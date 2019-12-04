Kristen Bell jacked up a bed to clean child’s vomit, asked Instagram how to remove it

Embed from Getty Images

I am starting to come around on Kristen Bell. She’s just being herself and although she can be annoying and over the top, she owns that. Like this Instagram story she posted about how she jacked up her bed to get out a child’s vomit underneath. She then had a hard time figuring out how to get the jack down, so she just posted another video asking her followers how to do this. I heard about this on US Magazine, they have the videos on their site, because I don’t spend much time watching celebrities’ Instagram stories. I would probably be better at my job if I did that, but that is just so tedious. (I know it’s ridiculous that I’m complaining about this cushy job which I do from home.) Here’s what she said and you can see her videos on US’s site:

“If your daughter ever pukes on the carpet and you can’t lift that bed up by yourself to get the rug out, jack it up,” the actress, 39, said on her Instagram Story. “Jack that bed up.” A few minutes later, the Frozen 2 star added, “OK, I stand by that this was a great idea, but I don’t know how to put the jack down. Does anyone know how to put this down or is my bed going to be like this for the rest of its life?” Thanks to her “excellent community” of Instagram followers, Bell managed to “twist the handle” and lower the jack. “That baby came straight down,” she gushed.

[From US Magazine]

I think this was her bed and that she let whichever daughter was sick get in bed with her, which is what a lot of parents do. At first I thought “that’s TMI for someone who guards their children’s identities so closely,” but then I watched the videos and realized it’s more about her solution to this relatable parenting issue. I can’t tell you how many times my poor kid has gotten that stomach virus. At one point it was every six months and I started stockpiling Zofran after a $650 emergency room bill. (Ask me about this Canadians and British people, I will tell you the story. Mine is typical.) She could have easily googled the solution to getting the jack down. There are so many YouTube how-to videos on just about anything, but she probably knew she would get the answer immediately and that it would make for a more interesting and interactive Instagram story. This is her brand and I respect her hustle.

Here’s Kristen making an announcement that they’re giving away a year’s supply of diapers every Tuesday from her company HelloBello. She loves helping people and this makes me like her too. Plus this is smart promotion.

Maybe I should watch Good Place again.