Vanessa Hudgens: ‘I love Woody Allen films… I love the romantic worlds’

Before now, I’ve never really had a problem with Vanessa Hudgens. I never particularly liked her, but she seemed like a Disney kid who grew up okay – there were some growing pains, some leaked photos, some relationship drama, some tabloid interest, but now she’s 30 years old and still working on whatever she can get, pretty much. She sings, she dances, she makes a lot of Hallmark Channel and Netflix movies. It was because of one of those movies – Netflix’s The Knight Before Christmas – that she sat down to chat with the LA Times. Which is where she mentioned that she would love to do more indie films, and she would love to work with… Woody Allen. Oh, honey. Please don’t do this for attention. Some highlights from this LAT piece:
Why she’s been making so many Christmas movies: “If I can bring a family together at a special time of year and allow them to escape from their lives and live the rest of their day feeling a little lighter, then I think that’s a really beautiful gift.”
Her roles in “Spring Breakers” & “Gimme Shelter”: “I wanted to be the indie girl. I always have been and I always will be…. I wanted to do those dark films, so I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t going to be put in a box. And the only way to get out of that is to do different types of projects.”
Growing up in the Disney machine: “When I think of people’s perception of ‘the good Disney kid gone wrong,’ I think of kids who maybe have had substance abuse [issues] or been in the public eye and having mental breakdowns, and I look at the difference between them and myself. And what I think is, I was a lot shyer than I believe they were. I also didn’t enjoy the L.A. club scene, nor do I still today, so I never got myself into situations that I felt like I shouldn’t have been seen in.”
She wants to work with Woody Allen & other big-name directors: Even though she’s been acting for two decades, Hudgens feels she’s “barely scratched the surface.” And her ambition is endless: The actress would love to work with directors like Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Yorgos Lanthimos and Gaspar Noé. She’d even love to do a film with Woody Allen. “I love Woody Allen films. ‘Vicky Christina Barcelona’ is one of my favorite movies,” she says. When asked about mentioning Allen, given the allegations of sexual abuse against him, Hudgens said, “I don’t know him. I’ve never met him. I only know what I’ve heard. And the fact is, I love his films and I love the romantic worlds that are created within [them].”
Serious question: is Vanessa saying that for attention? Is she trying to get some negative hype around her name? Or is she that… daft? Even if you’re a working Hollywood actress and you don’t really believe Dylan Farrow, wouldn’t you know your industry well enough to know that Woody Allen’s name and brand is too toxic at this point? I mean, I’m sure there are some big-name people who still support Woody, but very few of them (Diane Keaton and Scarlett Johansson) will show this kind of public support. Very few will actually name-check Woody Allen in an interview as someone they’re dying to work with. “I don’t know him. I’ve never met him. I only know what I’ve heard.” Like, what she’s heard is Dylan Farrow’s heart-wrenching statements. You choose to believe Dylan or you don’t. It’s not some random gossip. Anyway, I guess Vanessa got some attention.
What is with this Woody Allen love these days?
Is there a big takedown scheduled since women are confessing their love for him?
Woody Allen creating “romantic worlds”? His “romantic worlds” consists of narcissistic, neurotic nimrods…lusting after inappropriate partners that they couldn’t get in real life on a BET!
Here’s my thing with Woody Allen supporters…
Say one doesn’t believe that he sexually molested that Baby….because, other than her words…there is no proof…
However, Allen DID groom and have inappropriate sexual contact with the Soon Yi…the daughter of his longtime companion…while that daughter was under-aged…subsequently whisking her away and marrying her and separating her from her Mother and family…and since Woody had been in Soon Yi’s life since SHE herself was a small child….the WHOLE thing smacks of deplorable behavior on his part…and THOSE are facts that are known…
But, I guess folks don’t MIND THAT!
All of this. Thirst traps acting like his oeuvre of films is so original when they are all facsimiles of the same thing.
And YES, even if you don’t believe Dylan (and you should), he clearly groomed Soon-Yi, a vulnerable young woman, and his effing ADOPTED DAUGHTER. Man is a sexual predator.
“Romantic worlds?” What the what now?
This seems like a really cynical career move to me. It’s an old trick to align with an outcast so that he looks warmly on you and casts you. But this is gross.
Honestly I think she is being genuine about Woody Allen and not seeking publicity, good or bad. She doesn’t strike me as that desperate. And lot of people like Woody Allen movies. I personally think his movies are gross and he writes for women in a gross, patronizing way because he is gross. I will forever be baffled by people who find him and his work charming but there are people that do. It’s annoying, to say the least.
What an idiot. She should have just sat there and ate her food.
There is nothing romantic about his films. 90% of them are about Allen creeping on inappropriately aged girl.
Also, HE IS A CHILD MOLESTER!!
It seems as if she’s trying to get his attention in hopes that he’ll cast her in something.