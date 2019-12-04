Kristen Bell jacked up a bed to clean child’s vomit, asked Instagram how to remove it

Embed from Getty Images
I am starting to come around on Kristen Bell. She’s just being herself and although she can be annoying and over the top, she owns that. Like this Instagram story she posted about how she jacked up her bed to get out a child’s vomit underneath. She then had a hard time figuring out how to get the jack down, so she just posted another video asking her followers how to do this. I heard about this on US Magazine, they have the videos on their site, because I don’t spend much time watching celebrities’ Instagram stories. I would probably be better at my job if I did that, but that is just so tedious. (I know it’s ridiculous that I’m complaining about this cushy job which I do from home.) Here’s what she said and you can see her videos on US’s site:
“If your daughter ever pukes on the carpet and you can’t lift that bed up by yourself to get the rug out, jack it up,” the actress, 39, said on her Instagram Story. “Jack that bed up.”
A few minutes later, the Frozen 2 star added, “OK, I stand by that this was a great idea, but I don’t know how to put the jack down. Does anyone know how to put this down or is my bed going to be like this for the rest of its life?”
Thanks to her “excellent community” of Instagram followers, Bell managed to “twist the handle” and lower the jack. “That baby came straight down,” she gushed.
[From US Magazine]
I think this was her bed and that she let whichever daughter was sick get in bed with her, which is what a lot of parents do. At first I thought “that’s TMI for someone who guards their children’s identities so closely,” but then I watched the videos and realized it’s more about her solution to this relatable parenting issue. I can’t tell you how many times my poor kid has gotten that stomach virus. At one point it was every six months and I started stockpiling Zofran after a $650 emergency room bill. (Ask me about this Canadians and British people, I will tell you the story. Mine is typical.) She could have easily googled the solution to getting the jack down. There are so many YouTube how-to videos on just about anything, but she probably knew she would get the answer immediately and that it would make for a more interesting and interactive Instagram story. This is her brand and I respect her hustle.
Here’s Kristen making an announcement that they’re giving away a year’s supply of diapers every Tuesday from her company HelloBello. She loves helping people and this makes me like her too. Plus this is smart promotion.
View this post on Instagram
Since nothing makes me hornier than #givingtuesday, @hellobello is making giving Tuesday EVERY Tuesday! We are giving away a year’s supply of @hellobello diapers and wipes every Tuesday until Dec 2020! 52 people/families will get a years worth of diapers delivered to them for free. Follow the link in my bio to nominate someone in your life who could use a boost this year. Must be 18+ to enter, US only! #HelloBelloGivingTuesday #hellobello
Maybe I should watch Good Place again.

Unpopular opinion- Hoping for less Kristen in 2020.
I think that would be the popular opinion around here! Veronica Mars gets her a pass for life as far as I’m concerned (although I still haven’t watched season 4). Good Place is great too
What made me like her was her guest spot in Hot Ones. She took to those hot sauces like a beast!
I like her instagram and go back and forth on the TMI stories. But my respect for her and Dax has gone up significantly since I started listening to his podcast, which is amazing and very thoughtful. And I think she did a helluva job in Frozen 2. It’s one of the first time I’ve really recognized the amount of acting in voice acting.
JFC she is so annoying. Take a break girl. Less is more.
I had no strong feelings about her until I started watching the Good Place. It’s a great show and she is great in it. I’m sad that this is the last season, but also glad they are going out on their own terms rather than trying to drag it out. They do a weekly podcast to go along with the shows that is also lovely (but VERY spoiler heavy for the first two seasons, so don’t listen unless you’ve watched the first two).
Do you really have a story on here about someone cleaning up vomit? That’s the story. A perky blond actress gets an article written about her because she cleaned up vomit.
I am so over this.