Jason Momoa criticized Chris Pratt for using a plastic water bottle, then apologized

You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance… well, turns out I'm teaming up with @amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020. #FoundItOnAmazon #Amazon #Ad http://www.amazon.com/chrispratt
Yesterday, Chris Pratt posted the above Instagram. As you can see, Pratt is shilling for… something. I guess he’s doing one of those Amazon endorsement lists where he recommends workout/fitness gear to bros. In the promotional photo, he’s seen carrying a plastic water bottle. Which is… not great. One of Jason Momoa’s big issues is the abolition of single-use plastic, specifically plastic water bottles. So this happened:
In the photo, Chris Pratt posed in a gym setting wearing workout clothes and holding the plastic bottle, which Momoa — an avid ocean activist — couldn’t help but notice.
“Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle,” Momoa wrote in a comment on Pratt’s post. “No single use plastic. Come on.”
In response, Pratt wrote back, “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”
If you go to Pratt’s Instagram, you can see that Momoa’s comment racked up its own big response and there was a lot of bitching in Pratt’s comments and people were acting like Momoa and Pratt hate each other or something. When it’s clear that Pratt actually took Momoa’s criticism and tried to explain what happened, then agreed with Momoa. Anyway, Momoa apologized to Chris and basically, Jason Momoa is a lovely person and an advocate for the oceans. Don’t use single-use plastic water bottles!
@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s
