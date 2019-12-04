Jason Momoa criticized Chris Pratt for using a plastic water bottle, then apologized

Yesterday, Chris Pratt posted the above Instagram. As you can see, Pratt is shilling for… something. I guess he’s doing one of those Amazon endorsement lists where he recommends workout/fitness gear to bros. In the promotional photo, he’s seen carrying a plastic water bottle. Which is… not great. One of Jason Momoa’s big issues is the abolition of single-use plastic, specifically plastic water bottles. So this happened:

In the photo, Chris Pratt posed in a gym setting wearing workout clothes and holding the plastic bottle, which Momoa — an avid ocean activist — couldn’t help but notice.

“Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle,” Momoa wrote in a comment on Pratt’s post. “No single use plastic. Come on.”

In response, Pratt wrote back, “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

If you go to Pratt’s Instagram, you can see that Momoa’s comment racked up its own big response and there was a lot of bitching in Pratt’s comments and people were acting like Momoa and Pratt hate each other or something. When it’s clear that Pratt actually took Momoa’s criticism and tried to explain what happened, then agreed with Momoa. Anyway, Momoa apologized to Chris and basically, Jason Momoa is a lovely person and an advocate for the oceans. Don’t use single-use plastic water bottles!

10 Responses to “Jason Momoa criticized Chris Pratt for using a plastic water bottle, then apologized”

  1. TQB says:
    December 4, 2019 at 10:45 am

    That was a decidedly undouchey response from Douchiest Chris. So, props, I guess?

    Reply
  2. Mignionette says:
    December 4, 2019 at 10:45 am

    His daughter is literally a mini Lisa and the son is a mini Jason

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    December 4, 2019 at 10:49 am

    Lol. Chris Pratt is terrible.

    Reply
  4. FrenchGirl says:
    December 4, 2019 at 10:51 am

    I am more chocked by Pratt’s need money and photoshopped or old pix . I saw Pratt’s récent pic.He is less fit

    Reply
  5. Astrid says:
    December 4, 2019 at 10:55 am

    Momoa and his kids are adorable!

    Reply
  6. Mle428 says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:29 am

    My favorite sparkling water is the Trader Joe’s brand, and it comes in plastic bottles. In an effort to reduce our use of plastics, I bought a Soda Stream. Now I can make sparkling water whenever I want it, no single use plastic needed!

    Reply
  7. Marty says:
    December 4, 2019 at 11:37 am

    I mean Jason has a point, but also maybe don’t make this observation when a slur is in your Instagram handle?

    Reply

