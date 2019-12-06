R. Kelly bribed a government official to falsify Aaliyah’s age so they could marry

I’m not going to pretend to know all of the legal backstory on the current federal charges being brought against R. Kelly. R. Kelly is facing a multitude of charges and investigations in several different jurisdictions, state and federal. So, I’ll just go with what I can understand from this New York Times story – federal prosecutors are charging R. Kelly with bribing a government official in 1994. It’s the story behind the bribery that interests me: R. Kelly apparently bribed a government employee to falsify Aaliyah’s birthday. Aaliyah was just 15 years old at the time and she had been – allegedly – groomed and abused by R. Kelly for about a year at that point, although that’s my version of the timeline. He worked on Aaliyah’s album when she was just 14, and then married her the next year. The marriage was later annulled and she barely spoke a word against him in the aftermath. Aaliyah tragically died in a plane crash in 2001, when she was 22 years old.

A persistent question has dogged R. Kelly’s two-decade music career: How was he able to legally marry the singer Aaliyah in 1994 when she was only 15 years old? On Thursday, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn accused Mr. Kelly of bribing an Illinois government employee on Aug. 30, 1994, in order to obtain a fake ID for Aaliyah, according to the indictment and a person familiar with the matter. The fake ID was to be used to obtain a marriage license that listed her age as 18, the person familiar with the matter said. Their marriage was later annulled.

The new allegation expands on an existing racketeering indictment filed in New York against Mr. Kelly that accuses him of sexually exploiting underage girls and coercing them into illegal sexual activity. This year, Mr. Kelly, 52, has been criminally charged in several jurisdictions on allegations that he sexually abused minors. Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton, died in 2001 in a plane crash at age 22. She is identified in the new indictment only as “Jane Doe #1.”

In an interview this year with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Steven Greenberg, Mr. Kelly’s lawyer, said his client had “no idea” Aaliyah was 15 when they married. “My understanding is that she did not claim to be 15, and in order to get married, she had to lie about her age,” Mr. Greenberg said at the time.

More than two decades ago, Vibe magazine reported that an Illinois marriage license for Mr. Kelly and Aaliyah listed her age as 18. Mr. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was 27 at the time. The license was dated Aug. 31, 1994, the day after Mr. Kelly allegedly paid the bribe. In the Brooklyn investigation, prosecutors have obtained marriage and annulment records for Mr. Kelly and Aaliyah, as well as Aaliyah’s birth certificate, according to a court document filed late Thursday.

Criminal activity from 1994 would normally fall outside the statute of limitations, preventing prosecutors from filing charges for the act in 2019. But the broad racketeering charge Mr. Kelly faces in Brooklyn — where he is accused of leading a criminal enterprise that recruited his fans, sometimes underage girls, to have sex with him — allows prosecutors to introduce acts from any time period that were part of the alleged conspiracy. The statute has typically been used to take down mob organizations.

His associates arranged for the travel and lodging of his sexual partners. But once they arrived, prosecutors said, the women had to follow strict rules. They were not allowed to leave their room without Mr. Kelly’s permission and had to call him “daddy.” They were isolated from their friends and families, making them financially dependent on Mr. Kelly, the indictment said.