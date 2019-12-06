R. Kelly bribed a government official to falsify Aaliyah’s age so they could marry

I’m not going to pretend to know all of the legal backstory on the current federal charges being brought against R. Kelly. R. Kelly is facing a multitude of charges and investigations in several different jurisdictions, state and federal. So, I’ll just go with what I can understand from this New York Times story – federal prosecutors are charging R. Kelly with bribing a government official in 1994. It’s the story behind the bribery that interests me: R. Kelly apparently bribed a government employee to falsify Aaliyah’s birthday. Aaliyah was just 15 years old at the time and she had been – allegedly – groomed and abused by R. Kelly for about a year at that point, although that’s my version of the timeline. He worked on Aaliyah’s album when she was just 14, and then married her the next year. The marriage was later annulled and she barely spoke a word against him in the aftermath. Aaliyah tragically died in a plane crash in 2001, when she was 22 years old.
A persistent question has dogged R. Kelly’s two-decade music career: How was he able to legally marry the singer Aaliyah in 1994 when she was only 15 years old? On Thursday, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn accused Mr. Kelly of bribing an Illinois government employee on Aug. 30, 1994, in order to obtain a fake ID for Aaliyah, according to the indictment and a person familiar with the matter. The fake ID was to be used to obtain a marriage license that listed her age as 18, the person familiar with the matter said. Their marriage was later annulled.
The new allegation expands on an existing racketeering indictment filed in New York against Mr. Kelly that accuses him of sexually exploiting underage girls and coercing them into illegal sexual activity. This year, Mr. Kelly, 52, has been criminally charged in several jurisdictions on allegations that he sexually abused minors. Aaliyah, whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Haughton, died in 2001 in a plane crash at age 22. She is identified in the new indictment only as “Jane Doe #1.”
In an interview this year with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Steven Greenberg, Mr. Kelly’s lawyer, said his client had “no idea” Aaliyah was 15 when they married. “My understanding is that she did not claim to be 15, and in order to get married, she had to lie about her age,” Mr. Greenberg said at the time.
More than two decades ago, Vibe magazine reported that an Illinois marriage license for Mr. Kelly and Aaliyah listed her age as 18. Mr. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was 27 at the time. The license was dated Aug. 31, 1994, the day after Mr. Kelly allegedly paid the bribe. In the Brooklyn investigation, prosecutors have obtained marriage and annulment records for Mr. Kelly and Aaliyah, as well as Aaliyah’s birth certificate, according to a court document filed late Thursday.
Criminal activity from 1994 would normally fall outside the statute of limitations, preventing prosecutors from filing charges for the act in 2019. But the broad racketeering charge Mr. Kelly faces in Brooklyn — where he is accused of leading a criminal enterprise that recruited his fans, sometimes underage girls, to have sex with him — allows prosecutors to introduce acts from any time period that were part of the alleged conspiracy. The statute has typically been used to take down mob organizations.
His associates arranged for the travel and lodging of his sexual partners. But once they arrived, prosecutors said, the women had to follow strict rules. They were not allowed to leave their room without Mr. Kelly’s permission and had to call him “daddy.” They were isolated from their friends and families, making them financially dependent on Mr. Kelly, the indictment said.
Yes, R.Kelly’s lawyer is out there, smearing a dead woman. Aaliyah was an angel – everyone loved her and her passing shocked the music industry. Her coerced marriage to R. Kelly was confusing, and from my memory, she always rejected the idea that he abused her. But… I mean, she probably thought she loved him and that he loved her. And yes, of course she wasn’t bribing government officials at the age of 15. R. Kelly was doing that. Also: one of R. Kelly’s rules was that women and girls had to call him daddy? *hork*
As a 53 year old Black Woman from the South-side of Chicago who has watched and heard about R. Kelly and his putrid crew ruining under aged girls WITH impunity…FOR DECADES….as Teachers/Principals/Managers/Bus Drivers/Club Owners…and everybody else and their Mama watch and NOT say a thing….THIS…makes me happy!
Kelly had been around Aaliyah since she was TWELVE YEARS OLD…and I ALSO think her parents are DISGUSTING TOO…ain’t NO WAY IN THIS WORLD…OR THE NEXT…that anyone who did NOT look at their child as a “check” would let their children be around Robert Kelly…NO WAY…NONE! He is gross now…believe me…HE WAS GROSS THEN…TRUST!
I hope they RICO his disgusting, trifling a– from HERE…to ETERNITY!!!!!!
When the original sex tap came out, I was in college in NY and had a professor from Chicago. He said everyone in Chicago knew R Kelly picked up young girls. He said you could always find his truck right outside one of the local high school and this man is a predator. He said there is no reason for a grown man to want to hang around young girls so bad and that the city failed these young girls who only saw the flash. He said ask anyone from Chicago and they will tell you the same thing. I was shook and could never even listen to his songs again.
