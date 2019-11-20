Henry Cavill on the rumor that he’s not Superman anymore: ‘I’ve not given up the role’

Henry Cavill covers the latest issue of Men’s Health to promote his new series The Witcher. Does anyone care about The Witcher? Does anyone care about… Henry Cavill? I still sort of care about him, weirdly. He’s a good looking guy and he tries hard and I feel sort of bad for him that professionally, he never really seems to get it together. I was reminded of that in this interview because even though he’s supposed to be promoting The Witcher, he spends a good chunk of his time talking about how he’s still Sad Sack Superman. You can read the Men’s Health interview here. Some highlights:
Whether he’s still Superman: “The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine.”
On being bullied for being overweight as a kid: “I was a chubby kid. I could’ve very well gone down the route of just accepting my lot in life and being like, ‘I guess I’m not going to do anything.’ ”
Sports helped him survive: “It actually helped me survive. Even the kids who were nasty to me at times and took pleasure in squashing me—when I finished a play, they’d say, ‘Wow, you’re really good.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, this is where I draw my strength from.’ ”
He auditioned for James Bond: “I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.” Cavill recalls being the 002 choice for 007, losing out to Daniel Craig. It was the beginning of a long run that positioned him as runner-up: He missed out on lead roles in Tristan + Isolde, Twilight, and an early Superman film that was never realized. “I wasn’t ecstatic about not getting these things,” Cavill says, “but I was so used to disappointment from the acting business, and also from boarding school. ‘No, you’re not good enough’—that wasn’t anything new to me.”
His workouts are high-intensity intervals & bodybuilding exercises. “I know what it feels like to go from out of shape to in shape and [afterward] I’ll look at myself like, ‘Man, well done.’ It’s not like I’m a golden god—I’m just proud of what I achieved. And then you can take your clothes off in front of your significant other, and they’re like, ‘G-ddamn, you look great!’ Like, ‘Yes! I’m making other people happy.’ ”
On those Superman films: Man of Steel? “A great starting point. If I were to go back, I don’t think I’d change anything.” Batman v Superman? “Very much a Batman movie. And I think that realm of darkness is great for a Batman movie.” Justice League? “It didn’t work.”
Again, he’s still Superman: “I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”
Personally, I don’t mind Cavill as Superman. All of those films sucked, but it wasn’t from Cavill’s lack of effort – he was a fine, vanilla, muscle-y Superman. The problem was everything around him, from bad directing to bad stories to The Batfleck. But yeah… despite Henry’s protests, I bet Warner Bros does cast a new Superman. They’re getting Robert “Bobby Sparkles” Pattinson as Batman, so wouldn’t it make sense? And so, once again, I feel a little sorry for Henry.
The Witcher is a huge video game series and I read the books and they were good… this show will probably be a hit. They already gave the go ahead for season 2.
He’s fine as Superman. He’s fine. Showing my age; no one will ever match Christopher Reeves. One of my earliest memories of being blown away by a movie. The other two being the 1st Raiders, and The Empire Strikes Back.
I am one of the few weirdos who really enjoyed Justice League, and have watched it several times. Sure, a lot of that is Momoa’s Aquaman, but damn if Ezra didn’t light me up as The Flash. Of everything that has gone wrong with DC, Ezra maybe (probably?) never being The Flash again is the one that bothers me most.
I’m quite interested in the Witcher. I’ve got the book on reserve at the library (where I’m 4 or of a line of 5). Has anyone read it? Any good?
I’ve not read the books (I think there are 6-7 of them at this point) but from what I’ve heard they’re pretty good…Blood of Elves has a 4.1 on Goodreads. I’ve played the 3 games and enjoyed them quite a bit, though sometimes it bordered on eyebrow raising – for me anyway – when it came to the sex scenes / love interest plotlines.
Still, I am curious to check out the TV series…maybe it’ll be awesome, who knows?
Pretty sure the studio has given up on Cavill. From what I have read he is a nightmare to work with even though he is good to his fans and he wanted Superstar money. I think Warner Brothers will cast somebody younger and relatively unknown and lock them in like Marvel does. I suggest Pierson Fode not only because he actually looks like Superman but he is a likeable actor who actually grew up on a farm.
He should.
Am I going to write the same comment about him that I did about Kate, yesterday? Probably.
How is it that when I look at this guy I feel nothing? Hot body, gorgeouse face, nice sexy hair… and still it’s Antartica in my pants?
He has ZERO charisma.
+1 agree. I don’t think he has that natural charisma that pops onscreen. This would explain why he’s been the runner up in so many roles. On paper he seems like the perfect choice, but he gets onscreen and it’s just flat.
I almost said this (not as well!) but then I got lost in my babbling about Justice League and DC. lol Totally agree!
I think he’s fine as Superman. It’s just Superman as a character is so boring, one-dimensional character. That said…David Corensweet would be a great replacement.
He is pretty but I don’t care for him. Because even in this interview he gives an impression in several places (don’t care for him enough to copy them here again) as being naive and vanilla. He probably dates students because he won’t be able to hold a conversation with a woman his own age. And I am not saying that young people are dump, just naive due to lack of all the experience that awaits them in the future.
Sorry but I don’t care about him or his projects. He said many problematic things so bye!