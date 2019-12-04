RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp’s dog died while she was out of town

View this post on Instagram
RIP to our loving, silly and adorable doggy Khaleesi. Our hearts are broken as we have had to say goodbye to you way too soon. Without going too into it– we were out of town and placed Khaleesi in a place of care where an accident happened. Sometimes things happen out of your control; we our doing our best to grieve as a family while also remembering the good times with our furry baby. We love you and miss you dearly. 😢💕
Ugh, it seems like so many celebs have lost beloved dogs this year. Teddi Mellencamp, a lifestyle coach and personal trainer who stars on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is the most recent to lose a cherished four-legged family member. On Monday, she shared the sad news on Instagram alongside a family photo, that’s above.
Us Weekly noted that Khaleesi was regularly featured on Teddi’s Instagram:
Mellencamp often shared family photos with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and their kids, Slate, 6, Cruz, 5, cuddling with their pup. (Arroyave is also dad of 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.)
The accountability coach’s costars, including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, were quick to show Mellencamp love after she shared the sad news about Khaleesi.
“So sorry, so sad [crying emoji],” Kemsley commented via Instagram.
Rinna added, “Oh nooooo I’m so sorry Teddi [two broken heart emojis].”
Us also mentioned that Teddi announced in September that she and her husband are expecting their third child together. I’m glad that she has something to look forward to during this terrible time. I can’t imagine how heartbroken she and the rest of her family are over whatever the awful accident was that led to Khaleesi’s passing. Losing a pet is excruciating, and I can’t imagine what it must feel like to have lost a pet a.) because of an accident and b.) when you aren’t home to be with them. My thoughts are with Teddi and her family.
