Cyber Monday deals including a Roomba under $200 and a 32″ TV under $100



If you want any type of Amazon device, an Echo show, a dot, a Kindle or Fire tablet, now is the time to get one. They have a lot of sales on Amazon devices for Cyber Monday, although you’re probably also selling your personal life to the cloud. I made that Faustian bargain a while ago I guess, especially considering my choice of career. Maybe we’ve all done that in various ways. Here are some Cyber Monday deals on Amazon to consider.

I have a 690 Roomba which is currently $329 (not the one above), which is an older model. You can get the 960 model with all the bells and whistles for $399, which is $250 off! However the real bargain is the 675 model above which is on sale for just $199! That’s $100 off. I really like my Roomba and it works well for cleaning up dust and hair around my house. Honestly I doubt that the newer models are all that much better. I have hardwood and area rugs, it works on both and I’m always surprised at how much junk it picks up. People say this is reliable, cleans well and is easy to maintain. Some pet owners are disappointed with it and like all Roombas it’s not going to get into every corner.

A 32 inch TV for $99!



I have an Echo dot in my kitchen, I got it free with the Instant Pot (which is also on sale for over 50% off today!) but it would be nice to have a television in there too. A lot of reviewers say they’ve done just that with his incredible bargain of a television by Insignia. This is the number one bestseller in televisions. It’s a 32” HD smart TV with 720 pixels by Insignia. Those stats aren’t amazing and it doesn’t have a great Fakespot rating (although the adjusted rating is still a very good 4 stars), but it’s less than $100 you can’t beat that. If you don’t mind spending $20 more you can get a Toshiba 32” Fire TV for $119!

A water resistant smartwatch with tracking and notifications under $100



One of my friends got the Fitbit Versa Lite and really likes it, which is why we’re featuring it. I haven’t taken the smartwatch plunge yet and am considering it with this supercute watch that has everything I’m looking for like notifications, sleep and fitness tracking, music, apps and more. You can even send replies on it if you have an Android. Plus it’s water-resistant to 50 meters so you don’t have to worry about getting it wet. People say it’s easy to set up, is generally accurate and has all the main features of an Apple Watch at a fraction of the cost. It’s very big so you have to like that style and it’s recommended that you get a screen protector for it. If you’re looking for an even more affordable fitness tracker the Fitpolo is just $33 and will notify you of calls and text messages. You can’t reply on screen, but it’s so affordable! I’m asking Santa for one of these for sure.

A complete four piece luggage set for $70



I had a really rough trip back yesterday! My flight was re-routed and then I had to drive an extra five hours in holiday traffic home. We’re still waiting on our luggage, but at least we have a nondescript bag. That’s important to me because I’ve had things stolen from my luggage. My luggage philosophy is to buy decent inexpensive pieces because you don’t ever want to look rich at the airport. We all see those people with the Louis Vuitton luggage and they may as well paint giant targets on them! This luggage set by American Tourister features four pieces for just $70! The five piece set is just $119. It comes in four colors, solid with piping, and a floral option which is a little more expensive. It’s called a “nice set for the money” that “holds a lot.” If you’d like a slightly better set of luggage this softside set by Amazon Basics is just $128.

Noise canceling wireless headphones under $70



We go through so many headphones in my house, particularly the in-ear kind. If you’re looking for decent inexpensive in-ear headphones, I highly recommend these Rovking under $11 wired headphones. They last so long and I use them when I’m talking with Kaiser to record the podcast because they don’t leak audio at all. High end wireless noise-canceling headphones can be so expensive, especially for name brands. These headphones by Cowin are on sale for $40 off. They have 4.4. stars, 1,820 ratings and a C from Fakespot, which is quite decent for this category. People call them light and extremely comfortable, say the noise cancellation works well to block out sound, and say they’re comparable to Beats at a fraction of the price. If you’re looking for a pair of inexpensive over-ear headphones for a kid, this pair by Ailihen is under $16.

Luxurious sheet masks you can give as a set or individually



I love giving friends little gift bags with sheet masks, a nail polish or two and some skincare and lip gloss. It’s like a bunch of gifts in one. This set of 10 sheet masks by Holy Moly is on sale for $7.80 off. It has almost 300 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A from Fakespot. You get masks for different skin types including dry, oily and acne-prone skin. Women say this reduces blackheads, that the moisturizing mask really hydrates and that it gives their skin a gorgeous, healthy glow.

A moisturizing cream with green tea that people love



I’m just discovering this K-Beauty brand Tony Moly and now I want all the things. This moisturizing cream is on sale for $7 off for Cyber Monday and is $17.50 for 2 ounces of product. It has 4.3 stars, 161 ratings and an A from Fakespot. People say it’s amazing for oily skin and call it their “favorite moisturizer” and “hands-down the best moisturizer I’ve ever used, better even than $100+ high-end products.” It’s said to leave skin “feeling hydrated and refreshed” and to have a nice citrusy smell.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you buy any products through these links we get a small percentage.