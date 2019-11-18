Duchess Kate’s private secretary Catherine Quinn is leaving after two years

Here are more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at the EACH opening of The Nook hospice on Friday. While Kate barely has to lift a finger these days to get glowing press, the Kensington Palace press office made sure that everybody dutifully reported that Kate is “just like us” in that she took the train (the peasant train!) to Norfolk for this hospice opening and there were bystander photos and everything. The director of EACH even noted that when he first met Kate, she was a bit meek when it came to public speaking but now she’s all grown up and she gives big-girl speeches and everything. I mean, I found his comments a bit patronizing, but whatever. I’m sure they were on-message from the palace.

Meanwhile, did you know that Kate lost another staffer? Just a few months ago, Kate fired a personal staffer just after the woman came back from her honeymoon. The gossip around it was shady too – the woman’s position was made redundant because something something, the split up of the Sussex and Cambridge offices, something something it’s probably Meghan’s fault. It didn’t make any sense. Well, now Kate’s private secretary (“chief of staff” in American-public-office terms) Catherine Quinn is leaving. Quinn wasn’t fired. She doesn’t have another job lined up. She’s just been working with Kate for almost exactly two years and Quinn is done.

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to lose her ‘gatekeeper’ after just two years – but the pair are said to be parting on the ‘best of terms’. Royal right-hand woman Catherine Quinn has worked as Kate’s private secretary since October 2017, a role that is similar to a chief of staff. She is responsible for everything from organising Kate’s diary and meetings to accompanying her on engagements. But she has also been instrumental in helping the future queen develop her ‘early years’ project, working with organisations to better support children in order to avoid issues such as addiction, social exclusion and crime in later life. The high-flying Oxford-educated mother-of-one’s appointment was seen as sign of the duchess’s determination to ‘beef up’ her office and public profile as a working royal and future Princess of Wales. Her six-figure salary was met by Prince Charles, through his private income from the Duchy of Cornwall. But now Lancashire-born Miss Quinn has decided to quit the role in search of new challenges. She will be leaving just after Christmas. Her decision to go after just two years is unusual. The job is considered a plum one and private secretaries can often stay in the role for a decade or more. But sources insist the parting is amicable and Miss Quinn simply wants to take a step back from what is a demanding, full-time job and return to her charitable roots, working part-time. ‘Catherine is a thoroughly lovely lady and has achieved a lot working for the duchess. But she simply wants to take a step back and focus again on her charity work,’ a source said. ‘Working for the duchess was actually never a job she had ever thought of taking on as she was scaling down her commitments, but then it came up and she couldn’t resist. She has done an incredible job but just wants some more time for other interests and feels she has helped the duchess create a solid platform in order to move forward. Catherine has helped to created such a strong team around the duchess, sources say, that she feels it is a good time to move on. They are parting on the best of terms.’ Kate, who is due to make some major announcements on her work with young children early next year, is now having to look for a new right-hand woman at a crucial time.

When Quinn first came on, I predicted that she would last about a year, long enough to see that her main job was pushing the “keen” narrative. As in, Kate is keen to learn, keen to try, keen to be keen. The point is never to lock Kate into actually doing much of anything, but to merely be keen and exist. Well, I was wrong about the timing – Quinn lasted a whole two years. I wonder if she considers those two years a waste of time? I mean… they were? And I truly wonder if we’ll get any stories about Diva Kate losing all of these staffers for being so unhinged. *waits patiently*

Also: “Kate, who is due to make some major announcements on her work with young children early next year…” Suddenly the Early Years initiative isn’t coming out by the end of the year?? Funny.