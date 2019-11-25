Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid made their coupled-up debut at the AMAs: ugh or fine?

While most of you don’t care about Dua Lipa, I realize, I’ve always loved her music and loved her look. And now I’m so upset. WTF is going on with Dua?? The blonde hair, the loved up vibe with Anwar Hadid. Even the Miu Miu dress is a mess! This was Anwar and Dua’s red carpet couple debut too. They kissed for the cameras and for what it’s worth, I think she seems happy. But she just looks like a totally different person to me. Completely different/weird vibe.

Lizzo wore Valentino, which was cute, as was her itty-bitty purse. But… it feels like we’re seeing a backlash towards Lizzo in general these days, right? It started happening all at once.

Ciara in Balmain. She’s so beautiful but this suit did her no favors. She’s actually lost all of the weight from her last pregnancy and her body is back to looking CRAZY. Thankfully, she changed outfits like a million times last night because she was the host. She did a good job too. We stan a multi-talented queen.

Shania Twain seemed… off. All night, in all of the cut-aways, she just seemed to be medicated or something. She performed a medley of her hits towards the end of the show and she wore a crazy bright ensemble for that. On the red carpet, she just looked like she got dressed and styled in the dark. In the 1980s.

Toni Braxton came out and looked amazing and performed one of my favorite hits, “Unbreak My Heart.” It was so incredible to hear that song live after so many years!!