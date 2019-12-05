Anna Faris got carbon monoxide poisoning in a rental house in Lake Tahoe

Anna Faris had a “stupidly dramatic” Thanksgiving holiday but fortunately for the 13 people involved, it was saved from being dramatically tragic. Anna and a dozen members of her family rented a home in Lake Tahoe, California. As I follow Anna on social media, I was getting a kick out of her live-tweeting her family holiday with her usual quirky wit. She went big for her initial tweet:

My mom would be mortified if she knew I posted this on Twitter. Please stay tuned for thanksgiving minute by minute fun. pic.twitter.com/dooxQEZNTZ — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 27, 2019

And she kept us posted from there:

1145 am. Rented house for family so we could have rooms. You know, to make love in. Which always happens during the holidays. Mom is concerned we don’t have enough garbage bags. — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 27, 2019

1150. Everyone is waiting for me to get my shoes on so we can go for this “walk”. — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 27, 2019

Anna tweeted a few more times, each perpetuating the idea that she was alternating between bickering with her family over chores and hiding in the bathroom to get away from them. It was obviously (mostly) tongue in cheek and I got a kick out of all of it. But things took a bit of a turn with her Black Friday post. At one point on Thanksgiving Day, her posts stopped. And then she put this up on her wall:

I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate pic.twitter.com/zqsW77Tda0 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 30, 2019

According to People, the family all suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning and the levels were so high that, had two members not gone to the hospital, they whole group could have died.

Anna Faris has at least one more thing to be thankful for after a scary encounter with carbon monoxide on Thanksgiving. The actress, 43, celebrated the holiday at a rented vacation home in Lake Tahoe, California, with family last week, when several guests complained of feeling ill. The group of 13 at first wrote it off as potential altitude sickness, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a press release. Two guests headed to the hospital, where carbon monoxide was determined to be the culprit. That’s when first responders were called to check up on the other 11 guests. After inspecting the rental home, the safety crew said the living space had more than six times the maximum recommended indoor carbon monoxide levels — even with windows and doors open for ventilation. Everyone was then treated for their symptoms, and two more were taken to the hospital for care.

[From People]

Fortunately, Anna’s son, Jack, was not there as he spent Thanksgiving with his dad, Chris Pratt and stepmom, Katherine Schwarzenegger. This whole story is scary as hell and you can read both the relief and gratitude in Anna’s post above. I think I’m identifying with this so much is because renting a place in Tahoe at Thanksgiving was my family’s tradition growing up, and no one had any carbon monoxide detectors at that time. Plus, I would have been one of the family members writing this off as something else, only I’d probably call the folks who went to the ER drama queens.

The CDC lists an average of 430 carbon monoxide deaths each year. It is called the Silent Killer because most of the time, those affected don’t realize they are being poisoned, like Anna’s family. I am shocked by the fact that the CM levels were six times the recommended amount – with the windows open. This is gross negligence on the homeowners part. California requires CM detectors in the home. You have to provide proof of working detectors on your home sale disclosures. Lake Tahoe is a skiing destination, they run furnaces and gas heaters throughout the season, a home that was not able to detect those levels being rented out is criminal. People quotes Mike Schwartz of the Lake Tahoe Fire Department as suggesting folks travel with their own CM detector, just in case. Normally, I would scoff at this, but I honestly took for granted that everyone would update their equipment. So now that I am completely freaked out – please, CB fam, check your detectors and update them if necessary. I highly suggest you invest in one that barks at you when the battery is low. It’s annoying, yes, but it keeps you safe.