Michelle Obama is donating over half a million to girls’ education

Yesterday was the seventh annual Giving Tuesday. People are encouraged “to do good” in the world, and often donate time or money to charitable organizations. Michelle Obama did something amazing: she donated more than a half-million dollars to girls’ education:

Michelle Obama is taking Giving Tuesday very seriously: The former first lady, 55, said she will donate more than $500,000 in proceeds from merchandise around her bestselling memoir to support girls’ education worldwide. “Over the past year I’ve been incredibly blessed and humbled by the response to my book, and I’m proud to channel that enthusiasm toward girls around the world,” she said in a statement. “My hope is that this donation will help more bold and brilliant girls reach their fullest potential, continuing upward on their path toward becoming the women they are meant to be.” Last year, The Obama Foundation, set up by Former President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama, launched the Girls Opportunity Alliance to support international efforts to ensure more girls have lasting access to education. She will travel to Asia this month with Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, actress Julia Roberts and others as part of the foundation’s work — spotlighting girls and organizations that empower them. “I’ve always thought of helping others as a responsibility,” Mrs. Obama said Tuesday. “This duty of giving back is what my parents and grandparents taught me, and it’s a value I’ve tried to live by my entire life — because it’s not enough just to make your way through life, thinking only of yourself.”

What an incredible gesture by Michelle. You can read more about the Girls Opportunity Alliance on its website. She’s foregoing her profits from Becoming-related merchandise and will use that money to help girls around the world. can’t help but think of how Melania Trump was just booed by teenagers in Baltimore at a youth summit at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, while talking about her (hypocritical) Be Best campaign. Michelle is actually engaging in meaningful work to better the lives of girls around the world through education, and is reminding people about the importance of helping others, rather than focusing on oneself. Even though I don’t think it’s intentional, I appreciate that when Michelle speaks, a lot of what she says highlights the Trumps’ terrible behavior.

I’m excited to read more about Michelle’s visit to Asia this month. According to People, on Monday, she will be in Vietnam with Jenna Bush Hager and Julia Roberts. Later in the week, they will travel to Kuala Lumpur and then to Malaysia.

