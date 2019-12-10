Hailey Bieber on her feuds & drama: ‘Social media is a breeding ground for toxicity’

In October, Selena Gomez released two new songs, both of which were very obviously about her tortured on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. Selena even confirmed as much – without saying Justin’s name – in interviews, and she said that she hopes her ex listens to the music because it’s about him. A lot of Selena’s fans were like “she has every right to tell her side of things” and while I agree with that, I also think it’s somewhat inappropriate to still devote so much time, energy and music to an ex-boyfriend who truly moved on and married someone else. Justin married Hailey Baldwin last year and Hailey also appeared to have some thoughts about Selena’ssongs about Justin, although Hailey denied she was being shady. The point, I suppose, is that Selena is unsubtly subtweeting Justin and then Hailey is unsubtly subtweeting Selena. Toddler drama, basically. But Hailey thinks everything is just about toxic online fandoms. To be fair, toxic online fandoms are like 70% of this?
Hailey Bieber has spoken out to minimise the rumours ‘fake drama’ between her and Selena Gomez, after years of the women being pitted against each other. Speaking about their rumoured feud this week, the 22-year-old told British Vogue: ‘I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just…toxic. I think that has to change and that has to stop.’
The newlywed – who married the ‘Sorry’ singer in September – continued, without mentioning Gomez specifically, adding: ‘I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other. Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.’
On the face of it, nothing Hailey says is wrong – the fandoms are toxic and the tabloid media loves pitting Selena and Hailey against each other and creating all of this “drama.” The reality is that everyone involved loves the drama too. Selena is really making music about a guy who treated her badly and moved on and married someone else. Hailey is one of those people who posts-and-deletes shady sh-t on social media and then plays innocent. How can the fandoms let go of the drama if everyone involved thrives on the drama?
Also: at some point, we just have to worry about Justin Bieber. He’s supposed to be taking time off to work on himself and his mental health. He’s lost an alarming amount of weight and… wow, he just looks unhealthy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
To me it doesn’t look like he’s lost a significant amount of weight, it think it’s probably just the illusion from the oversized clothes. He’s always been a slim person.
Hopefully he doesn’t start morphing into Aaron Carter.
I agree and the light blonde hair isn’t helping matters by making him look washed out.
Oh God, I keep forgetting that she is only 22. I mean at 22 you still care SO MUCH. About everything. What other people think, what other people say, etc. And I’m sure being in the public eyes does not help with that tendency at all. So of course they are having drama and of course that drama is as public as possible while everyone acts like they’re not even bothered.
I’ll be interested in her again when she’s 40.
Me too, cause unfortunately they say lot of people who achieve fame at a young age stay that emotionally immature (at the age they achieve fame) but there’s always exceptions, so here’s hoping.
It would be interesting to see how she could stay relevant for 18 years… you know with no talent and just plain nepotism to support your career?..
i remember in the 80s Jams were so popular and for me as a kid they were too expensive but i wanted a pair so bad….
Justin looks like he is trying and failing to tap that wacky 80s surf style….its not working for you justin. You look like a cheap throw away polyester stuffy :/
how old are you exactly?
Justin is an idiot and Hailey is his nursemaid/mother. Selena is the most self pitying celeb this side of Taylor. Always the victim in every scenario. Sooner or later somebody other than The Weeknd is going to call her out on her bs.
this, every word.
Ooh! That was a READ. Loll
If she really thinks social media is so toxic, why doesn’t she delete her accounts? Oh yeah, because as an Insta-model it provides most of her livelihood (separate from Bieber.) Don’t bite the hand that feeds.
Social media is also a breeding ground for Hollywood nepotism and trust fund babies who wouldn’t be famous if it weren’t for their celebrity parents since they have no apparent talent of their own.
These two look like two toddlers playing house.
that’s exactly what they are. A starter marriage, if there ever been one.
I have secondhand emberssment just looking at her walking besides him in that outfit. It’s like walking next to your toddler when they decide to pick their own outfit, except here it’s just embarrassing and not cute.
He doesn’t look well.