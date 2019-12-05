Nancy Pelosi has instructed the House to draw up articles of impeachment

I wish the House was moving slower on the impeachment inquiry. It’s not that I’m eager to drag out the impeachment saga, I just think that if the House Democrats would really commit to following every avenue of criminality, wrong-doing and bigly shenanigans, they would end up with an airtight and bulletproof impeachment argument. We all know that as soon as the House sends the impeachment to the Senate, this sh-t will die a slow death by Mitch McConnell. So… draw it out. Let’s find out exactly how bad everything is. But no, Nancy Pelosi announced today that she’s asking the House to draw up the articles of impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she has instructed House Democrats to draw up articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he had abused his power.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility … today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said. “The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.”

“His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our constitution,” she added. “Our democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act. If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so at the peril of our republic,” she said.

The announcement tees up a House floor vote in the coming weeks that would make Trump just the fourth president in American history to face an impeachment vote, and the third to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

“In America, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said. “The president has engaged in abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of the vision of our Founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.”