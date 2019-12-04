Jason Momoa criticized Chris Pratt for using a plastic water bottle, then apologized

Yesterday, Chris Pratt posted the above Instagram. As you can see, Pratt is shilling for… something. I guess he’s doing one of those Amazon endorsement lists where he recommends workout/fitness gear to bros. In the promotional photo, he’s seen carrying a plastic water bottle. Which is… not great. One of Jason Momoa’s big issues is the abolition of single-use plastic, specifically plastic water bottles. So this happened:

In the photo, Chris Pratt posed in a gym setting wearing workout clothes and holding the plastic bottle, which Momoa — an avid ocean activist — couldn’t help but notice. “Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle,” Momoa wrote in a comment on Pratt’s post. “No single use plastic. Come on.” In response, Pratt wrote back, “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

If you go to Pratt’s Instagram, you can see that Momoa’s comment racked up its own big response and there was a lot of bitching in Pratt’s comments and people were acting like Momoa and Pratt hate each other or something. When it’s clear that Pratt actually took Momoa’s criticism and tried to explain what happened, then agreed with Momoa. Anyway, Momoa apologized to Chris and basically, Jason Momoa is a lovely person and an advocate for the oceans. Don’t use single-use plastic water bottles!