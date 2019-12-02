Prince William told Prince George to stop criticizing his sister while playing football

I spend too much time these days thinking about male athletes and female athletes and gender inequality in sports and how boys should be flat-out encouraged to have female role models. Few things give me more pleasure than reading stories about little boys who worship Serena Williams or Megan Rapinoe or Simone Biles. Those stories always make me feel like *some* parents are doing their jobs and not indoctrinating their kids with gender stereotypes early on, like “boys can only look up to male athletes.” So… I wonder about this story. Prince William apparently spoke to some people at the Diana Awards, and he told a story about how Prince George insults his little sister, basically, and how William had to tell George that Charlotte could end up being a better athlete than him. Or something.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doting parents to three young children, and are doing all they can to make sure they lead as normal lives as possible. And on Tuesday afternoon, Prince William gave a rare insight into his family life while chatting to winners of The Diana Award at a tea hosted at Kensington Palace. The dad-of-three spoke to Olivia Hancock, 14, who was given an accolade for her work promoting equality among the sexes in football, and the conversation turned to his own experiences with his oldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four. She said: “So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte’s in goal George says to her that ‘Charlotte I’m better than you’.”
She said the Duke told his son: “‘George, Charlotte could be as good as you’”, adding: “It’s great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George.” William is also dad to one-year-old son Prince Louis, who will no doubt be joining in the football matches with his older siblings and dad in the near-future too.
As president of the Football Association, William supports the English national teams, men and women. He was proud of the Lionesses for going so far in the Women’s World Cup this year (the Lionesses lost in the semifinals to Team USA). So… I actually believe that William is supportive of women’s football, and probably vaguely supportive of female athletes. But George is exhibiting learned behavior, in addition to being kind of a d-bag to his little sister. Where did George pick this up? From school or the father who never goes to any of the women’s matches at Wimbledon? I know, I know, I’m reading too much into it. Plus, this is a story William told about himself, and who even knows if any of this really happened.
I can see George saying that and I don’t think it has anything to do with William – kids can be obnoxious at times and they pick it up from school, TV, or just human nature. It will be interesting to see if the kids play sports as they grow up. Did Harry and William ever play competitive sports when they were growing up, besides polo?
Water polo. At least I know William did.
Exactly. Parents aren’t the only influence in kids’ lives. In fact, we are not nearly as big an influence as we think
I think they both played football & rugby in school, plus William did water polo at university.
I agree. This just sounds like kids being kids to me. There’s always innate competitiveness among siblings. Especially when an older sibling just feels like they *should* be better at everything than a younger sibling. Simply by virtue of being older. It often goes hand in hand with the jealousy siblings can feel when a younger sibling is getting more attention just because they’re younger and require more attention.
Not to say that I don’t feel it’s wholly possibly William was talking out his a**, telling a story that makes him look better.
Yeah, I think this has more to do with school friends. I taught K-3, and heard these “squabbles” ALL the time. And being a “little sister” of an obnoxious older brother, I also got this all the time from him.
Good on William for this, though. Boys NEED to be told/taught that girls/sisters are *just* as valued/good at things as they are.
I agree @Becks1 – I have three kids and they’re all competitive. They’re all boys so it’s sibling rivalry rather than gender.
I think it’s just an older kid trying to correct his younger sibling. I see it in any combo of genders. Because the younger one is less practiced but the older doesn’t understand this and is over critical.
Sibling dynamics are so fascinating. My son is intellectually very gifted, to the point where his younger sister was afraid to go to school or let him hear her read because she was afraid of not being as good. (Always a perfectionist, she didn’t let us see her walk, either, until she was 16 mos. because she didn’t want us to see her fall). She is very smart herself, but just different than him. She also is a k$ck a$$ swimmer and gymnast and very social, and he’s clumsy and awkward. Even though she would’ve hated being compared to him for reading, etc. she has no problem telling him she’s faster than him or stronger than him. We as parents have tried to teach them that we all have our own strengths, and to help them play to those strengths as much as possible.
TL;DR: trash talking between siblings is normal, even for peasants. 😁
That said, I have no problem believing that Will is a little bit sexist, and that he treats “his heir” differently, even if he and Kate claim otherwise…
Kids can be turds. It doesn’t mean their parents are automatically the ones causing it. Schoolmates are a pretty big influence on kids, and if the other kids are acting like that, it IS a learned behavior, but it’s coming from peers and not parents.
I don’t know. Even the loveliest of kids occasionally are little shits to their siblings. The main thing is to correct the behavior when it happens, and it seems like that was done here.
“But George is exhibiting learned behavior, in addition to being kind of a d-bag to his little sister. ” lol what? That’s a normal competitive kid behavior. He didn’t say anything mean to her. Siblings /kids compete and even fight, nothing especially criminal about that.
I think kids do repeat things they hear, but that doesn’t mean George heard it or learned it from William. I think the fact he’s talking about pushing back against the idea indicates he didn’t. I’m not a particular fan of William’s, but the kid doesn’t live in a vacuum – he could easily pick up the attitude at school, from friends, from tv etc. I’ve heard from plenty of moms whose daughters are die hard Disney Princess obsessives in spite of their mind best efforts to steer them away from that. The indoctrination on sexist stuff like that is sneaky and pervasive
Yeah… you’re reading too much into it. Its standard kid behaviour / and probably from school and/or the fact that many children love to compare themselves and seek attention from people for their skills. Great that his Dad is using careful language when gently correcting him.
George’s taunts likely had far more to do with their difference in age than their differences in gender. My niece constantly points out to her younger brother that she’s taller, a better reader, and that she’s better at physical pursuits. I always tell her that that may be true now, but someday they’ll even out and he could be bigger/better. I really don’t think you should assume George is reflecting sexist behavior… he’s just being an older sibling.
Agreed. I bet both George and Charlotte tease Louis a little when he gets old enough to play with them.
Siblings are usually competitive with each other regardless of gender. George will probably do this to Louis as well. I don’t think they need to learn to compete with each other. It’s just human nature. William handled it well (if it’s even a true story. I don’t believe most of what comes out of the mouths of Royals or celebrities. Buncha phonies).