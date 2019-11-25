Carrie Underwood in Stello at the AMAs: bizarre but at least she switched it up?

Carrie Underwood won favorite album – country for Cry Pretty. I know she bugs some people, but I appreciate that she stays in her lane, that she’s a consummate professional, that she puts on consistently great performances and that she’s somewhat uncontroversial. Taylor Swift has made so many other artists look super mature in comparison. Carrie was in a purple sequin Stello gown that was half high-slit with a spaghetti strap top and half draped gown. It’s weird yet not that interesting, but it’s better than we usually see from her. She didn’t do “pageant” or wear something with a bunch of fringe hanging off of it so points for that. Her eyelashes look ridiculous and she’s wearing gold platform sandals but baby steps.
Heidi Klum, on the other hand, keeps reverting to her fashion comfort zone of “terribly fug.” She was in a Monsoon babydoll dress with a silver top that barely contained her boobs and a very short full navy feathered skirt. Girl. At least her new young husband is a musician so she had an excuse to be there. Look at her expression in the second photo.
Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam are couples goals. How beautiful does she looks? Her look is by Dundas and it’s perfect. The camera panned to Taran during Kesha’s performance and his jaw was hanging open.
Do you remember Alyson Stoner? She’s the dancer who killed it on stage with Missy Elliot at the VMAs this summer – 17 years after she appeared in the Work It video as a child. She was at the AMAs in some kind of sponcon with T-Mobile and her outfit was so great I wanted to talk about it. A metallic rippled bustier with punchy black and silver sequin trousers and a matching jacket. Yes please. Let’s see more of her.
Kelsea Ballerini was in a crimson sequin Gucci suit with an open tuxedo jacket and no shirt. I feel like this look is so over. Just wear a shirt and be comfortable. Or throw on a bra, it’s not that hard.
photos credit: WENN and Avalon.red
Heidi Klum with the Fembot realness. Yikes.
What’s wrong with Carrie? She’s so uncontroversial and generally just a solid artist.
Carrie looks pretty per usual. But Cobie looks gorgeous! Her dress is fabulous and her hair and makeup are perfect.
Did Carrie get some face work done?
She really is unrecognizable to me. To me she looks like she has had a ton of work done, and it has aged her. I do like the dress though.
I don’t think it’s fair to judge someone who had to have facial reconstruction because of an accident.
Only story I remember when she gave an interview to Today regarding her accident is the she injured her wrist and had 40-50 stitches to her face.
Yes. She had to have reconstructive surgery on her face from the fall she took a few years ago. They basically had to reconstruct her lips and chin. It was talked about quite a bit here on CB.
I was on a bit of a country kick when Carrie first hit the scene. I can’t stand 99% of country now, but I still like her as a human. I think she’s got a good heart, and is someone who really does mean well. I also understand WHY people are annoyed with her at times. But I still like her, and I think she’s probably one of the most professional people in country music.
And I love that this was less of a pageant kind of gown. She needs to go buy more gowns in that kind of purple – I think she looks stunning in those deeply saturated jewel tones.
Not really a huge fan of Cobie, but she looks SO great here. She’s killing it.
Kelsea’s whole look would have been SUPER improved if she had put some kind of sexy top underneath the jacket. I’m not saying ‘cover up’ but she does look somewhat concerned about flashing and it comes off as slightly awkward. Throwing on a lingerie inspired silk top or something might have saved it.
Can you please explain why people are annoyed with her? This is new info to me.
I remember there being articles on this site about her accident, I think. She seemed to really dwell on how she was afraid to show her face because it was so bad… but when she did most people couldn’t tell the difference. I think honestly, she just has a tendency to grate on some people’s nerves. I just remember it being a lot of lead up to “revealing” her scar, and it not being nearly as bad as it’d been made out to be? Something like that. There’s a bit of what seems like forced positivity in the way she interviews as well, which can also get a little annoying. But in the scheme of things I think she’s incredibly harmless.
Personally I think a lot of it could be chalked up to how unhealthy the industry is, and the expectations people have for women’s appearances. I think she’s someone who can really get into their own head and make a bigger deal about something than needed – but a lot of people do that. I know I can get into that head space.
Heidi is giving off pregnant vibes.
Yes! My first thought. Her boobs and dress say pregnant to me
I love Stello and that dress is amazing. That dress was black on the runway so I’m guessing they made it in a custom color for her. Either way, I love it. Heidi looks a hot ass mess – as usual. Cobie looks gorge. I love her. Alison Stoner is heavily on the YouTube dance/choreography channels which I watch all the time. And Kelsea Ballerini – I know her name but she is so non-descript as to be forgettable – looks ridiculous. It’s neither edgy or cute. It’s dumb. Put a top on.
I absolutely love Stello as well! And I love this Stello gown here, the color is gorgeous and Carrie looks great.
My favorite part of the night was Taran Killam with his jaw open. I have to wonder too when this performer style of no pants/skirt will be over?! More fabric please!
Alyson Stoner, just wow! I love everything about her look here.
Heidi Klum is deflating and pumping her boobs constantly, does she have a little pump under her arms????