
b) creating and running the Invictus Games
c) managing the duchy of Cornwall
d) Sentebale, Travelyst, etc……
Yet, you want to use the excuse of experts for those unable to do ANYTHING
I came to say the same. It doesn’t reflect bad on the company or employers when someone wants a change of job or has personal reasons for needing to leave etc (family…).
And yes I hate the word Keen now too. This duchess is nothing more than keen, thats it. Hence the barrage against Meghan, cos she outshines her but thats not the “proper order”.
Yeah I am still waiting for the articles making this somehow Meghan’s fault. It is amazing to see how they have generally kept it respectful but with Meghan it was an entirely different story.
Or calling her a difficult woman!?
I don’t know about you all but I have come to hate the word “Keen”……….Anyway I see that the ‘Early Years’ is now to be announced ‘next year’
What happened to Broken Britain? or to her interest in Textiles?
My goodness……..good luck to the Catherine Quinn; given her qualifications, she will be fine.
Kate will also find someone else; it is OK to lose staff; look at Trump!
Broken Britain IS the early years initiative, I think.
Only god knows, what that ‘project’ will be about!!! When we were told by the gossipers that this year will be Kate’s year! after all Meghan was on maternity leave!
What a joke!
Yes, it is all under that same umbrella that was announced as Kate’s lifelong focus = nothing measurable or actionable for decades.
maybe she just wants to put her Oxford education to better use?
Working for royals is great on resume. You either stay for decades out of duty with a lower salary than peers in other industries, or get your 2-5 years in and bounce. Get that money Catharine!!!
Perhaps. Unless you’re working for Prince Andrew.
Seems like the job was a bit of a downgrade for her. Didn’t she have a great job before this?
Anyways best of luck to her
I’m sure the position is challenging beyond what we would know and there have been improvements in Kate. Two years is a common turn around these days. 🤷♀️
Not for a position like this. Even the article noted that private secretaries tend to stay for about a decade (or close to it). Samantha Cohen was already one step towards retirement before she agreed to be interim private secretary for Meghan (and she stayed much longer than the initial six-month period).
So Quinn wants to focus more on charitable endeavors????
Isn’t that the whole schtick of these royal bums-CHARITY??
I really want to know what goes on behind closed doors with this lot…like they have the easiest jobs ever
Catherine Q left because she wanted to actual do some charity work because working with Kate , who’s supposed job is to work with and highlight charities, wasn’t fulfilling her needs because Kate does the bare minimum.
Pretty much.
She probably stayed long enough to put on her resume and be able to talk about it when looking for another job *shrug*
Catherine Quinn probably realized Kate was never going to change and was just coasting on the press’ embiggening. The woman was always too good for her job and her employer. A poster on another site said she was overqualified for the job of babysitting. I laughed because it was true.
Quinn would have been perfect for the Royal Foundation, so why wasn’t she offered a position over there? If she truly wanted to return to her charity roots, why not keep her in house and working on Kate’s Early Years project at the RF? Something fishy is going on with Kate’s employees, but let’s not talk about that. Let’s call Meghan a demanding diva instead.
“A solid platform”… that is still sitting in the development stage after 2 years? Maybe I’m projecting, but with her background, I wouldn’t be surprised if she left because she was brought on chiefly to help guide and launch this “Broken Britain” and “Early Years” initiative, and she found herself constantly spinning her wheels, unable to apply her experience and education. If this woman feels she can accomplish more in part time charity work, doesn’t that say something about Kate’s actual commitment level?
Bingo. You just nailed it on the head. She went in thinking she was going to guide policy or at least have some management of these initiatives, but instead became nothing more than a secretary.
This departure along with the others from KP makes me think that the Cambridges are probably hard as hell to work for, because they’re *royals.* They’re either there because they were born into it (him) or married into it (her), which is to say that while they are educated, that doesn’t mean they’re remotely qualified to be doing this “job.”
I get the strong sense that they’re floundering, both of them.
she probably thought being the chief of staff for a do-nothing would be easy…but now that kate has stiff competition she was like “dis tew much” and left.
Interesting contradictions in that article. Multiple reassurances that the split was ‘completely amicable’ and yet it also noted that Quinn is departing at a ‘crucial time’…and she’s not helping with transitions or finding a replacement either. Almost seems like Kate was blindsided by Quinn’s resignation.
There’s also another guy who’s been with the Cambridges for years (and with KP for a decade in general: Edward Mortimer Harley) who resigned a couple of months ago, and Lorraine Heggessey left last month. I’m sure we won’t be getting any “Difficult Duke/Duchess” narratives though.
She probably got tired of holding the remote and the hairpieces.
I don’t think its a completely amicable split when she doesn’t have a job lined up, gave just over a month’s notice, and isn’t waiting for her replacement to be hired.
The public comment is one of the most dressed up pieces of PR spin I’ve seen in a while. As a communications pro, I can tell you that maybe there wasn’t :drama: per se, but there was drama. Taking a step back to pursue “other interests” and “charitable work” is the American version of “to spend more time with his/her family.”
Which is work-speak for “I’m done with this batshit family.”
Though, to be fair, it sounds to me that organizing a diary and accompanying the Duchess to engagements was probably mind-numbingly boring. And she probably had no real authority or ability to guide policy or what-have-you. Honestly, being “Cambridge-educated” she probably could not align her massive educational background with what amounts to being an overpaid administrative assistant to someone who just doesn’t have the chops for this job.
So, after losing two key staffers in just a few months, it appears that Future Queen (Consort, not the real thing) and Regular Every Mom Kate is a diva – but one of those mean-girl divas. Like, she’s not in your face, but shady and subtle about it. Yeah. This lady left because she knows too much and doesn’t like what she’s seen.
The Lawsuits from the Sussexes sure are making some people jumpy, who will take the fall for the leaks from KP.
Two staff members leaving/fired in less than two months.
The Tabloids will have to provide their sources, will the Cambridges claim that they did not know their staff are/was leaking stories/lies?
Even Prince Andrew got into a heated discussion with staff at KP for leaking stories about him, and had to be separated from the staffer.
There was a tweet, that they were going house to house to get the public to come to this opening, the day of.
Catherine Quinn, given her resume, was definitely working for the wrong Duchess. She and Meghan would have been well into an early years initiative by now. She must have gotten really bored and frustrated by Duchess airhead.
You are actually right; I hope she considers or is offered a job in the Sussexes household! assuming she is able to stay as quiet as most of the Sussexes staff has been!
The part of it that is most interesting is the build-up to her working for Kate was that this woman was going to transform Kate into a serious power, hard worker, in depth plans. Instead we’ve gotten….. nothing but keenness.