Did Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson break up? Probably not, but it’s coming!

Many of us believed that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson wouldn’t last through Halloween. They made it through Halloween, even doing a couple-costume together. But after that, we haven’t heard much about their relationship. Miley is recovering from vocal cord surgery and Cody insists that they’re both sober and working on their sobriety together. Still, rumors cropped up this week that maybe Miley has already phased out Cody after what? About two months? E! News says not so fast:

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still dating, despite what you might’ve read. It was reported on Monday that the “Mother’s Daughter” singer and the “Surfboard” star had decided to take a break from their relationship. However, E! News has learned the split rumors are not true, in fact, the musical couple was just together in her home state of Tennessee last week.

“Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating,” a source tells E! News. “Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently. Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship. They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms.”

Another source also confirms to E! News that Cody and Miley are still very much an item. “They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she’s in town, she has been spending most nights there,” the insider shares. “She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It’s clear they are very into each other. She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart. But when they are together there’s no doubt they are crazy about each other.”