Princess Beatrice & Edo set the date… for their big, splashy engagement party

Even before Prince Andrew’s catastrophic BBC interview, I thought it was strange that Princess Beatrice had not set a wedding date or sent out invitations. The engagement was announced on September 26th! And more than two full months later, we still don’t have a wedding date. I had the feeling that Beatrice had been told, initially, to avoid announcing the date until her father’s mess stopped making headlines. That didn’t work, and obviously Beatrice couldn’t announce the date right after her father got pushed out. Now the Daily Mail’s gossip column Talk of the Town says that Beatrice has been told that she can announce the date… after the British election. And in the meantime, Beatrice is throwing herself a fancy engagement party at a London hotspot.
It’s been more than three months since Edo Mapelli Mozzi proposed – and some unkind commentators were beginning to question whether he and Princess Beatrice were ever going to make it down the aisle. But my Palace mole has revealed the pair have finally been given Royal permission to throw an engagement party – meaning it’s all systems go for the Big Day. And despite the recent controversy that has engulfed Bea’s father, Prince Andrew, the couple have chosen to stage their bash in London’s most high-profile club. I can reveal Beatrice, 31, will host the lavish event on December 18 at the A-list hangout Chiltern Firehouse, well-known for the debauchery of some of its clients.
Andrew is said to have been invited, though he would be wise to steer clear of the banks of photographers permanently outside the Marylebone club – regulars include Tom Cruise, Madonna and Kate Moss – not to mention its famously sweaty dance floor in the ‘Ladder Shed’, a nod to the building’s heritage as a Victorian fire station. Though some friends have raised eyebrows over Beatrice’s choice of club, many were relieved to get the invitation through at all. Some feared Andrew’s downfall would delay his eldest daughter’s plans to marry.
Behind the scenes, the Queen declined to sign off on a wedding date until a week ago and is still refusing to allow an official announcement until after the Election, though Beatrice’s inner circle have been sent a ‘save the date’ reminder with their engagement party invitations.
My source says: ‘She is up against the clock if she wants to have a wedding within the six-month time frame usual for aristocratic nuptials, but everyone is so relieved things are moving. She’s been very down. A wild, glitzy, high-profile engagement party should cheer her up.’
Meanwhile, I hear that after spending Christmas apart, Beatrice and property developer Edo, 36, will reunite in the Kenyan beach resort of Lamu for New Year’s Eve.
Well, that answers some questions for me, if this piece is true. Edoardo wasn’t scared off by all of the shenanigans, crimes and PR nightmares. Edo is still sticking around. Would you, if you were in his position? I would not. And if I was in either of their positions, I would not want a big, splashy engagement party either. Coming on the heels of everything that’s happened with Prince Andrew, Beatrice should not draw attention to the fact that she’s basically just a well-connected party girl with tons of celebrity friends. The optics, you know. It just feels like… this is the moment when the royal family should only be seen doing wholesome royal work.
Let me them keep showing us how truly tone-deaf, entitled and privileged they are – our tolerance is growing thin
#AbolishTheMonarchy
I have no say as far as #abolishthemonarchy (as an American), but I can sympathize…
Seems like Beatrice wants to stay on the gravy train for as long as possible. Screw the optics!
I hope the reason he’s sticking around is that he truly loves Beatrice, but there’s such an awkward vibe to these two in every photo.
My husband and I look pretty awkward in a lot of engagement/wedding photos. We’re just not people who ENJOY being on camera haha.
I had said a week or so ago – they’ll either split, or this will all make them grow closer. I’m genuinely hoping that he does have good intentions with Bea.
She’s so unattractive, looking just like her pedo dad, yes I know it’s not her fault but a different hairstyle would help. I also can’t help but think that her fiancé is a social climber, he doesn’t seem that into her.
Was…Tramp not available? 😈
Well quipped!
I think the reason he hasn’t is because he knows her family is trash. He must really stand to gain something from being with her cause I have a hard time believing it’s love.
This. He’s sticking it out to get the increased fame and privilege he signed up for (although who knows what’s left now that Andrew’s rep is in shreds).
She’s an idiot if she has a big splashy party.
While I think Beatrice deserves to celebrate her engagement, a big splashy party just seems so tone deaf right now. I’m hoping this is just pure gossip and not actually going to happen.
He can’t duck out now. He’d look like the biggest asswipe in the world. Nope. He’s gotta go through with it.
HOWEVER! I’d plunk down some betting coins that there will be a divorce within five years.
I expected nothing less than a big, splashy engagement party from these two but did it need to be held at a public location? It’s not as if the family does not have dozens of ill-acquired residences throughout the UK.
Royal reporters are always talking about optics when it comes to a certain duchess. Well, I for once think the optics of a huge, fancy engagement party are bad, especially when the news circle is likely to be dominated by soundbites of one’s father’s rape victim. Just saying.
If she has no chance of ever being a working royal, why shouldn’t she have a big party? She doesn’t have a working royal image to protect. And she isn’t the one to blame here. Focus on Andrew!