Jennifer Aniston: ‘My friendships keep me true and they keep me real’

People Magazine’s current issue is a multi-cover affair featuring their “people of the year.” None of their people of the year are men, which is funny to me. People’s people of the year: Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama & Taylor Swift. It’s like Angelina Jolie never made Maleficent: Horns of Doom!!! In J.Lo, MO and Swifty’s cases, I feel like they legitimately had big years with new albums, new memoirs, and an incredible role in Hustlers. But Aniston? We’re giving her Person of the Year because she’s on an Apple+ show? So, let’s hear from Aniston about her new People of the Year status.
What 2019 taught her: “How much I’m capable of. The words, ‘I dare you’ or ‘No’ always make me kind of go, ‘Oh, okay. Well, let’s just see.’”
Doing The Morning Show: “Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants. Apple itself was building a streaming service so everyone was like, we’re all in this together and this is exhilarating and terrifying. But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding. Just to be that involved. To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo—and also necessary during this time that we’re in. I feel like I’ve got wind burn, let’s just say that.”
Working as a producer: “Being a leader, being someone that people look up to for guidance, you have a lot of people to answer and take care of on many levels. Multi-tasking creatively and as a producer. And personal as well. It’s all very fulfilling to me.”
She first started believing in herself in her 20s: “By getting honest with myself in terms of my relationship with my family. Speaking my truth to them without fear and therefore my work reflected that. And then Friends came. If there were any naysayers in my family, ‘This will never… you’ll never make a dime.’ [laughs] Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way. God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes.”
Her friendships: “My friendships keep me true and they keep me real… And vice versa. It’s a beautiful exchange.”
She’s looking forward to 2020: “I’m ready to get back to work on the show. I’m ready to see what 2020 brings me. I’m just so excited for the unknown.”
I’m partly okay with this and I’m partly bored? I mean, for one of the “people of the year,” she sure didn’t give them an exclusive on anything, or come up with any new quotes about her show or anything. That being said, there has been a feeling throughout this year that Jennifer is just fine these days. She’s not with Justin Theroux anymore (but we’re not supposed to mention that they lied about getting married) and she’s not pushing some “looking for love” narrative. It turns out, she turned 50 years old and she really just got comfortable with where she is in life. She’s career-focused and she loves her dogs and her friends and that’s that. Good for her? I guess.
Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
The one person of the year I have the most problem with is Taylor. I understand she is massive and she is a musician in the male dominated industry, but she uses the last argument for her own sometimes petty causes and she maintains he success by pitting her fans against the rest of the world making herself into a perpetual victim. Is this the woman worth celebrating? Her fans are crazy, sending death threats to the wife and children of the record company boss she was a disagreement she used as a promo opportunity. And that is not ok. She is encouraging young girls to approach the world as a world full of enemies, look where this kind of friends versus enemies thinking got America politically.
Aniston for the most part stays in her own lane, she is part of the show about relevant and important issue of abuse and this year she went as far out of her comfort zone as possible: she is feeling her self as a single woman, she joined social media and she came back to TV doing drama this time.
“And all the Botox and fillers keep my face from moving.”
I agree that I think this is the year Jen just seems….comfortable. Like she’s just herself, doing her thing, and she’s having fun with it. I think she also is really enjoying taking more control behind the scenes, and I think that’s playing a part in her confidence. I don’t think this interview has anything earth shattering or even especially interesting because I don’t think Jen feels the need to share anything interesting in interviews anymore.
Kaiser, have you watched The Morning Show? Aniston is fabulous. The Morning Show is up there with my newest addiction Succession. Aniston as Alex Levy has replaced Shiv Roy as my favorite rich white person…The latest episode has Aniston’s character Alex Levy have a monumental melt down directed towards her teenage daughter. A melt down that every mother has fantasies about, it was simply delicious. When Aniston snatched her pizza and stormed off I was bouncing on the sofa screaming, yes. It was a scene For every mother who has faced down an ungrateful child..the writing is fabulous.
Aniston and Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison…are terrific. Their singing duet during a fundraiser was as one of the characters says “It’s weird and fascinating and I’m super into it.” Have I said the writing is fabulous? The Morning Show and For All Mankind are my Friday nights..
Seems she’s found her confidence, because the past 20 yrs she was very insecure in interviews and telling a very different story than she is now. Personally i’ve never understood the hype surrounding her or the series Friends. I was more a Seinfeld fan, but she’s still around so it shows she’s got some hustle, especially in the fickle Entertainment industry.