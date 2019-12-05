Nancy Pelosi has instructed the House to draw up articles of impeachment

I wish the House was moving slower on the impeachment inquiry. It’s not that I’m eager to drag out the impeachment saga, I just think that if the House Democrats would really commit to following every avenue of criminality, wrong-doing and bigly shenanigans, they would end up with an airtight and bulletproof impeachment argument. We all know that as soon as the House sends the impeachment to the Senate, this sh-t will die a slow death by Mitch McConnell. So… draw it out. Let’s find out exactly how bad everything is. But no, Nancy Pelosi announced today that she’s asking the House to draw up the articles of impeachment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she has instructed House Democrats to draw up articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he had abused his power.
“Sadly, but with confidence and humility … today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said. “The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival.”
“His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our constitution,” she added. “Our democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act. If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so at the peril of our republic,” she said.
The announcement tees up a House floor vote in the coming weeks that would make Trump just the fourth president in American history to face an impeachment vote, and the third to be impeached by the House of Representatives.
“In America, no one is above the law,” Pelosi said. “The president has engaged in abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of the vision of our Founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States.”
I’ve been arguing for a long time that the impeachment inquiry – and eventual House impeachment – is necessary, full-stop, without consideration of party politics and internal House politics and the calendar and timing. Just do what’s right and don’t worry about the effect on the primaries or 2020 election or whatever. I still believe that. But I also believe they should be drawing this out, Jesus. There are still additional crimes to be investigated!
I agree in principal but in practicality, doesn’t much matter how much dirt is dug up…
it’s not going to matter at all to the GOP or their base how airtight the case is. So let’s get moving on this.
I wanna trust Nancy’s political strategy, but… going fast is not a good idea. It’s what he wants. And if he gets a victory here will galvanize his base because they will feel justified in crying witchhunt.
OMG, you included that pic of Trump with his sippy cup just to make me laugh. Which I needed because I see the future on this one, and it is bleak. They don’t have the votes in the Senate. I agree, he should be impeached. Just because you can’t win, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t fight the fight. However, I know when Senate Repugs let him walk (which they will), he’ll start screaming from the rooftops (i.e. twitter) about how he was not guilty. NOT GUILTY. NO WRONGDOING.
While I also know, none of it makes any bit of difference to his followers, I cannot bring myself to snuff out that tiny flicker of hope that throughout the process, enough reasonable people will actually pay attention to what’s truly going on here and topple the republican party in the next election.
And I only just read about some phone records they’ve just received which shows who called whom, for how long, and on what dates. This needed more investigation. But then, I feel as though nothing matters considering how lock-step the Rs are moving in. Doesn’t matter what evidence–hard, cold, evidence, even circumstantial as the phone records are–they’re all covering for him. Everyone last blasted one is complicit. Can members of the Senate be impeached or censured or something? If so, by whom? The rest of the Senate?
I don’t know. I’ve had a feeling that the timing is *exactly* the way Pelosi wants it. Throughout the summer even, it’s been… drip… drip… drip… drip… One Congressperson a day saying they were for impeachment. Then a whistleblower. Then secret testimonies, public hearings…
A report comes out at 5pm, then there’s a hearing the next day. It’s all very calculated and orchestrated. The Republicans are mad about reports and such not being issued, it’s because they know that this is all a strategy and they can’t do schiff about it. (heh. See what I did there?
Supposedly the Senate has blocked out January for the trial. That feels significant to me, and I can’t help but wonder if this is all arranged to coincide with primaries/ ballot deadlines. It’s extremely Machiavellian of me, but what if the Republicans are in agreement with this strategy as a way of forcing DJT to resign or lock him in as a losing candidate? I don’t know… I’m expecting a few more huge developments between now and mid-January though, if the past is anything to go by.
I don’t understand. Is the House Trial over or is this just the first step in the House?
So far Nancy has been a brilliant chess player and I trust her this time as well.
I think Dems plan on sending this to the Senate end of January or February.
As I understand it, they are still going to investigate. They are choosing not to wait for court rulings as the Administration continues to obstruct. A lot of it falls under Abuse of Power and Bribery. I think the calculus is pretty good here (IMO). The trial will be in the Senate with Kamala, Booker, and Klobuchar teeing up some good TV moments in an Election year. Republicans will have on record that they voted to forever change the country and move us toward autocracy and they will have to defend that vote. That combined with Uncle Joe’s new ad is pretty powerful.
I may be too idealistic, but it’s going to put those old fashioned Russia hawks and vulnerable (ie Collins, Earnst, and Garder) Senators in a bind. It puts the Senate MORE in play IMO.