I was in high school when he was charged with having child p0rn, and lots of it. About a year later he had an album out that was very popular. I remember seeing him on TRL. I never liked him after that. There were jokes about him peeing on little girls that always disgusted me. It’s not a funny subject. He’s a disgusting depraved monster who should have been locked up 20 years ago. I share your anger that he was not only allowed to do what he did but also enabled and supported by people who could have prevented so much of it from ever happening. I hope he faces justice in prison. He deserves a life of misery and I hope he never knows peace again.
*edit to add cause I’m on my phone and it’s hard following the thread.. I know the jokes weren’t jokes, he actually did that. People making the jokes about it is what disgusted me.
@Ann…
Those jokes about him peeing on little girls….Were NOT jokes…
My G-d………
Yes, he actually did pee on little girls. It wasn’t just a joke.
@Lala, I followed it all from Cali, and the only thing I can think of is that they trusted R Kelly with Aaliyah because her mom’s brother, Barry Hankerson, trusted Robert’s nasty ass. He was gold to the public back then and could do no wrong, but anybody who wasn’t a virgin at the time could tell when she was introduced to the public standing next to him that they were together.
I remember when she first came out and she and Robert were on that BET show that came on after school, lol!!! I was in college. She was saying that he was her “best friend”. Anyone who saw that could tell that they were having sex. She was 15. Did her parents think that Barry was there the whole time? I don’t know. I do know that NO child should ever be alone with ANY ADULT at that age. Period. Not coaches, not teachers, not work environments. No one. But that’s not how the world works. People take risks. That risk got her fame, and they snatched her out before it got even worse, thank goodness.
My kid wanted to be in the music business at that age. I had to tell her about Aaliyah and Demi and Selena and told her I would not send an idiot into that environment. She had to be at least 18.
Sure, the dude who groomed underage girls to be his sex slaves had NO IDEA how old Aaliyah was and he certainly would have NEVER married her if he knew! Because he would never be with underage girls, right?
Sure, Mr. Lawyer. That makes total sense.
He was a friend of Aaliyah’s family through her uncle, Barry. He was someone who was trusted by the family. As Lala says, everyone in Chicago knew what he was, but I think that Barry Hankerson brought him into their family, and they were blinded by Kelly’s success and Barry’s connections, so they thought she’d be ok. Barry Hankerson is a successful music producer and is Aaliyah’s mom’s brother.
they did TV interviews together where they were coy about their relationship and her age was brought up, so his attorney saying he had no idea she was under 18 is some Trump level gaslighting
It took way too long to get here and innocent Black girls paid the price for the delay. It’s about damn time.
THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
But…LET’S BE WHOLLY HONEST…Way TOO many grown a– Black folks…do not THINK that “Black Girls” are innocent…PERIOD…that we’re born with a Scarlet “A” burnt on our chest from day one…that’s why Kelly was able to FLOURISH for DECADES
Honestly…I’m SO TIRED OF THAT STANCE….
As a black woman,I am so tired of this! Black girls/women can’t even be protected by the black community. I have seen black women do the most to protect these predators and make excuses . I remember when Chris Brown nearly killed Rihanna all of heard was “she did something to make him mad” WTF??? The message it sends is that it’s better to protect these POS then our own children. If this was a white doing this to black girls there would be outrage in the black community.
Lala and BlueSky, yeah… hearing adults talk about how our girls are “fast” pisses me off. OUR GIRLS AREN’T “fast”. THEY HURT!!!! They try to act grown to survive.
So many Black girls who just didn’t matter to anybody…
@TQB/ Lala11_7/BlueSky I’ve been angry for a long time at the way our own community treats young black girls. As soon as they develop they abandon black girls and see anything that happens to them as fair game. It’s disgusting and while it took way too long, I’m glad something’s being done.
R. Kelley is a child predator and has been for over 25 years now. He’s abused young black girls for way too long now to not be locked away for the rest of his sicko life. Please plenty of people have known of his discusting behavior and actions and just stood bye and did Nothing to help the victims. There’s a special place in hell for this monster!!
Good, R. Kelly deserves life in prison with no possibility of parole. But so does Ghislaine Maxwell AND Prince Andrew. They need to indict this woman and prince Andrew pronto. I’m not making any excuses for R. Kelly, but the indictment and subsequent imprisonment of POC for the exact crimes white folks commit but are left to go free is just starting to bother me. I want R. Kelly to go away for a very long time, his victims deserve that little justice at least. I’m saying little justice because R.Kelly victims were children of color for the most part and I believe that’s why he got away with his crimes for so long because no authorities cared about these kids. But together with R.Kelly, I want to see the white Ghislaine Maxwell AND Prince Andrew both indicted and prosecuted because that’s the least the authorities can do for their victims after cutting Jeffrey Epstein that sweet deal in 2010.
