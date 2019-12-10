A performance artist ate the $120k Art Basel banana on the wall

You probably heard about the $120,000 selling price for the banana duct-taped to a white wall at an art gallery in Miami. The work, “Comedian,” was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, and was purchased by a private collector. The lucky owner probably wasn’t planning on having their new prized possession eaten:
Around 1:45 p.m. local time on Saturday afternoon, performance artist David Datuna shocked Art Basel Miami Beach attendees by taking a new work from Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan — which consists of a banana fastened to a wall with duct-tape — and eating it…
Labeling the act an “art performance” called “Hungry Artist,” Datuna can be seen walking up to the work, removing the duct-tape and proceeding to eat the fruit in a video posted to the artist’s Instagram page.
“I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation. It’s very delicious,” Datuna captioned a series of posts documenting the incident.
However, it turns out that even by literally eating the artwork, Datuna’s actions did nothing to change its value.
“He did not destroy the artwork,” gallery spokesman Lucien Terras told The Miami Herald, noting that the banana was always meant to be replaced when necessary. The outlet also noted that the work came with a certificate of authenticity, which was what collectors were really purchasing.
I sighed when I saw the original story, because no one can convince me that a banana duct-taped to a wall should be worth $120,000. I don’t care who put it there, or what their credentials are, and I have a deep appreciation for art, even if it’s not to my taste. But this is just a bridge too far for me. So, I laughed when I saw this story. I guess it’s great that the museum (and artist) planned for this contingency by replacing the banana. Eventually the banana would rot, so that makes sense, I guess.
The story doesn’t end there. After David Datuna helped himself to the banana and the banana was replaced and then removed, another artist scrawled the misspelled meme “Epstien didn’t kill himself” in lipstick on the wall where it used to be.
Identified as 46-year-old Roderick Webber from Massachusetts, the artist managed to scrawl the phrase “Epstien [sic] didn’t kill himself” in red lipstick before being arrested on charges of criminal mischief. In a video taken by an onlooker, he can be heard saying, “This is the gallery where anyone can do art, right?,” just before a security guard hauled him away.
On Saturday, performance artist David Datuna ate the banana, to the horror of well-heeled onlookers. (Unlike Webber, Datuna was not arrested.) At first, representatives for the gallery tried to appear unruffled, simply replacing the banana with another one. (The original banana came with a certificate of authenticity, as well as specific staging instructions for exhibition.)
Yet the incident apparently prompted the gallery to make the decision on Sunday to remove the banana altogether. “This morning, following recommendations, we removed the installation at 9 a.m.,” the gallery’s statement said in a statement, adding that “several uncontrollable crowd movements and the placement of the work on our booth compromised the safety of the artwork around us, including that of our neighbors.” Apparently undeterred by the absence of the infamous banana, Webber scrawled his statement about Jeffrey Epstein just a few hours later.
I’m completely unsurprised that someone would decide to paint/write that message in a gallery, because, at this point, why not? It’s another layer of bizarreness in this story of what is likely the World’s Most Expensive Banana, Now Eaten. David Datuna wasn’t arrested or cited, probably because the banana was going to be replaced anyway. Gallery owner Emmanuel Perrotin was amused by the whole situation and shared a photo of himself standing next to a banana that he’d taped to the wall of the airplane that he was in en route to Berlin (after he’d done his due diligence and taped the second banana to the wall in the gallery). (Never a sentence I thought I’d type.)
On the way to Berlin… obviously with a banana. Thanks to @artbasel for your understanding. Sorry for the mess. But please let’s keep the Banana until the end of the show on my booth. Thanks to the public to be so reactive. And good luck to my team to manage all this situation which went totally crazy. Thanks to the press for supporting the Banana. Thanks to Maurizio for this memorable moment. #cattelan @cattelanbanana @galerieperrotin
The duct-taped banana at Art Basel is gone and has been replaced with “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself,” which security quickly covered up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nPtnuCm6sc
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 9, 2019
