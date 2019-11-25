Shawn Mendes seemed a bit tired of his ‘Senorita’ Camila Cabello at the AMAs

Did anyone really think that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would still be together by Thanksgiving? I did not. But they are. Sort of. I mean, BARELY. Shawn and Camila appeared at the American Music Awards, where they performed “Senorita” together (using much of the same staging from their VMA performance!!) and picked up a “Best Collab” award. They arrived on the red carpet separately, Camila in her Oscar de la Renta gown (which is the wrong color for her) and Shawn trying to show off his chest or something. They sat together and Camila looked like she tried to kiss Shawn when they won but… he was like “no.”
I don’t know, my vibe is that he’s kind of over it? And she still wants Shawnmila to be a thing. Maybe he’s just too self-conscious to “perform” their love at an awards show. Or maybe he’s just kind of over it.
Other photos from the AMAs. Here’s Post Malone in some kind of cowboy ensemble. Bless him, I love him.
Katherine Langford in Rodarte, which would have been fine if not for the RED EYE MAKEUP.
Constance Wu wearing a really bad Prada. It makes her look wide!
This was probably the very first time in which I didn’t like what SM was wearing.
Me thinks Camila is gonna be getting her heart broken. She’s constantly all over him like she’s 13 years old and he’s her first bf and he’s looking more and more like hes not into her.
didn’t she date that relationship guru dude for a year shortly before getting with Shawn?
They totally broke up lol..Jenna dewan says “Shawn and Camila broke up” on that clip of her during their performance, I’m convinced lol
He’s not her first boyfriend. And I don’t think she’s in love with him either, rather more committed to making it in the business by generating PR. By the looks of things, If there is enough interest, she may eventually play the heart broken girl for PR purposes too. A lot of people thought she was a sweet harmless pretty girl , especially during the Fifth Harmony days but slowly she showed her true colours. So i don’t particularly like her.
I just want Post to be at every award show possible. He’s always such a character when it comes to fashion, and I love that he’ll seemingly wear pretty much anything that’s fun.
I don’t know about Shawn and Camila. Maybe he was having an off night, or coming down with a cold or something. But he just looked sort of sleepy in a bunch of the photos. I feel like anxiety is something he’s discussed before, but I could be wrong. Maybe he popped an ativan or something.
Camilla is always on 10 but sometimes it’s ok to dial it down to a 3 or 4.
Ok, who’s this ice skater from the 80′s?
Its a very thinly veiled PR relationship – what did you expect?
I think he’s all set too! He barely glanced at her during the performance & his body language on the carpet & during their award acceptance was closed off. He’s going to be gorgeous in 10 years.
I’m definitely not the target audience for their shtick, but he seemed bored and barely engaging the whole night.
also I find it hard to believe that he wouldn’t want to perform their love at awards shows when they’ve performed it literally everywhere else.
I really like Post Malone’s music and I enjoyed his fashion last night but sweet Jesus is he hard to look at. I hate the face tattoos. And his scraggly beard. And the terrible hair. It’s so unfortunate. I’ll never get used to it. I barely know who anyone else is in this post. Lots of youth present last night. I feel like an ancient 34 year old.