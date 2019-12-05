Jennifer Aniston: ‘My friendships keep me true and they keep me real’

People Magazine’s current issue is a multi-cover affair featuring their “people of the year.” None of their people of the year are men, which is funny to me. People’s people of the year: Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama & Taylor Swift. It’s like Angelina Jolie never made Maleficent: Horns of Doom!!! In J.Lo, MO and Swifty’s cases, I feel like they legitimately had big years with new albums, new memoirs, and an incredible role in Hustlers. But Aniston? We’re giving her Person of the Year because she’s on an Apple+ show? So, let’s hear from Aniston about her new People of the Year status.

What 2019 taught her: “How much I’m capable of. The words, ‘I dare you’ or ‘No’ always make me kind of go, ‘Oh, okay. Well, let’s just see.’” Doing The Morning Show: “Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants. Apple itself was building a streaming service so everyone was like, we’re all in this together and this is exhilarating and terrifying. But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding. Just to be that involved. To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo—and also necessary during this time that we’re in. I feel like I’ve got wind burn, let’s just say that.” Working as a producer: “Being a leader, being someone that people look up to for guidance, you have a lot of people to answer and take care of on many levels. Multi-tasking creatively and as a producer. And personal as well. It’s all very fulfilling to me.” She first started believing in herself in her 20s: “By getting honest with myself in terms of my relationship with my family. Speaking my truth to them without fear and therefore my work reflected that. And then Friends came. If there were any naysayers in my family, ‘This will never… you’ll never make a dime.’ [laughs] Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way. God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes.” Her friendships: “My friendships keep me true and they keep me real… And vice versa. It’s a beautiful exchange.” She’s looking forward to 2020: “I’m ready to get back to work on the show. I’m ready to see what 2020 brings me. I’m just so excited for the unknown.”

I’m partly okay with this and I’m partly bored? I mean, for one of the “people of the year,” she sure didn’t give them an exclusive on anything, or come up with any new quotes about her show or anything. That being said, there has been a feeling throughout this year that Jennifer is just fine these days. She’s not with Justin Theroux anymore (but we’re not supposed to mention that they lied about getting married) and she’s not pushing some “looking for love” narrative. It turns out, she turned 50 years old and she really just got comfortable with where she is in life. She’s career-focused and she loves her dogs and her friends and that’s that. Good for her? I guess.