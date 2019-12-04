RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp’s dog died while she was out of town


Ugh, it seems like so many celebs have lost beloved dogs this year. Teddi Mellencamp, a lifestyle coach and personal trainer who stars on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is the most recent to lose a cherished four-legged family member. On Monday, she shared the sad news on Instagram alongside a family photo, that’s above.

Us Weekly noted that Khaleesi was regularly featured on Teddi’s Instagram:

Mellencamp often shared family photos with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their kids, Slate, 6, Cruz, 5, cuddling with their pup. (Arroyave is also dad of 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.)

The accountability coach’s costars, including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, were quick to show Mellencamp love after she shared the sad news about Khaleesi.

“So sorry, so sad [crying emoji],” Kemsley commented via Instagram.

Rinna added, “Oh nooooo I’m so sorry Teddi [two broken heart emojis].”

[From Us Weekly]

Us also mentioned that Teddi announced in September that she and her husband are expecting their third child together. I’m glad that she has something to look forward to during this terrible time. I can’t imagine how heartbroken she and the rest of her family are over whatever the awful accident was that led to Khaleesi’s passing. Losing a pet is excruciating, and I can’t imagine what it must feel like to have lost a pet a.) because of an accident and b.) when you aren’t home to be with them. My thoughts are with Teddi and her family.

1 Response to “RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp’s dog died while she was out of town”

  1. runcmc says:
    December 4, 2019 at 7:10 am

    Ughhhh I feel so bad for them!! We have a 10 year old and a 14 year old dog. Every time we go out of town for anything I hold them extra tight because you truly don’t know how long you have with these sweet angels.

    Everybody give your dogs extra love today!

