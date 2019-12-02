Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck ‘celebrate all the holidays together as a family’

Another year, another story about how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spend holidays together for their kids. They’ve consistently told us that they do this, and I wonder how that is for them sometimes. It’s probably a mixed bag in that they’ve done it for so long that it’s familiar, but your ex is your ex for a reason. Here’s that report in People Magazine, which is the PR song we’ve heard from them for years.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent Thanksgiving together!
Affleck and Garner, both 47, reunited on Thursday for the holiday, which they spent with their three children — Violet, 13; Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7 — as well as his mother in Los Angeles.
“They all celebrated Thanksgiving together. It’s very important for both Jennifer and Ben that they celebrate all the holidays together as a family,” a source tells PEOPLE.
“Ben looks great. He returned to L.A. to have a fun Thanksgiving with his kids,” a separate insider says, adding that “they all took the kids to the movies.”
I wonder what movie they saw and would bet it was Frozen 2. Good for them. I still spend some holidays with my ex, but not all of them as he lives in Germany. It might be easier if he lived down the block, although maybe not. Compare Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s announcement to how Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon posted Thanksgiving photos together with their twins and Mariah’s young boyfriend. That’s kind of badass, although Mariah threw a huge Thanksgiving party and is in no way comparable to Jennifer Garner or just about anyone really.
Jennifer also got a special message from Julie Andrews, who called her from the set of Katie Couric’s podcast. I saw the recording of that moment on ET Canada, that’s below, and Jen got overwhelmed in that moment. Last month she posted video of herself crying while watching The Sound of Music and this month she got a personal call from Julie. I guess Katie Couric had Jennifer’s number and set it up. That must be an awesome perk of being famous, that you’re one degree of separation away from anyone you want to meet. The downside is that everyone knows your business and you have to keep up appearances, although Garner is particularly skilled at that. There are photos of them from Friday having what appears to be an intense conversation/argument though.
Here’s that video of Julie Andrews calling Jennifer. It’s queued up to where that part starts.
Have we heard anything about Jen and her new guy lately? I’m wondering if she’s single again.
A DM poster mentioned last week that there were photo agency pics of John Miller having dinner with a blonde and then going back to his house with her. The poster had the exact title that went with the pics and the photo agency name, but I don’t remember it. I’m guessing Garner is no longer with Miller, but who knows.
Oh man, I love those pics outside the truck! It looks like Ben was yapping, you know, like a man does, and Jen told him, “shut up dummy”, because in the next shot he is just standing their staring, almost open mouthed, and she has walked right past him.
I really hope she said that because I think she is still enabling him to an extent.
The Daily Vile subtext to these pictures of them supposedly arguing is that Ben is still drinking: they say after this she drove him in his car to a starbucks, then to a ‘remote’ hotel…However, next day he is seen with his mother and family again.
Nothing is better than last year when she was driving him to his like 25th rehab stint and he was sitting in the back of her car and she seemed to annoyingly shove Jack in the Box at him after going through the drive through. Lol
I imagine there is still some tension between them, but it’s nice for their kids they can all be together. But I hope it’s not at the expense of Jen moving on with her life.
The guilt she has over exposing her children to this schmuck is palpable. She married someone with an addiction and mental health problems. She wants him to live for their children’s sake and feels she must continue to support him to facilitate this but appears to be internally seething all the time.
I used to think she was still in love with him. Now it seems like she hates his guts.