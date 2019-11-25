Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid made their coupled-up debut at the AMAs: ugh or fine?

Anwar Hadid and singer Dua Lipa arrive at the 2019 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

While most of you don’t care about Dua Lipa, I realize, I’ve always loved her music and loved her look. And now I’m so upset. WTF is going on with Dua?? The blonde hair, the loved up vibe with Anwar Hadid. Even the Miu Miu dress is a mess! This was Anwar and Dua’s red carpet couple debut too. They kissed for the cameras and for what it’s worth, I think she seems happy. But she just looks like a totally different person to me. Completely different/weird vibe.

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Lizzo wore Valentino, which was cute, as was her itty-bitty purse. But… it feels like we’re seeing a backlash towards Lizzo in general these days, right? It started happening all at once.

Lizzo arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.Â© J Graylock/jpistudios.com

Ciara in Balmain. She’s so beautiful but this suit did her no favors. She’s actually lost all of the weight from her last pregnancy and her body is back to looking CRAZY. Thankfully, she changed outfits like a million times last night because she was the host. She did a good job too. We stan a multi-talented queen.

Ciara attends the 2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet in Los Angeles

Shania Twain seemed… off. All night, in all of the cut-aways, she just seemed to be medicated or something. She performed a medley of her hits towards the end of the show and she wore a crazy bright ensemble for that. On the red carpet, she just looked like she got dressed and styled in the dark. In the 1980s.

Shania Twain arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.Â© J Graylock/jpistudios.com

Toni Braxton came out and looked amazing and performed one of my favorite hits, “Unbreak My Heart.” It was so incredible to hear that song live after so many years!!

AMA Awards 2019 Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN.

9 Responses to “Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid made their coupled-up debut at the AMAs: ugh or fine?”

  1. Katen says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:27 am

    I’m actually impressed by Dua Lipa’s look because it’s one of those rare times where literally nothing works. Hair is bad (why is the ponytail blonde and her head dark?!), dress is ugly and the jewelry looks gaudy as hell paired with it. Plus her makeup makes her look like a completely different person and her man is not cute.

    Reply
  2. SJR says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:29 am

    WTH are all these rich folks wearing? Awful outfits on everybody.
    Toni Braxton has a great song in UMHeart, surprised to see her back.
    Shania looks drugged/high AF, what the heck has she done to her face? And, seriously she paid a stylist actual money for how g-d awful she looks? What?
    Shania, at one time, was a huge hit making star. I know Mutt Lange was behind her career as well as being her husband, she did not have a huge voice or talent but in her day, she was everywhere.

    Reply
  3. T says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:30 am

    I literally gasped when I saw this look because I was SO BUMMED. She is so gorgeous as a brunette, this blonde makes zero sense. I love Dua, so I’m pumped she looks happy but really hope the blonde is a short lived phase.

    Reply
  4. janey says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:35 am

    I couldn’t have picked Shania out of a line up. I haven’t seen her face in so many years, I honestly didn’t recognise her.

    Reply
  5. Flamingo says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:36 am

    I know that attractiveness is subjective, but nothing about Anwar Hadid is attractive. He looks like he just came off a three day bender in these pictures.

    Reply
  6. Ann says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Anwar looks like he has a low grade fever and she’s looking up at him with mild concern that maybe he should be at home in bed instead. Both of them had terrible hair with a weird blonde thing going on. Couples session at the salon maybe?

    Reply
  7. Shoop says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:51 am

    He reminds me of King Joffrey

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Look, I’m all for people doing whatever they want with their appearance, but what’s with so many dark-haired popstars who go blonde at a certain point in their career? Right after they hit it big, I mean. It’s very specific, I know, but I just can’t help but notice it happens a lot. Bebe Rexha, Zayn, Selena Gomez…

    Reply
  9. JC says:
    November 25, 2019 at 8:56 am

    He’s prettier than she is.

    Reply

