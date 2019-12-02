Ellen Pompeo calls out NBC for the Gabrielle Union-AGT racist & sexist situation

As we discussed just before the Thanksgiving holiday, Gabrielle Union did not really leave NBC’s America’s Got Talent of her own accord. She had signed a one-year contract, with an option of two more years, and NBC didn’t renew her contract. What could have been a simple “it’s just business” corporate decision has turned into something else entirely, as Variety (and other industry papers) have spent days documenting how Union was basically pushed out because she spoke up about racist bullsh-t she witnessed, or racist bulls–t which was directed at her by her bosses and coworkers. The NBC culture really hasn’t changed at all from the days of Matt Lauer. Union truly got “notes” from producers that her hair was “too black.” And when she tried to call out the problematic sh-t she witnessed, she was the one punished. It’s all just… awful. Union received a lot of support online, and she tweeted out her thanks:
So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019
Several celebrities spoke up about the situation, including Ellen Pompeo. I have no idea if Pompeo even knows Gabrielle Union that well, but Pompeo had some strong feelings about everything that went down. She tweeted this:
It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage
this is a teaching moment..It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is
Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.
With that said GIRLS….instead of wack jugglers and messy Simon Cowell watch @ReeseW and Jennifer Anniston in The Morning Show!! Soooo much better. Hard to believe these networks are still getting away with this. Our work continues @itsgabrielleu ❤️
WACK JUGGLERS. Love it. I also love “Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue.” Then she ends it on a weird note about The Morning Show, right? Because… The Morning Show has two white female leads. I don’t know, maybe she was just trying to shout-out to her latest favorite show. But she kind of ruined her argument. Still, she gave us “wack jugglers” and for that, I am grateful.
1. Just Posted: New info on @itsgabrielleu's ouster at America's Got Talent
- Union was allegedly told a 10-year-old black rapper couldn't be picked because they needed a contestant "America could get behind"
- Simon Cowell's indoor smoking (against law)https://t.co/nkxdgNJRMw
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 27, 2019
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I think she was making a point that The Morning show isn’t network tv. She’s pushing people to streaming platforms and away from network shows. I think that’s a pretty clear, and kind of clever, message.
I’m thinking because it includes thinly veiled criticism of NBC and Matt Lauer.
I think she was making the point it’s women. I’m sorry this happened to Gabrielle Union, but it doesn’t surprise me. Yes black women are treated worse, but women in general in the entertainment world are treated like crap. Apparently, Julianne Hough got a lot of crap too, but didn’t support Gabrielle Union in this probably because of her career. This could be part of what Ellen meant when she was saying side deals.
On one side note, NBC News and NBC Entertainment aren’t the same people. Not even the same lawyers, who we all know are the important people in this scenario. People can pitch a fit at NBC, but the whole industry sucks in regards to women, race, and it’s all a white privileged man power play.
Black women are playing huge roles on The morning show though. Karen Pittman tore my heart out last episode. And Gugu Mbatha-Raw is about to take front center next week. I actually find witherspoon the least compelling woman on the show, by far. By far. She should have stayed behind the scenes IMO, and gave that role to someone else. It just never hits the right notes. But the other women? Wow. IMO this is a show about women.
The supporting cast on the show is really great, and pretty diverse which is nice.
I don’t mind Reese’s character, but I am definitely waaaaay more intrigued by Karen’s right now.
I’m really disturbed by what happened to Gabrielle though, and am glad she’s receiving support. I know a lot of times it feels like nothing has changed, but just the fact that we know all this went down and people are standing up against it proves progress has been made, however small and slow.
Darla, I am LOVING the show but I agree with re Reece. She’s such an excellent actress but the role isn’t right for her. To be fair, Bradley is the only character that doesn’t ring quite true for me. Her motivations are never clear, we don’t know what she wants or who she really is.
LouBear, I totally agree, and am not even blaming Reese. Bradley is a badly written character and she does not ring true to me either.
Lucy, I agree with your post.
Agree with Ellen. Am I wrong for thinking that Ellen curiously looks like a blond, thinner version of Roseanne Barr in the header photo?
I dawn Rebee Zellweger.
Ellen spoke up because of her daughters. She is married to an African American man and she has children of color. And Julianne Hough was all “Nah I had a great experience and doing this other thing with NBC!” Which probably pissed Ellen off because she’s probably experienced white kids doing this to her daughters or imagining her daughters in Gabrielle’s place. Not surprised she spoke up it didn’t seem out of the blue for me.
To be honest I don’t know what being an effective ally looks like for a SAHM but I believe Gabrielle. WTAF.
Also her hair was “too black”? What frigging year is this? Where are we?
Is “side deal” a reference to Julianne Hough making a side deal which is why she’s staying quiet?